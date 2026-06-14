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NBA

NBA Finals Odds Next Year: Who Are the Favorites to Win the 2026-27 NBA Championship?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NBA Finals Odds Next Year: Who Are the Favorites to Win the 2026-27 NBA Championship?

With the Knicks clinching the 2025-26 NBA title, let's look ahead to next year.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Finals odds for 2026-27

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NBA Finals Odds for 2027

NBA Finals Winner 2026-27
San Antonio Spurs
Oklahoma City Thunder
Boston Celtics
New York Knicks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Los Angeles Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston Rockets
Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic
Atlanta Hawks
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers
Charlotte Hornets
Toronto Raptors
Portland Trail Blazers
Dallas Mavericks
Phoenix Suns
Milwaukee Bucks
Washington Wizards
Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans
Memphis Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets
Sacramento Kings
Chicago Bulls

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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