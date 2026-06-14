NBA Finals Odds Next Year: Who Are the Favorites to Win the 2026-27 NBA Championship?

With the Knicks clinching the 2025-26 NBA title, let's look ahead to next year.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Finals odds for 2026-27

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NBA Finals Odds for 2027

NBA Finals Winner 2026-27 NBA Finals Winner 2026-27 San Antonio Spurs +250 Oklahoma City Thunder +250 Boston Celtics +600 New York Knicks +750 Denver Nuggets +2200 Detroit Pistons +2500 Los Angeles Lakers +3000 Minnesota Timberwolves +3300 Houston Rockets +3500 Cleveland Cavaliers +3500 Indiana Pacers +4500 Miami Heat +5000 Philadelphia 76ers +5000 Orlando Magic +6000 Atlanta Hawks +6500 Golden State Warriors +6500 Los Angeles Clippers +8000 Charlotte Hornets +8000 Toronto Raptors +10000 Portland Trail Blazers +10000 Dallas Mavericks +12500 Phoenix Suns +12500 Milwaukee Bucks +17500 Washington Wizards +20000 Utah Jazz +22500 New Orleans Pelicans +40000 Memphis Grizzlies +75000 Brooklyn Nets +100000 Sacramento Kings +100000 Chicago Bulls +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.