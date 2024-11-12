Emirates NBA Cup 2024: Tournament Schedule, Format, and Odds

The second edition of the Emirates NBA Cup (formerly called the NBA In-Season Tournament) begins on November 12th and will be played over the next month.

All 30 NBA teams will be competing for the championship trophy, including the inaugural year winners, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Let's take a look at this year's NBA Cup schedule, the improved tournament format, and each NBA team's odds to win.

NBA Emirates Cup Schedule

When is the 2024 NBA Cup?

The Group Play games will take place from November 12th to December 3rd. During this time, Tuesday and Friday nights will be dedicated to NBA Cup games.

This will be followed by the knockout rounds, which start with the Quarterfinals games played on December 10th and 11th.

The two Semifinals games will take place on December 14th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Championship game -- also hosted at T-Mobile Arena -- will happen on December 17th.

NBA Emirates Cup Format

There will be a total of 67 games played -- including all 30 NBA franchises -- during the 2024 NBA Cup.

All teams have been divided into six groups of five based on their conference and current season record. During the Group Play games, teams will play games within their group.

The six group winners plus a wild card from each conference will move onto the knockout rounds. Teams will continue to play within their conference until the NBA Cup Finals.

This will be followed by the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Championship games. All rounds after the Group Play will be single-elimination.

2024 NBA Cup Groups

Western Conference

Group A

Group B

Group C

Eastern Conference

Group A

Group B

Group C

Does the NBA Cup Count Toward the NBA Regular Season?

The Group Play, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals games will count as regular-season games toward team records, and team and player statistics.

The Championship will not be counted as a regular-season game, therefore it won't affect record and statistics.

Who Won Last Year's NBA Cup?

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers in the championship game to win the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. LeBron James was named the Most Valuable Player for the tournament.

The tournament was renamed the Emirates NBA Cup as of 2024.

What Is the Prize For the NBA Cup?

The winning team will receive a trophy, the NBA Cup.

A cash prize amount will also be allocated within teams that qualify for the knockout rounds. The amount will increase as teams progress farther in the tournament.

NBA Cup Odds 2024

Here is each team's odds to win the tournament, as of November 12th at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Cup Tournament Winner 2024 NBA Cup Tournament Winner 2024 Boston Celtics +400 New York Knicks +950 Minnesota Timberwolves +1000 Cleveland Cavaliers +1000 Denver Nuggets +1100 Oklahoma City Thunder +1200 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Cup

During the Group Play stage, two games each Cup night will be broadcasted nationally. Otherwise, games will be shown on varying channels including ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT.

Games will also be available via League Pass. All FanDuel customers who bet $5 can receive a 3 month trial of NBA League Pass. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!