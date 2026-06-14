NBA Draft Odds 2026: Will AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson Be the First Pick?

The next big event on the NBA calendar is the 2026 NBA Draft.

It's billed as a loaded class, and it starts right at the top with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA Draft odds, let's see what the No. 1 pick market looks like.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Draft Betting Odds to Be the No. 1 Pick

2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick 2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick AJ Dybantsa -500 Darryn Peterson +430 Cameron Boozer +1700 Caleb Wilson +7500 Darius Acuff Jr. +20000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.