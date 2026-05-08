NBA Draft Lottery Odds, Info for 2026: When Is the NBA Draft Lottery?

NBA Draft Lottery Summary

Lottery takes place Sunday, May 10 at 3 p.m. ET

The Wizards, Pacers and Nets each have the top lottery odds (14%)

The NBA Draft Lottery is coming up, with the event taking place Sunday, May 10th in Chicago. It will be televised on ABC.

FanDuel Sportsbook has NBA lottery odds for who will land the first pick as well as NBA Draft odds for which player will be selected with said first pick.

Let's take a look at both of those markets.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

When Is the NBA Draft Lottery? 2026 NBA Lottery Odds, First Pick Odds

There are 14 teams in the NBA lottery. Here are each team's betting odds to land the No. 1 pick. The Bucks are not listed because they own the worse of their own pick and New Orleans' picks, and it cannot win the lottery because Atlanta has swap rights to the better of the two.

Team to be Drawn as the 2026 Number 1 Overall Pick Team to be Drawn as the 2026 Number 1 Overall Pick Brooklyn Nets +550 Washington Wizards +550 Indiana Pacers +550 Utah Jazz +650 Sacramento Kings +650 Atlanta Hawks +800 Memphis Grizzlies +850 Dallas Mavericks +1200 Chicago Bulls +1800 Golden State Warriors +3500 Oklahoma City Thunder +4500 Miami Heat +7000 Charlotte Hornets +12500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds to Be the No. 1 Pick

As things stand now, A.J. Dybantsa is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick. Here's how that market looks.

2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick 2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick AJ Dybantsa -450 Darryn Peterson +450 Cameron Boozer +1000 Caleb Wilson +15000 Darius Acuff Jr. +20000 Mikel Brown Jr. +30000 Keaton Wagler +30000 Kingston Flemings +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.