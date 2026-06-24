NBA Draft First Round Recap: Every Pick From Round 1

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft took place last night.

Here's a full list of every first-round pick.

NBA Draft Recap

Pick Team Player 1 Washington Wizards AJ Dybantsa 2 Utah Jazz Darryn Peterson 3 Memphis Grizzlies Cameron Boozer 4 Chicago Bulls Caleb Wilson 5 Los Angeles Clippers Keaton Wagler 6 Brooklyn Nets Mikel Brown Jr. 7 Sacramento Kings Darius Acuff Jr. View Full Table ChevronDown

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.