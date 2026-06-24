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NBA

NBA Draft First Round Recap: Every Pick From Round 1

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NBA Draft First Round Recap: Every Pick From Round 1

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft took place last night.

Here's a full list of every first-round pick.

NBA Draft Recap

Pick
Team
Player
1Washington WizardsAJ Dybantsa
2Utah JazzDarryn Peterson
3Memphis GrizzliesCameron Boozer
4Chicago BullsCaleb Wilson
5Los Angeles ClippersKeaton Wagler
6Brooklyn NetsMikel Brown Jr.
7Sacramento KingsDarius Acuff Jr.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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