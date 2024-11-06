NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 11/6/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections, powered by numberFire, update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,300) -- Luka Doncic has been shooting a bit more efficiently in recent games following a cold stretch to begin the season, and he just tallied a season-high 68.9 FanDuel points (FDPs) in his last contest. Besides carrying the highest projection (56.4 FDPs) in our NBA DFS projections, Doncic gets to face a Chicago Bulls team that plays at the fastest pace and allows the most FDPs per game (57.7) to PGs.

James Harden ($9,900) -- Amid injuries and offseason departures, James Harden has been the engine for the Los Angeles Clippers to begin the year, posting his highest usage rate (30.1%) since 2019-20 through seven games. Along with the revenge-game narrative against the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden is averaging 50 FDPs per game while notching the third-most APG (9.9) in the league.

Coby White ($6,900) -- It remains to be seen if Zach LaVine suits up for the Bulls on Wednesday, but Coby White benefits the most if LaVine is out as White leads Chicago in usage rate (29.3%) whenever LaVine has been off the court this year. If LaVine is ruled out for the second straight game, Ayo Dosunmu ($5,200) also becomes a viable salary-saving option after he posted 40.5 FDPs in the last game without LaVine.

Others to Consider

Malik Monk ($5,600) -- Even if Kevin Huerter returns to the starting lineup for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Malik Monk still remains the sixth-man for the team, and this is a pace-up spot with the Toronto Raptors playing at the fourth-fastest pace in the league. Despite putting up a season-low 12.2 FDPs in his last outing, Monk logged a season-best 36.8 FDPs against the Raptors less than a week ago.

Miles McBride ($4,900) -- I likely won't be trying to save salary at PG on tonight's slate, but Miles McBride is in a solid environment as the sixth-man for the New York Knicks. McBride gets to square off against an Atlanta Hawks squad that is giving up the third-most FDPs per game (56.4) to PGs and plays at the second-fastest pace in the NBA.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jayson Tatum ($10,300) -- Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for a third consecutive contest for the Boston Celtics, which means Jayson Tatum has even more of a green light to rack up stats. The Celtics haven't played in many close games to begin the season, so going up against the 6-1 Golden State Warriors should allow Tatum -- who has a 32.2% usage rate and is averaging 51.2 FDPs per game -- to remain in the game longer.

DeMar DeRozan ($8,100) -- For the second time in the last week, DeMar DeRozan will get a chance to face the Raptors (the team that drafted him) as he exploded for 45.6 FDPs in the previous meeting. DeRozan has recorded 40-plus FDPs in five straight games while Toronto is permitting the 10th-most FDPs per game (42.2) to SFs and the 12th-most FDPs per game (46.8) to PFs.

Gradey Dick ($6,100) -- With Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley missing time for the Raptors to begin the season, Gradey Dick has registered 31-plus minutes and 34-plus FDPs per game in four of his last five appearances. Wednesday's Raptors-Kings matchup possesses the highest total on the main slate, so I want plenty of exposure to that game.

Others to Consider

OG Anunoby ($5,900) -- We know Tom Thibodeau is going to play his starters plenty of minutes, and OG Anunoby has been returning lots of value at his current salary, scoring 40-plus FDPs in back-to-back games. Even though the Knicks have plenty of players who need the ball, Anunoby's ability to accumulate stocks (steals + blocks) makes him an enticing option in a pace-up game versus a Hawks team that allows the third-most FDPs per game (48.8) to SFs.

Naji Marshall ($3,900) -- PJ Washington has already been ruled out for the Dallas Mavericks, and Naji Marshall played a season-high 33 minutes in his absence in Dallas' last game, resulting in Marshall accruing 38 FDPs. While it's tough to expect nearly 40 FDPs again, Marshall is at a sub-$4,000 salary, and the Mavs are in a pace-up environment against the fastest-paced team in the league.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Domantas Sabonis ($9,600) -- Against the Raptors on November 2nd, Domantas Sabonis scored 56-plus FDPs for the second time this season while bringing down a season-high 20 rebounds. Toronto is giving up the most FDPs per game to centers (71.3), and Sabonis remains at a modest salary given his potential to earn a triple-double in any matchup due to his role in Sacramento's offense.

Chet Holmgren ($8,800) -- The Denver Nuggets are allowing the third-most FDPs per game (70.3) to Cs, putting Chet Holmgren on our radar. While Holmgren has scored fewer than 36 FDPs in four straight games, he logged 65.3 FDPs versus the Nuggets in the season opener, and he can accumulate points rapidly via stocks.

Bam Adebayo ($7,700) -- This is a perfect time to keep using Bam Adebayo in tournaments as his salary doesn't reflect his role and recent performances (he's scored 54-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests). The Phoenix Suns aren't a team I'm scared to play centers against with Jusuf Nurkic not being much of a threat on the offensive end of the court for Phoenix.

Others to Consider

Jalen Duren ($6,100) -- If Jalen Duren can remain healthy -- and stay out of foul trouble -- it's only a matter of time before his salary increases as he's produced 32-plus FDPs in five of his eight outings this season. Not only are the Charlotte Hornets permitting the 12th-most FDPs per game (55.9) to Cs, but they have been forced to deploy a smaller lineup with Nick Nick Richards and Mark Williams inactive.

Peyton Watson ($3,700) -- Aaron Gordon is expected to miss time for the Nuggets, and it was Peyton Watson who replaced him in Denver's last contest, earning a season-high 30 minutes en route to scoring 32.1 FDPs. According to our projections, Watson is currently the best points-per-dollar play on the main slate, and he should receive playing time regardless of whether or not the Nuggets get blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3 month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.