NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 10/30/24

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,800) -- The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards will square off for the second time in three days, and both teams are top-five in pace to begin the new campaign. Trae Young tallied 43.1 FanDuel points (FDPs) in Monday's matchup against Washington despite scoring only 14 points, so I expect a better showing from the dynamic guard with Atlanta being shorthanded.

LaMelo Ball ($9,500) -- LaMelo Ball currently leads the entire league in usage rate (34.9%) while averaging a healthy 50.4 FDPs per game through three outings. With Ball shooting a career-high 12 threes per game, it's worth noting that the Toronto Raptors are permitting the fifth-highest three-point conversion rate (39.7%) early in the season.

Jrue Holiday ($5,900) -- Wednesday's showdown between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers carries the highest total on the slate, and Jrue Holiday possesses an enticing salary. There are going to inevitably be nights where Holiday isn't putting up big numbers due to Boston having a loaded lineup, but he's played 30-plus minutes in three games and has scored 29-plus FDPs in two of those contests.

Others to Consider

Brandin Podziemski ($5,700) -- With Stephen Curry sidelined for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Brandin Podziemski produced 39.1 FDPs on a season-high 23.3% usage rate. For the second straight night, the Warriors will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans, so Podziemski is primed for another notable performance on Wednesday.

Bilal Coulibaly ($5,600) -- Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for the Wizards on Wednesday, which will pave the way for other players to contribute alongside Jordan Poole, who is also a viable guard option. Although it's a very small sample to begin the season, Bilal Coulibaly has the second-highest usage increase (+5.7%) whenever Kuzma isn't on the floor for Washington.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Johnson ($8,200) -- The Hawks are also dealing with injuries, and the Wizards are allowing the most FDPs per game (63.6) to PFs early in the year. Besides racking up 56.9 FDPs versus Washington on Monday, our NBA DFS projections have Johnson recording the third-most FDPs (42.4) among all forwards playing on the main slate.

Zaccharie Risacher ($4,400) -- Given Atlanta's injury issues, rookie Zaccharie Risacher should draw another start on Wednesday as he's accrued 20-plus FDPs in back-to-back games. Even though Risacher has seen his salary increase from $3,900 to $4,400, he's still a solid value option in a game between two fast-paced squads.

Cameron Johnson ($5,600) -- Despite the Brooklyn Nets being double-digit underdogs to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Cameron Johnson has gotten 32-plus minutes in three of his four appearances this season. Along with Memphis playing at the second-fastest pace, they are also surrendering the third-most FDPs per game (51.2) to the SF position.

Others to Consider

Desmond Bane ($7,900) -- Desmond Bane is someone I'd be more interested in if Ja Morant is inactive for the Grizzlies for the second straight contest after Bane tallied 43.4 FDPs in his absence on Monday. If Morant suits up for Memphis, then I'd rather go with Jordan Poole ($7,600) at SG or move up to either Jalen Johnson or Jaylen Brown ($8,400) at SF.

Corey Kispert ($4,900) -- Once again, the Wizards are going to be without Kuzma, so Corey Kispert could be in store for more minutes off the bench. Kispert played 34 minutes off the bench in Monday's clash against the Hawks, finishing with 29.3 FDPs as he scored a season-high 21 points.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Ivica Zubac ($7,200) -- With Kawhi Leonard out and the Los Angeles Clippers losing a few key contributors in the offseason, Ivica Zubac is logging a career-high 25.1% usage rate through three games. As a result, Zubac is registering 46.6 FDPs per game ahead of a favorable home matchup versus a Portland Trail Blazers team that is allowing teams to convert their shots around the rim at the 12th-highest rate (62.7%) in the NBA.

Jakob Poeltl ($6,800) -- Targeting the Charlotte Hornets with Cs has been a fruitful strategy in recent years, and this year doesn't look any different as the Hornets are giving up the seventh-most FDPs per game (61.7) to the position. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 32.3 FDPs per game, and he should take on an expanded workload on both ends of the court with Scottie Barnes still inactive for the Raptors.

Onyeka Okongwu ($5,900) -- Onyeka Okongwu was unable to play in Monday's meeting against the Wizards, which allowed Clint Capela to score 27.8 FDPs. With Okongwu expected to be active in Wednesday's rematch, I prefer him to Capela given the fact he's seen his salary drop to below $6,000 on Wednesday.

Others to Consider

Nick Richards ($5,700) -- On the other side of the Raptors-Hornets clash, Nick Richards is a solid option with Toronto permitting the fifth-most FDPs per game (64.2) to Cs. Aside from Richards posting 30.5 FDPs per game amid the absence of Mark Williams, Toronto is allowing the seventh-highest effective field goal percentage (55.3%) in the league.

Alex Sarr ($5,600) -- Alex Sarr is another member of the Wizards who could benefit from Kuzma being inactive as the rookie has notched two-plus stocks (steals + blocks) in each of his first three games. If you need to save even more salary at the C position in tournaments, Yves Missi ($4,500) and Jay Huff ($4,400) are worth fliers -- especially if Zach Edey is ruled out for the Grizzlies.

