NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 12/31/24

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,300) -- There's enough value on tonight's slate to reach for (at least) one of the three five-figure salaries tonight, so it's hard to argue against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against Minnesota. SGA has cleared 65 FanDuel points (FDP) in three of his last four games; and while Minnesota is a tough matchup for guards, they've had little success slowing Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA has notched at least 32 real-world points in seven straight meetings with the Wolves dating back to 2022.

Chris Paul ($6,300) -- Chris Paul posted 45 FDP his last time out despite going 0-for-6 from the floor and only managing 6 real-world points. But he set season-best marks for assists (14) and steals (4), giving him some positive momentum ahead of tonight's home date with the Clippers. CP3 fried them for 38.2 FDP in their lone previous matchup and there's a revenge game narrative working in his favor.

Kris Dunn ($4,900) -- Kris Dunn has exceeded 25 FDP and 30 minutes in three of his last four games, and his dual eligibility makes him one my favorite values on the slate in such a good matchup with San Antonio. The Spurs are a top 10 fantasy matchup for opposing SGs, and Dunn's low salary is a subtle way to get to SGA without playing into what's expected to be a popular Grizzlies backcourt. Kevin Porter Jr. ($5,100) fits a similar archetype in the same matchup, though he has a wider range of outcomes.

Others to Consider

Donovan Mitchell ($8,700) -- Donovan Mitchell's salary is awkward tonight, but there's no denying this is a great spot. Though Mitchell has failed to reach 50 FDP since December 1st, the Lakers are just 19th in defensive rating and give up the 10th-most points + assists in the NBA.

Tyus Jones ($5,700) -- Tyus Jones' usage rate (15.4%) with Phoenix's three stars active scares me on a slate where low-salary possessions are plentiful, but he's averaging 27.7 FDP with Beal, Booker, and Durant healthy and the Suns do have tonight's highest implied total (120.25).

Wings

Top Priorities

Kevin Durant ($9,800) -- I'm not sure how often I'll get to Kevin Durant with SGA and Wemby on this slate, but early roster rate projections from around the industry aren't expecting him to be very popular despite Phoenix boasting the slate's highest implied total in a pace-up spot with Memphis. KD's usage could take a hit with Devin Booker ($8,800) -- who's also in play as a contrarian -- expected back, but the Grizzlies play fast enough that possessions should be plentiful. In four games against top-10 pace teams, Durant is averaging 41 combined points, rebounds, and assists -- up from the 35.5 he's posted against everyone else.

John Konchar ($4,600) -- The Grizzlies have a lengthy injury report tonight, so they'll be the go-to squad for value. That starts with John Konchar who recorded 37.5 FDP in a season-high 34 minutes last time out. He's the top point-per-dollar value on the slate according to our NBA DFS projections, though I'll want to diversify my exposure with some shares of Scotty Pippen Jr. ($5,800), Luke Kennard ($4,100), and even Cam Spencer ($3,700) in large-field tournaments.

Others to Consider

Austin Reaves ($7,500) -- If either of the Lakers' two questionable stars end up sitting, I'll be interested in Austin Reaves even with an elevated salary. Playing without one of AD or LeBron the last two games, Reaves totaled 53 and 52.2 FDP -- though he was held under 30 the prior two games with both healthy.

Desmond Bane ($7,300) -- Bane likely won't be too popular with Memphis hosting some of the slate's best values elsewhere, but he's the top perimeter option for a team with Tuesday's third-highest implied total (115.25). In five games without Ja Morant and Marcus Smart, Bane saw a 23.6% usage rate according to Fantasy Labs.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Victor Wembanyama ($11,700) -- Victor Wembanyama carries numberFire's highest projection (58.1) as of Tuesday morning -- nearly a full 7.0 points higher than the next-closest player. That comes with a slate-leading salary, but it's well-deserved given the upside. Though the Clippers held Wemby to "only" 24 points and 13 rebounds the first time they matched up, he recorded 9 blocks and 3 steals to push him to 78.1 FDP. Given all the value we have on Memphis, I'm fitting Wemby or SGA into essentially every lineup tonight.

Dean Wade ($4,100) -- Dean Wade is coming off 34.6 and 27.1-FDP outings, and he's cracked 20 minutes in five straight games. The Lakers are a top-five fantasy matchup for SFs, so Wade makes a ton of sense as low-salary exposure to Cleveland's 117.5-point implied total. He's a good way to get off the Grizzlies chalk, too.

Others to Consider

Anthony Davis ($11,400) or LeBron James ($9,700) -- Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are questionable tonight -- though James appears more likely to sit after missing LA's most recent game. If we get one without the other, I'll be eager to fit the other into lineups given the 231-point over/under in this Cavs-Lakers game.

Ivica Zubac ($7,800) -- Ivica Zubac is the only other pure-C I'm looking to roster outside of Wemby before dipping into the bargain bin that is Mason Plumlee ($4,800) and Jay Huff ($3,900). Zubac is averaging 46.4 FDP over his last eight games, and he went for 17 points and 13 rebounds in his first matchup with San Antonio.

