NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 12/3/24

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Haliburton ($8,600)

For whatever reason, Tyrese Haliburton has been unable to bring it away from home this season.

He's got a 64.1 true-shooting percentage (TS%) at home that becomes just 43.3% on the road. I'm not sure I've ever seen anything like it in the NBA.

At some point, Hali should find at least some semblance of form on the road, and the Toronto Raptors could be a great place to start. Though improved, Toronto has the league's 8th-worst defensive rating (115.6 DRTG) and has allowed the 13th-most three-point attempts per game (38.0%).

Our NBA DFS projections, not keen on small samples of home-road splits, expect 43.4 FanDuel points (FDP) in 35.1 minutes from the floor general on Tuesday.

Vasilije Micic ($5,100)

You thought "The Serbian Sensation" would go down that easily?

As the calendar turns to December, Vasilije Micic is back at point guard for the Charlotte Hornets with LaMelo Ball (calf) sidelined indefinitely. His salary hasn't quite caught up to his rate of FDP per 36 minutes last season (31.8) as a specialist. He really can't effectively play off the ball.

Coming off a game of 35.1 FDP in 34 minutes, Micic's matchup is just okay. For what the Philadelphia 76ers might lack on defense (112.9 DRTG), they're also glacially slow (27th in pace) to disrupt accumulation of stats.

It's still hard to pass up a starting point guard at this value mark. Our projections forecast 25.9 FDP for him tonight.

Cason Wallace ($4,600)

Cason Wallace has played at least 30 minutes in three straight games, averaging 28.5 FDP per game in them.

Does that make him a free square at this salary tonight? Not exactly.

Wallace's bump came in tandem with Isaiah Joe's calf injury, and Joe has returned to part-time work in the last three games. Joe even started on November 27th. Right now, this timeshare seems to favor a productive Wallace, but it could flip on the drop of a hat.

You'd still consider Wallace an excellent value play given what he's absorbed recently, but there is a little risk. If industry projections show he's going to be excruciatingly popular in a friendly matchup with the Utah Jazz, I might be inclined to look elsewhere.

Others to Consider

Luka Doncic ($11,500)

The Dallas Mavericks' clash with the Memphis Grizzlies features the main slate's highest game total (242.5), so I'd totally understand plucking Luka Doncic or Ja Morant ($8,700) from it at point guard. Doncic is matchup-proof, and injury concerns are flatly gone after 69.9 FDP in 36 minutes on Sunday.

Stephon Castle ($5,400)

If pivoting away from Wallace, Stephon Castle makes plenty of sense. The rookie's excellent D has earned him at least 27 minutes in 11 straight games with extreme upside for stocks (steals plus blocks). We're expecting 27.4 FDP from him against the Phoenix Suns.

Wings

Top Priorities

Scottie Barnes ($9,100)

Scottie Barnes is finally stuffing the stat sheet.

Barnes' latest resurgence in DFS is exclusively due to an uptick in boards and dimes. He's posted at least 10 rebounds and 7 assists in each of his last four games as RJ Barrett ($8,000) has gone on a bit of a scoring binge. Nonetheless, Scottie's usage rate in this period (30.0%) is higher than RJ's, too.

His role has hit the right place at the right time. According to FantasyPros, the Indiana Pacers allow the second-most FDP per game to his listed power forward position (53.3).

Indiana-Toronto's 238.0-point total is second-highest on the main slate with a one-basket spread. Haliburton-Barnes-Barrett is a nice core game stack as all three shine in our projections.

Mikal Bridges ($6,300)

The New York media was growing restless with Mikal Bridges' shooting slump, but he kicked the door down -- in earnest -- on Sunday.

Bridges exploded for 31 points on 63.2% shooting, drilling 7 triples along the way. We don't really need that many threes as much as just a few to pay off the wing's excellent on-court role. He's topped 32 minutes in every single game this season.

Now, the former lottery pick's matchup was better on Sunday than it is today. The stingy Orlando Magic defense awaits with an ugly 215.0-point total. That's the downside.

The upside? Our projections know that and still expect 33.3 FDP in 38.0 minutes.

Jonathan Kuminga ($5,500)

For an 11-game slate, there just isn't much injury news. It's NBA Cup season, I suppose.

Draymond Green (calf) is the largest absence on the slate confirmed thus far. He's doubtful to play in Denver, which should open the door for both Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis ($4,400).

Your guess is as good as mine how Steve Kerr will manage his frontcourt tonight, but Kuminga's output could be explosive if he's afforded the opportunity. He's posted 40.4 FDP per 36 minutes this season with Green off the floor, seeing a 5.42 percentage-point uptick in usage rate during that situation.

This salary isn't tiny for the real risk that Kuminga doesn't even see 20 minutes, but if we just look at a median expectation, our projections are going with 27.1 FDP in 27.0 minutes. He's an ideal boom-or-bust option for tournaments.

Others to Consider

Kevin Durant ($9,100)

Now fully back onto the floor, Kevin Durant's salary should only climb from here. The Slim Reaper's team-best 29.8% usage rate has allowed him to top 43 FDP in consecutive games, and a few more shots could come him way tonight if Bradley Beal (calf) sits for a seventh time in nine games.

Amen Thompson ($6,400)

The Houston Rockets' rotation is a little muddy right now. While the plethora of options helps the team, it's confusing in DFS. Nonetheless, the second guard spot for Houston is beginning to shift toward Amen Thompson, who has topped 40 FDP in three of his last five games.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Evan Mobley ($8,100)

The NBA Cup's best rule change might be emphasizing point differential, which opens us a bit more to plays like Evan Mobley.

Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers are 16.5-point favorites at home against the league-worst Washington Wizards, ensuring he probably won't see the fourth quarter in a normal situation. Playing for the point differential, we might see a bit more of the big man on Tuesday.

That's great news for his counting stats. The Wiz are one of the NBA's worst interior defenses between allowing the 7th-most paint points per game (51.6) with its 10th-worst rebounding rate (69.8%). They're a bottom-three club in points and boards allowed to centers.

It's a coin flip whether Mobley or Jarrett Allen ($7,200) chows in the matchup, and both are eligible at forward. I'm just inclined to roster Mobley, at a higher salary, in tournaments when he struggled so mightily (34.0 FDP) during his last contest.

Ivica Zubac ($7,000)

Ivica Zubac's double-double streak ended at eight games on Sunday, but he's got a sublime matchup to start another.

The lowly Portland Trail Blazers visit the Intuit Dome tonight, and Portland has the very worst rebounding rate (65.6%) in the NBA. Zubac is sixth in the league in rebound chances per game (19.6), setting him up for a monster night on the glass.

His matchup to score inside isn't stellar; the Blazers actually allow the seventh-fewest points per game to opposing centers (20.4). However, there's certainly improvement to be had from a 2-for-9 effort on Sunday -- many of which were missed bunnies.

Portland does allow the sixth-most blocks per game to fives, though. That's among the reasons FDR's projections are high on Zu, expecting 37.8 FDP tonight.

Jeramy Sochan ($4,700)

No player at $4,700 is going to be totally free of risk, but the upside for Jeremy Sochan is obvious.

Before breaking his thumb on November 4th, the versatile forward had topped 30 minutes in five straight games and averaged 37.0 FDP per game in those contests. He's listed probable to return from the injury tonight.

If Sochan is ready to rock at full speed, this salary is too low. That's a huge "if", though -- especially for a Gregg Popovich team that has a full compliment of its forwards available.

When balancing it out, this salary is pretty appropriate. We're projecting him for 32.5 FDP per 36 minutes, so he'd need about about 26 minutes on the floor to work out here.

Others to Consider

Nikola Jokic ($12,200)

Again, I'm contractually obligated to write up Nikola Jokic in a DFS article when he's on the main slate. Joker has topped 62 FDP in each of his last six games seeing a full compliment of minutes, and a five-point spread against the Golden State Warriors offers hope of that Tuesday. The Dubs are severely down on size without Draymond, as well.

Myles Turner ($6,600)

In a great game environment, Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam ($7,500) are two other Pacers with a value score north of 5.00 in the projections. You'll likely want to mix and match the game's key pieces in tournaments, but Turner is especially appealing against a Raptors squad allowing the second-most FDP per game to centers (60.9).

