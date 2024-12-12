NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 12/12/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

De'Aaron Fox ($9,000) -- The best DFS environment on tonight's three-game slate is the Sacramento Kings-New Orleans Pelicans clash. It's the lone game with a spread tighter than 10.5 points (7.0), and it also carries the day's highest total (231.5). De'Aaron Fox is a high-upside way to get access to this game, and the Pels have allowed the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to PGs over the last 15 games (53.0).

Ochai Agbaji ($4,600) -- As of early Thursday, value is going to be hard to come by tonight. Ochai Agbaji is a low-salary starter who has some appeal. He's played at least 31 minutes in four of his last six games, and that alone makes him enticing. The FanDuel outputs have been all over the place, though, spanning from 5.4 FanDuel points two games ago to 40.2 points on November 27th. He should get a boost with Scottie Barnes (ankle) sidelined.

Others to Consider

Dejounte Murray ($8,100) -- Stacking the Pelicans-Kings game by using Dejounte Murray alongside Fox is a viable strategy. Murray has gone for 52.3 and 45.7 FanDuel points across his last two outings and brings big-time upside to the table in a fantasy-friendly date with Sacramento.

Derrick White ($7,000) -- The biggest injury news for tonight -- as of early Thursday -- is Jayson Tatum being questionable. If Tatum sits, Derrick White is one of several Boston Celtics who would get a boost in a nice matchup with the Detroit Pistons. If Tatum plays, White is still a solid pick.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jimmy Butler ($7,500) -- The Toronto Raptors are 11th in pace and 22nd in defensive rating, so they're a good matchup for the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler has put up at least 40.0 FanDuel points in three of his last five games and can cook in this spot if the game stays competitive (10.5-point spread).

Herbert Jones ($5,300) -- Herbert Jones is a modest-salaried way to get exposure to the Pels-Kings game. Jones has played exactly 31 minutes in back-to-back games and has posted 25.1, 32.8 and 41.9 FanDuel points since coming back from injury. With the lack of value on the slate, he'll likely be chalky, but he's easy to like.

Others to Consider

Jaylen Brown ($8,600) -- Three games ago, Tatum sat versus the Pistons, and Jaylen Brown exploded for 53.7 FanDuel points. We could see something similar tonight if Tatum is out. If Tatum plays, I'll mostly fade Brown at this salary.

Gradey Dick ($5,200) -- Gradey Dick is a quality salary-saver. Miami gives up the ninth-highest three-point attempt rate (43.4%), and Dick lets it rip from three, hoisting up 7.2 three-point tries per game. This profiles as a good matchup for him.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Domantas Sabonis ($9,500) -- I want to have one of Fox or Domantas Sabonis in my lineups, and you could even do both of them if you want to really load up on this game. New Orleans has permitted the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to centers this campaign (58.4), and Sabonis' across-the-board contributions make him a top-tier play.

Bam Adebayo ($8,000) -- The Raptors have been torched by centers this season, surrendering the third-most FanDuel points per game to the position (60.0). Bam Adebayo is on a heater, scoring at least 40.0 FanDuel points in five of his last six games, and he can keep it going in this one.

Others to Consider

Kristaps Porzingis ($8,200) -- If Tatum suits up, Kristaps Porzingis becomes one of my favorite tournament plays as I think he'll slip through the cracks. He's totaled at least 42.6 FanDuel points in each of his past three games. Detroit has allowed the 11th-most FanDuel points per game to centers over the past 15 games (56.4). If Tatum sits, KP will attract more attention but would also offer more upside.

Isaiah Stewart ($4,500) -- This is a bit of a shot in the dark, but Isaiah Stewart could get extended run if Boston -- a 12.5-point favorite -- blows out the Pistons. Unless some value opens up throughout the day, I don't mind rolling the dice on Stewart.

