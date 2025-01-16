NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 1/16/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

James Harden ($8,800) -- There's no Kawhi Leonard tonight for the Los Angeles Clippers, which boosts the outlook for James Harden. The matchup is a good one, too, as Harden will see the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that is giving up the third-most FanDuel points per game to PGs (54.2). It's a back-to-back for the Clips, but Harden played only 23 minutes last night in a blowout win.

Scoot Henderson ($5,100) -- On the opposite side of that game, Scoot Henderson is in a good spot for Portland. Henderson started last game and went off, totaling 54.8 FanDuel points and 39 real-world points. If he holds his place in the starting five, Henderson is a smashing play at this salary -- although he'll likely be very popular after what he did last time out.

Others to Consider

T.J. McConnell ($5,600) -- The Indiana Pacers are a team to watch tonight. Bennedict Mathurin is suspended for today, and Tyrese Haliburton ($8,700) is questionable. T.J. McConnell is still a decent play if Haliburton suits up, but he'll be a screaming value if Haliburton sits.

Carlton Carrington ($4,600) -- As of early Thursday, Carlton Carrington is one of the slate's best values. He faces the Phoenix Suns in a game with a 231.5-point total. There's some blowout risk given the 11.5-point spread, but our NBA DFS projections have Carrington scoring 24.9 FanDuel points (5.41 per $1,000).

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Williams ($8,500) -- The Oklahoma City Thunder-Cleveland Cavaliers clash is the headline game of the night, and it might be the best DFS environment as it holds a slate-leading 232.5-point total and 2.0-point spread. Williams lit up the Cavs to the tune of 53.5 FanDuel points on January 8th, and Cleveland has surrendered the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to PFs this year (49.3).

Tim Hardaway Jr. ($4,300) -- Tim Hardaway Jr. projects as a great value play versus the Pacers. Indiana is 7th in pace and 21st in defensive rating. Hardaway has played 31 and 35 minutes over his last two games, and he's capable of a big DFS output if his shot is falling.

Others to Consider

Kevin Durant ($9,700) -- Returning home to the DMV, Kevin Durant can cook a Wizards team that is fourth in pace and dead last in defensive rating. He's one of the slate's best high-salary options.

Toumani Camara ($5,300) -- Deni Avdija is listed as doubtful, and that gives Toumani Camara's DFS upside a shot in the arm. He went for 44.0 FanDuel points sans Deni last time out.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($9,000) -- Alperen Sengun cooked a Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets squad last night, posting 47.8 FanDuel points in a blowout-reduced 25 minutes while flirting with a triple-double. He should be ready to rock tonight against the Sacramento Kings, a team that is ninth in pace over the last 10 games. We project Sengun for 43.7 FanDuel points (4.86 per $1,000).

Jaylin Williams ($4,000) -- With no Isaiah Hartenstein for OKC, Jaylin Williams should be busy tonight versus the bigs of the Cavs. Our model has him as the night's top point-per-dollar play, projecting Williams to record 24.7 FanDuel points (6.17 per $1,000). The lone negative with Williams is that he's eligible at only center.

Others to Consider

Myles Turner ($6,800) -- My interest level in Myles Turner goes up if Haliburton is ruled out, but with that said, our model is a big fan regardless. Projecting Haliburton to play, we have Turner registering 35.9 FanDuel points (5.28 per $1,000).

DeAndre Ayton ($6,000) -- Deandre Ayton is another center-only big who projects well as we peg him to score 30.3 FanDuel points (5.05 per $1,000). There's upside for more with the Blazers banged up, but Ayton's role has been shaky of late. He could be a fun pivot off Scoot chalk.

