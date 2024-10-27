NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 10/27/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Anfernee Simons ($6,800)

Anfernee Simons posted 34.7 FanDuel points in this exact matchup on Friday with four turnovers, so there's value in him to do something similar on Sunday.

At the very least, Simons' role seems secure with a 26.3% usage rate (second on the Portland Trail Blazers to Jerami Grant), leading to him topping our NBA DFS projections in value score at point guard. We expect 33.5 FDP in 35.3 minutes.

Gary Trent Jr. ($4,500)

Though he might have us pulling our hair out again by the end of the slate, Gary Trent Jr. has to be in consideration on just a four-game docket.

Trent Jr. has seen at least 34 minutes in an efficient Milwaukee Bucks offense in each of the team's first two games without Khris Middleton, but he just hasn't done a lot. Most of Trent's fantasy volume has come from 4 makes on 10 attempts from deep.

I'm not sure I want to bury his chances for adding in other categories forever, though. He posted 0.80 FDP per minute last season compared to 0.49 to begin this campaign.

Our projections expect 23.5 FDP in 31.2 minutes -- both of which seem wholly realistic.

Others to Consider

CJ McCollum ($7,600)

C.J. McCollum got the "revenge game" going a bit with 20 points and 4 threes made in Friday's win over Portland, but he's had a difficult time contributing in the assist category despite Dejounte Murray (hand) exiting the lineup. Averaging 5.0 assists per 36 minutes last year, expect an uptick of dimes soon.

Dennis Schroder ($6,000)

"Floor" can win these small slates, and Dennis Schroder is that for a tanking Brooklyn Nets squad. The veteran has posted a 22.6% usage rate (second to Cameron Thomas) and contributed 6.8 assists per 36 minutes thus far. He's also logged at least 32 minutes in each game.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Williams ($7,500)

I'll write up two of the Oklahoma City Thunder's co-stars as this offense has seen a changing of the guard two games into the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still scoring fantasy points on the basis of 4.5 stocks per game for now, but Jalen Williams led the team in scoring last night (24) after Chet Holmgren did on Thursday.

SGA's usage rate (30.4%) just no longer dwarfs that of Williams (27.7%) or Chet (26.7%). Everyone is taking turns.

J-Dub also added nine rebounds and eight assists at ostensibly this same salary, so I want to buy what appears to be a third-year breakout for the former Santa Clara star.

Norman Powell ($5,700)

If Norman Powell scored 22 points tonight at this salary, anyone who rosters him would be delighted.

Oh. He did that to a tricky Denver Nuggets defense in just the fourth quarter yesterday.

Powell dropped 37 there, and he's become a focal point of the Los Angeles Clippers offense while Kawhi Leonard (knee) continues to sit. His usage rate is a whopping 25.9% to begin 2024-25.

Also contributing 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, it could be a very long time before we see Powell's salary this low again.

Others to Consider

Andrew Wiggins ($5,800)

The former top pick has put up 50.3 FDP per 36 minutes to begin the season; I'm keeping a firm eye on him as the Golden State Warriors step up in competition to an excellent Clippers defense tonight. He and Buddy Hield ($5,600) are the leaders in the clubhouse to become Stephen Curry's second option.

Derrick Jones Jr. ($4,400)

Beyond Powell, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers' rotation is going to get dicey. Derrick Jones Jr. played just 27 minutes yesterday and ceded time to Nicolas Batum late, but our projections are still optimistic about his workload. They expect 23.3 FDP in 30.0 minutes tonight, and he can pile up stocks quickly if given time.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400)

With at least 52 FDP in each of his first two games, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been doing Giannis things that are hard to fade on a four-game slate.

Antetokounmpo attacks a Brooklyn Nets squad allowing the 11th-most paint points per game so far in this one, and Milwaukee has greatly centered on him and Damian Lillard with no other starter above a 20.0% usage rate.

Especially wanting to fade SGA a bit moving forward, "The Greek Freak" is a nice place to stash a lot of the salary that we've saved thus far.

Chet Holmgren ($8,500)

The Thunder's leap to title contention might come right on the back of their third-year center.

Chet Holmgren has been a monster on the boards with at least 14 in his first two games -- and that's in addition to an expanding role offensively that we discussed earlier.

Personally, I'm always more open to projecting stocks for rim protectors, so his 4.5 per game seem far more sustainable than SGA's on the perimeter.

Quietly, Holmgren is building into this undeniable force in several categories that's much closer to Domantas Sabonis than it is this $8,500 salary.

Others to Consider

Ivica Zubac ($6,500)

Zubac could be a fantasy basketball steal as the Clippers -- seemingly -- are going to give him full reigns of the center spot. Head-to-head with Nikola Jokic, he just dropped 24 points and 15 rebounds. The Warriors could force both teams to play small tonight, but Zubac should be on your radar at this salary in most every other matchup.

Draymond Green ($5,900)

If LA is going to throw Zubac out there no matter what, Golden State's bigs could see more run than usual, starting with Draymond Green. Green hasn't been needed in two consecutive blowouts, but I'll always check out the stat-stuffer at a sub-$6,000 salary. He's posted a pace of 39.4 FDP per 36 minutes so far.

