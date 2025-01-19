NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 1/19/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections, powered by numberFire, update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

De'Aaron Fox ($9,200)

Sunday's six-game slate has three spreads of at least 15 points. Two of the exceptions have a total under 223 points. Landmines must be dodged.

Blowout risk exists as a 17.5-point favorite for the Sacramento Kings, but they'll get their licks in first. They draw a Washington Wizards defense that's historically inept, ceding the most points (26.9) and sixth-most assists (9.7) per game to opposing point guards.

De'Aaron Fox has topped 42 FanDuel points (FDP) in three straight since returning his injury, and his stable floor could become a sky-high ceiling if the Wizards can manage to keep pace.

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections award Fox the best value score of any player above $9,000 today.

Coby White ($6,500)

Any sort of injury designation for Lonzo Ball (quad) likely means he's going to sit, providing a small boost to Coby White in, frankly, the slate's best game.

The Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers are punching in each other's weight class for tonight's contest with a 6.5-point spread and 237.0-point total. We'll want pieces from this tilt, and White is a quality one. He's posted 35.3 FDP per 36 minutes with Ball off the floor this season.

White is averaging 32.3 minutes per game and is a scorching 41.9% from downtown this month. Though a solid three-point D overall, Portland allows the 12th-most three-point makes to point guards per game (3.2).

We've got the Toros' floor general projected for 32.7 median FDP.

Others to Consider

Cason Wallace ($5,300)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (wrist) sat out last game for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a 17-point spread in Sunday's affair isn't a great sign that OKC won't rest their cornerstone. Cason Wallace averages 26.1 FDP per 36 minutes with SGA off the floor as he shifts to point guard.

Terrence Mann ($3,700)

The Los Angeles Clippers are a huge source of injury news that's truly questionable. James Harden (illness), Norman Powell (back), Kris Dunn (knee), and Ivica Zubac (back) are all up in the air, so Terance Mann could see significantly more minutes than the 22 he logged on Thursday.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kawhi Leonard ($6,200)

For the first time all season, the Clips might need to push Kawhi Leonard a bit.

L.A.'s laundry list of injuries could include all three of their top scorers out in a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers are currently favored to win, so oddsmakers are confident at least a key piece or two will play.

Nonetheless, Leonard's ramp-up is nearing completion. He was up to 23 minutes before resting in Portland on Thursday, setting the stage for likely upwards of 26 tonight -- especially if others can't go.

FDR's projections of 31.7 FDP in 26.9 minutes might be a touch aggressive, but he's still a fine mid-range play when L.A. surely wants to put forth a good effort as they host the Lake Show at the Intuit Dome for the first time.

Jerami Grant ($5,300)

Jerami Grant was an elite value play yesterday, but the Blazers did what they do. Portland's losing skid extended to five in a blowout.

I think that factored a good bit into why Grant only logged 24 minutes on Saturday more than "managing" his facial injury. With a more competitive -- and better fantasy -- environment on tap for Sunday, we can go back to the well.

That's especially the case when Deandre Ayton (knee) sat out last night before this quick turnaround. Grant has posted 32.4 FDP per 36 minutes with Portland's center off the floor.

Someone from the Trail Blazers likely pops, per the team's 115.5-point team total. A guy who scored at least 25 points in 31.5% of his games last year isn't a bad pick to do so.

Others to Consider

Paolo Banchero ($8,800)

The Denver Nuggets are a huge pace-up spot for the Orlando Magic, and Paolo Banchero should top 30 minutes after logging his most since returning from injury (29) last time out. The forward is now a buy in DFS at 51.2 FDP per 36 minutes overall this season.

Keegan Murray ($6,000)

You could throw any Sacramento starter in this mix, but Keegan Murray's averaging 29.6 FDP per game since returning from injury, and his red-hot shot (48.5 3P% in January) is a lethal match for a Wizards team allowing the most three-point attempts per game (40.2).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Vucevic ($8,100)

I mentioned Ayton's injury in regards to Grant, but it also creates a lack of quality size for Portland to deal with Nikola Vucevic.

The Blazers already allow the sixth-most FDP per game to centers, so missing their best one -- and Donovan Clingan (ankle) -- is suboptimal.

Eclipsing 46 FDP in three of his last five, Vucevic won't sneak up on anyone, but he's a constant threat in Chicago's high-paced shootouts. Portland's middle-of-the-road pace and poor defensive rating (117.5) won't be a deterrant.

Nikola Jokic has a brutal Orlando matchup to navigate, and Anthony Davis (foot) is questionable. Vuc is a great spend-down option in the day's most obvious game stack.

Wendell Carter Jr. ($5,700)

Wendell Carter Jr. has been freed.

WCJ's production issues were exclusively tied to minutes, but Moritz Wagner (knee) and Goga Bitadze (concussion) have been out of the way for two straight contests, paving the way for him to post at least 32 minutes, 12 points, and 9 boards in each game.

Of course, Carter Jr. also averages 2.1 stocks (steals plus blocks) per 36, but that's been strangely muted in these starts.

There's always the risk of foul trouble opposite Jokic, but at 29.8 projected FDP, Orlando's pivot is our projections' favorite center today. I see Carter's low usage rate (15.3%) as a better fit in cash games than tournaments.

Others to Consider

Jalen Williams ($8,600)

Jalen Williams isn't a big, but OKC's four will see a lift as Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Chet Holmgren (hip) remain out on Sunday. As mentioned, SGA might join them. J Dub battled 31.8% shooting in his first game without those three, but the Brooklyn Nets' 116.4 DRTG could get him back on track.

Guerschon Yabusele ($5,700)

The Philadelphia 76ers are a MASH unit, missing Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (ankle), Guerschon Yabusele (knee), and Caleb Martin (groin) on Saturday -- and who knows what's in store for Sunday? Yabusele is a good plug at power forward if he returns from a rest day with those other three teammates sitting.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.