NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 12/21/24

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Kyrie Irving ($8,300)

Off the injury report himself, Kyrie Irving won't sneak up on anyone as Luka Doncic (heel) sits again.

Irving has averaged a team-best 45.0 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes with Luka off the floor, but his gaudy 29.4% usage rate in those situations also provides security for points.

Though the Los Angeles Clippers defense is awesome, L.A. has dropped to just the ninth-best defensive rating over the last 10 games (109.2 DRTG). It's a bit more forgiving unit without Derrick Jones Jr. (hamstring).

Kyrie is gleaming out of our NBA DFS projections at 43.2 FDP in 36.0 minutes. There isn't a better spot to spend some coin at guard.

Devin Vassell ($5,900)

To my surprise, the San Antonio Spurs have gone back to Devin Vassell in a big way.

Vassell's defense is an issue, but there's no doubt he can help jumpstart the Spurs' offense. He's posted 36.8 FDP per 36 minutes, and those minutes are starting to come. He's averaged 28.3 minutes in the month of December, which has been 30-plus in the last two games.

Today's matchup for the Spurs rules. They'll draw the Portland Trail Blazers' bottom-five DRTG, and Portland is also in the top half of tempos.

I wrote up this game's over in today's NBA best bets, so there are plenty of options that can work from it.

Others to Consider

Trae Young ($9,400)

Trae Young is questionable with an heel issue, but if he plays, the offensive mastermind should light it up in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 241.5-point total. Present at shootaround, we'll likely dodge a bullet on needing to jam in Atlanta Hawks.

Tyus Jones ($5,900)

Today's value source is the Phoenix Suns, who will play their first game missing Devin Booker (groin). FanDuel hasn't adjusted salaries, so Tyus Jones, averaging 32.2 FDP per 36 minutes with Booker off the floor, is the first of many names to come.

Mike Conley ($4,800)

The regular season doesn't matter for Mike Conley, but $5,000 should be the breaking point to roster the aging vet. He's still eclipsed 26 minutes in 7 of his last 11 games and has posted 27.4 FDP per game in two previous meetings this season with the Golden State Warriors.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kevin Durant ($9,100)

Devin Booker's absence will be felt throughout tournaments tonight.

Phoenix has plenty of options that could come through. The Detroit Pistons' below-average 113.6 DRTG is a soft target, so the Suns' 115.5-point team total is still healthy despite missing their primary ballhandler.

That's because Kevin Durant is still active, and KD gets a bump to 50.4 FDP per 36 minutes with Booker off the floor this season. He managed 56 FDP on Thursday after his fellow All-Star left early.

At 45.5 projected FDP, Durant might be a popular option in NBA DFS tonight. Just a hunch.

Herbert Jones ($5,300)

We've seen Herbert Jones getting substantial minutes in previous seasons. He just wasn't able to take advantage of them.

This season, Jones' offensive leap is pronounced. He's still collecting stocks (2.6 per 36 minutes), but Jones has averaged 12.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per 36 minutes on a 15.9% usage rate.

He's topped 31 minutes in all six games returning, including some blowouts considering the New Orleans Pelicans' -12.5 net rating (NRTG) over their last 10 games. If not chock full of Suns options, he makes for a high-floor wing in cash games.

Others to Consider

Paul George ($8,600)

Paul George popped up on the injury report this afternoon for "injury maintenance". He should have a sizable role in a pace-up spot against the Cleveland Cavaliers if he can go, but our projections will likely recommend a few Philadelphia 76ers before lock if PG13 ends up sitting.

Andrew Wiggins ($6,000)

The Warriors' rotation can be shaky, but Andrew Wiggins' ceiling is undeniable after topping 40 FDP in two of his last four games. Minnesota's iron-clad defense is weakest against small forwards, allowing the 14th-most FDP per game to the position.

Grayson Allen ($4,700)

In terms of minutes, Grayson Allen is your one-for-one replacement for Booker, logging a month-high 29 minutes after Booker departed on Thursday. It's tough to say no to the 3-and-D wing's expected full-time role.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,000)

I've hammered this spot for two years now. Jaren Jackson Jr. becomes a fantasy monster when Ja Morant sits.

Morant (back) won't play Saturday, which is phenomenal news for Triple J's FanDuel expectations. He's posted 54.6 FDP per 36 minutes in that floor situation this year behind a 33.5% usage rate.

It's not as if the Hawks will hurt his case. Atlanta plays at the league's 3rd-fastest pace with its 17th-ranked DRTG (113.5), and they've ceded the second-most FDP per game (51.2) to power forwards.

Eligible at forward, I can't leave Jackson Jr. behind in such a prolific scoring environment.

Ben Simmons ($5,700)

Is the world ready for a full-time Ben Simmons again?

Simmons appears to be the Brooklyn Nets' preferred option at point guard after trading Dennis Schroder but remains eligible at both that spot and power forward on FanDuel. Weird.

Regardless, I'm not sure we've seen the best of Simmons yet. He's failed to top 20 FDP in two straight games over 30 minutes but has averaged 35.5 FDP per 36 minutes this season.

The Utah Jazz help argument for him on two fronts. Firstly, the 6-20 Jazz aren't an extreme blowout threat. Secondarily, Utah allows the very most FDP points per game to point guards (56.7).

Like FanDuel, I wasn't sure of the position Simmons should be labeled. I do want him in a single-entry format, though.

Others to Consider

John Collins ($7,000)

A good run-back option for Simmons is John Collins playing the best ball of his career. Brooklyn's fifth-worst rebounding rate (69.5%) is ripe for a double-double from J.C.

Rudy Gobert ($6,300)

Color me confused on this salary for Rudy Gobert. The Wolves' center has exceeded 29 FDP in 11 of his last 14 games, creating a high floor of points. The lone concern could be Minnesota's willingness to leave his size on the bench against small rosters, and the Dubs definitely qualify.

Jusuf Nurkic ($5,800)

In a full role, Jusuf Nurkic would be under considertation without any injury news. With Booker off the floor, "The Bosnian Beast" has posted 43.5 FDP per 36 minutes. Jackson and Simmons' forward eligibility is crucial when Nurkic is the substantial leader in the clubhouse at the pivot.

