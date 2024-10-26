NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 10/26/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections, powered by numberFire, update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Kyrie Irving ($8,000)

Well below his median salary from a year ago, the projections like a dart at Kyrie Irving despite the Dallas Mavericks adding Klay Thompson as an additional shooter to the squad. Irving posted 1.22 FanDuel points (FDP) per minute a year ago, so this salary is a bargain if he sees closer to his projected minutes at FanDuel Research (36.2) than what he saw in a lopsided debut (27).

Josh Giddey ($6,300)

FDR's projections nailed Josh Giddey last night. He posted 36.7 FDP in a shootout with the Milwaukee Bucks, but his propensity to fill the stat sheet in DeMar DeRozan's old lineup spot should drag his salary closer to $7,000 as the season progresses. This is a brutal matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder's elite defense, but a revenge narrative for Giddey could offset some of that with additional effort. The guard also only saw 43.0% of his FDP production come from scoring last year, so he's less sensitive to offensive performance.

Bub Carrington ($4,100)

The 14th overall pick in June's draft is in the Washington Wizards rotation right away, earning 26 minutes in his debut against the Boston Celtics. Carlton Carrington shot just 1-for-6 from the field, but better scoring days are likely ahead after 12.7 points per 36 minutes in the preseason. He's FDR projections' top value at guard today with 25.2 FDP in 27.1 minutes.

Others to Consider

LaMelo Ball ($9,900)

Even though LaMelo Ball's FDP output wasn't ideal last night, he still canned nine triples. It certainly feels like the fourth-year player might finally be trying to leap to superstardom after a near triple-double in the season debut before that shooting display. Even in tonight's less-than-ideal matchup with the Miami Heat, this four-digit salary is far too low if Ball's scoring output continues to near triple-doubles with 25-plus points.

Payton Pritchard ($4,300)

The Celtics are 14-point favorites over the lowly Detroit Pistons with Detroit on a back-to-back. Woof. At a salary in the low-$4,000 range, Payton Pritchard is always a decent plug in a projected C's blowout. We're expecting 22.5 FDP in 25.0 minutes on Saturday.

Wings

Top Priorities

Scottie Barnes ($9,000)

For an awful Toronto Raptors squad, Scottie Barnes has an opportunity to put up some major stat lines if he puts it all together. Barnes dropped 27 points on Friday, but his rebounding and assist volume dropped. At 12.0 rebounding chances and 8.0 potential assists per game thus far, Barnes' $9,000 tag will look like a steal if he can finally put together each phase of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Keldon Johnson ($5,100)

The San Antonio Spurs rotation appears to be a frustrating mess behind Victor Wembanyama once again, but Devin Vassell (foot) out of the lineup does create one less major body for Keldon Johnson to fight for minutes. Johnson has settled into a sixth man role for the Spurs, posting 9 shots in 25 minutes in a blowout debut. I'm expecting Johnson's usage rate to be well above 17.5% for the rest of the season.

Dillon Brooks ($4,200)

Like a cockroach, we can't seem to kill Dillon Brooks at a value salary. Brooks' defense has kept him a role to earn 31 minutes in each of the Houston Rockets first two games. Though he's far from stat-stuffer, those minutes are hard to pass up in a young season without much injury-related value. The Spurs' bottom-five defensive rating (dRTG) a year ago probably hasn't become lights out in a summer, either.

Others to Consider

Jimmy Butler ($7,700)

The Miami Heat got their doors blown off at home in their debut, but it could mean this salary for Jimmy Butler is far too low. Butler posted 39.9 FDP per 36 minutes last season, and this matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, giving up the fourth-most points to shooting guards so far, could bring out the best of Buckets.

Rui Hachimura ($5,600)

Rui Hachimura's salary is right around where it should be, but he's still playable on a slate without much value getting 39 minutes (!) on Friday against the Phoenix Suns. We've got Hachimura projected for 26.9 FDP in an up-tempo clash with the Sacramento Kings.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Domantas Sabonis ($9,700)

Security is priceless in NBA DFS, and Domantas Sabonis provides plenty. The all-category contributor posted 24 points and 8 assists in Sacramento's season debut, but this is a buy-low opportunity after just a single assist. Sabonis posted 8.3 of those per 36 minutes a year ago. With a median salary of $10,200 in 2023-24, there's a smidge of value at four digits when the Los Angeles Lakers have played two straight fantasy-friendly contests under new coach JJ Redick.

Julius Randle ($7,600)

I didn't think Julius Randle would bow out of Anthony Edwards' way any more than he did Jalen Brunson's, and that's certainly been the case. Randle has Minnesota's second-highest usage rate so far, and his rebounding (7.0 per game) has actually been better than I'd have presumed with Rudy Gobert in the way. The Raptors have allowed 29.0 points off turnovers so far (most in the NBA), so I prefer more athletic Wolves than Gobert in today's squash match.

Jalen Duren ($6,600)

There's significant risk in Duren as a 14-point 'dog against the best team going at present, but fortune could favor the bold in tournaments. Duren posted 41.0 FDP per 36 minutes a year ago, and Boston is awfully small up front in light of Kristaps Porzingis' foot surgery. Even if passing on Duren tonight, he should be on your radar for future slates if his salary stays here.

Others to Consider

Chet Holmgren ($8,400)

In just his second season of action, Chet Holmgren was the Thunder's team MVP in a season-opening win over the Denver Nuggets with 25 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 stocks. He'll be one of the very best assets in fantasy basketball with those numbers, so buying the breakout could be beneficial against a Chicago Bulls squad allowing a top-10 rate of FDP per minute to opposing combo bigs.

Alex Sarr ($4,800)

Another Wizards rookie getting plenty of minutes is Alex Sarr. The second overall pick in the draft started and posted 22 minutes against Boston, disappointing with just 1-for-7 shooting. At 26.3 projected FDP, our projections are buying low on the poor debut as Washington moves down in competition level a bit to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3 month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.