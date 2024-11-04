NBA DFS Picks: Monday 11/4/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Dennis Schroder ($7,200) -- Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the Brooklyn Nets, and Dennis Schroder is logging a 25.0% usage rate and 41.3% assist rate whenever Simmons isn't on the court this season. Aside from Schroder putting up a season-high 48.4 FanDuel points (FDPs) against the Memphis Grizzlies less than a week ago, Memphis plays at the third-fastest pace in the league.

Derrick White ($7,100) -- For the second straight game, Jaylen Brown is going to be sidelined for the Boston Celtics, making Derrick White the No. 2 option alongside Jayson Tatum. In Boston's last game with Brown inactive, White registered a season-high 28.3% usage rate, resulting in 36.6 FDPs.

Josh Giddey ($6,800) -- The Utah Jazz are giving up the fifth-most FDPs per game (54.9) to PGs and most FDPs per game (55.1) to SGs, putting Josh Giddey in a premier spot on Monday. Giddey is tied for the second-highest usage rate (23.3%) on the Chicago Bulls. He's averaging 33.5 FDPs per game, and he'd have even more opportunities if Zach LaVine -- who is questionable with a hip injury -- is unable to play.

Others to Consider

Payton Pritchard ($5,400) -- Along with White, Payton Pritchard got a bump with Brown out for the Celtics in their last contest as he played his second-most minutes (29) in a game this year. Pritchard is recording career-best marks in three-pointers attempted per game (9.4) and three-point percentage (43.9%), and the Atlanta Hawks operate at the fourth-fastest pace in the NBA.

Brandon Boston ($3,900) -- Out of necessity amid a handful of injuries for the New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Boston Jr. has logged 22-plus minutes in back-to-back games, and he's responded by notching 24-plus FDPs in both contests. If Boston can secure 20-plus minutes again on Monday, he gets to face a Portland Trail Blazers team that allows the second-most FDPs per game (48.5) to SGs.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kevin Durant ($8,900) -- There aren't many times where we can get Kevin Durant at a sub-$9,000 salary, and the Philadelphia 76ers are permitting the second-most FDPs per game (60.3) to the PF position. Aside from Durant contributing a modest 25.8 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 3.0 APG, he's also racking up 2.3 stocks (steals + blocks) per game to begin the new campaign.

Brandon Ingram ($8,100) -- C.J. McCollum, Herbert Jones, and Trey Murphy III are already ruled out for the Pelicans while Zion Williamson is questionable due to a hamstring injury. As a result of injuries piling up for New Orleans, Brandon Ingram has posted a 32.8% or higher usage rate in each of his last two games, which has led to 43.4 FDPs or more in back-to-back outings.

Christian Braun ($5,500) -- Christian Braun has taken on a larger role for the Denver Nuggets this season, playing at least 32 minutes in five consecutive contests. Besides Braun producing a solid 28.7 FDPs per game, the Toronto Raptors play at the fifth-fastest pace in the league, presenting more chances to Braun to record valuable stocks.

Others to Consider

Bennedict Mathurin ($5,300) -- Bennedict Mathurin made his first start of the season in the last game for the Indiana Pacers, scoring 29.7 FDPs, and he'll likely remain in the starting five with Aaron Nesmith out. Mathurin has now posted a combined 74.9 FDPs in his last two appearances as he's played in 32-plus minutes in both contests.

Luguentz Dort ($4,500) -- Even though the Oklahoma City Thunder are double-digit favorites over the Orlando Magic on Monday, Luguentz Dort is a viable salary-saving option at SG/SF. Dort can accumulate stocks with the best of them, and he's accrued 25-plus FDPs in three straight games as a key starter for the Thunder.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,000) -- Despite his lofty salary on a massive slate, Nikola Jokic is still a priority for me as he's averaging a slate-high 63.5 FDPs per game, and Jamal Murray remains out for the Nuggets. Besides the Raptors presenting a pace-up opportunity for the Nuggets, they are also giving up the third-most FDPs per game (69.5) to Cs to begin the year.

Jakob Poeltl ($7,400) -- On the flip side, the Nuggets are allowing the most FDPs per game (70.3) to Cs, making Jakob Poeltl an enticing option. Poeltl has achieved 41-plus FDPs in three of his last four games with Scottie Barnes sidelined, and he's already tallied 41.8 FDPs against Denver in the previous meeting this season.

Naz Reid ($5,000) -- At the moment, Rudy Gobert is questionable for the Minnesota Timberwolves with an ankle injury, and the Charlotte Hornets are going to be without Nick Richards and Mark Williams in their frontcourt. Regardless of Gobert's status, Naz Reid is a fantastic salary-saving option with PF and C eligibility.

Others to Consider

Kevon Looney ($4,300) -- While I don't hate the idea of taking a chance on Trayce Jackson-Davis in a premier matchup versus the Washington Wizards, I prefer going down to Kevon Looney given his ability to contribute in multiple areas despite receiving limited playing time. Looney is posting 22.5 FDPs per game with 24-plus FDPs in four of his last five appearances.

Luke Kornet ($4,000) -- With Jaylen Brown unable to go in Boston's last contest, the Celtics elected to go with a bigger lineup, inserting Luke Kornet into the starting five. Kornet logged season-high marks in minutes played (29) and FDPs (35.3) in his last outing while the Hawks are giving up the 10th-most FDPs per game (56.3) to centers so far.

