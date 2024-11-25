NBA DFS Picks: Monday 11/25/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

LaMelo Ball ($9,800) -- LaMelo Ball leads the NBA in usage rate (38.5%), and he's coming off a season-high 70 FanDuel points (FDPs) in his previous game. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are 21st in three-point percentage allowed (36.8%) and 23rd in free-throw rate allowed (27.3%) while Ball scored 49.7 FDPs versus Orlando earlier this month.

Kyrie Irving ($9,000) -- Even though Kyrie Irving has yet to have an explosive outing with Luka Doncic out, Monday's clash between the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks carries the highest total on the main slate along with a narrow spread. Besides the Hawks giving up the fourth-most FDPs per game to PGs (52.9), they operate at the second-fastest pace in the league.

Jalen Brunson ($8,800) -- Jalen Brunson could go a bit overlooked on Monda. He's always going to get a healthy dose of minutes, and the Denver Nuggets are permitting the ninth-most FDPs per game to PGs (48.4). Brunson has been catching fire lately with 46-plus FDPs in three of his last five contests while he's notched a double-double in three of his last four.

Others to Consider

Jaden Ivey ($6,800) -- At the moment, Cade Cunningham is doubtful to suit up for the Detroit Pistons on Monday, which would leave Jaden Ivey as the primary scorer. With Cunningham sidelined for the Pistons in their last game, Ivey contributed 37.4 FDPs in only 27 minutes of action, and he leads Detroit in usage rate (33.8%) and assist rate (32.3%) with Cunningham off the floor this season.

Quentin Grimes ($4,700) -- As a result of Luka being out for the Mavs, Quentin Grimes has joined the starting lineup in back-to-back games, producing 29-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings. Considering that the Hawks are 30th in three-point percentage allowed (39.7%), 29th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.4%), and 24th in steal rate allowed (9.0%), Grimes is a fantastic value option -- assuming he remains in the starting lineup.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Williams ($8,800) -- Amid the absence of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams has responded by scoring 45-plus FDPs in five of his last six games with four-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in five of his past seven. Across his last seven games, Williams is averaging a solid 27.8% usage rate, and his ability to accumulate stats in every category makes him an enticing play given his role as the No. 2 option alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Josh Hart ($7,700) -- Monday's New York Knicks-Nuggets showdown possesses the second-highest total on the slate, so I'll want some exposure to that game. Josh Hart is a do-it-all forward for NY who has tallied 40-plus FDPs in six of his last eight appearances. Denver is 19th in steal rate allowed (8.4%), 21st in block rate allowed (11.1%), and 26th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (66.5%).

Andrew Wiggins ($6,000) -- Recently, the Golden State Warriors have leaned into Andrew Wiggins being their No. 2 scorer alongside Stephen Curry, and it's paid dividends as Wiggins has produced 33-plus FDPs in three consecutive games. Wiggins is set up for another notable performance on Monday with the Brooklyn Nets ranking 24th in adjusted defensive rating (115.4), 24th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.7%), and 29th in block rate allowed (13.8%).

Others to Consider

Malik Beasley ($5,300) -- There is certainly going to be a time when Malik Beasley comes down to Earth as he's scored 26-plus FDPs in six of his last seven while knocking down four-plus threes in eight straight. But with Cunningham likely out again on Monday, Beasley will be needed once more in the scoring department. It's a good matchup, too, with the Raptors coughing up the sixth-most FDPs per game to SGs (44.3).

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,800) -- Bogdan Bogdanovic has been gradually getting more minutes after he recently returned from an injury, and he could get nearly 30 minutes on Monday after seeing 26 minutes in Atlanta's previous contest -- which resulted in him notching 25.2 FDPs. Our projections currently have Bogdanovic as the third-best point-per-dollar play on the main slate.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,500) -- No one boasts a higher floor or ceiling than Nikola Jokic right now as he's averaging a jaw-dropping 67.2 FDPs per game, which is why I'll be trying to get to him even with his massive $12,500 salary. Despite the Knicks being better offensively with Karl-Anthony Towns, they are currently sitting at 19th in adjusted defensive rating (113.6) and 25th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.8%).

Pascal Siakam ($7,400) -- The matchup is a fantastic one for Pascal Siakam on Monday as the New Orleans Pelicans are surrendering the eighth-most FDPs per game to PFs (51.2) while ranking 27th in adjusted defensive rating (115.5) and 28th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.3%). As for Siakam, he's earned 37-plus FDPs in three of his last four games with 31-plus minutes played in all but 2 of his 17 appearances this year.

Myles Turner ($6,700) -- Another member of the Indiana Pacers who piques my interest is Myles Turner as the Pelicans are 21st in steal rate allowed (8.8%) and 22nd in block rate allowed (11.1%). Additionally, New Orleans is 27th in three-point percentage allowed (37.7%), so Turner has a chance to rack up plenty of FDPs via blocks and shots from beyond the arc.

Others to Consider

P.J. Washington ($6,400) -- In the two games with Luka sidelined, PJ Washington has emerged as the No. 2 scorer to Kyrie, posting 41-plus FDPs in both contests. The salary doesn't match the recent production for Washington in his new role sans Doncic, and the Mavericks will be in a pace-up environment versus the Hawks, leading to more possessions.

Robert Williams ($5,600) -- Deandre Ayton is doubtful and Donovan Clingan is out for the Portland Trail Blazers, making Robert Williams one of the only healthy big men on their roster. Provided that information, our projections have Williams forecasted as the best point-per-dollar play at the C position while predicting him to score 29.6 FDPs in 26 minutes.

