NBA Clutch Player of the Year Odds: Steph Curry Remains the Favorite

The 2023-24 NBA season is nearing a conclusion, so the time is running out for players to make their case for end-of-season awards. One award that will ultimately be decided in the final games of the campaign is the KIA Clutch Player of the Year award, which originated prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

The Clutch Player of the Year honors are bestowed upon the player that performs the best in "clutch" situations. The NBA defines clutch situations as statistics recorded in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime, along with a score differential of five or fewer points.

Scoring points in clutch moments seems to hold the most weight in a player's case to win the award, but there are other factors. Is a certain player making their teammates better when it matters most and leading their team to wins in those moments?

NBA Clutch Player of the Year Odds

NBA Clutch Player of the Year 2023-24 Odds Stephen Curry -150 DeMar DeRozan +110 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +2900 Damian Lillard +10000 Nikola Jokic +10000 Dejounte Murray +15000 Kevin Durant +25000 View Full Table

There is no surprise to see Stephen Curry remain the favorite to win the Clutch Player of the Year award entering the final week of the regular season. In his 15th season in the league, Curry is recording 26.5 PPG on 40.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

When the Golden State Warriors have needed Curry to step up late in games, he has delivered with 4.5 points per game, 46.3% shooting from three-point range, and 95.1% shooting from the free throw line in clutch moments. Curry's 4.5 points per game in the clutch is tied for the most in the NBA with DeMar DeRozan.

What makes Curry the favorite to secure the award is the fact that De'Aaron Fox -- who won the award last season -- won it by scoring the most points in clutch moments with 194. Curry is currently totaling 186 points in clutch situations, putting him nine points ahead of DeRozan.

With the Warriors set to play four more games -- and two of them against potential playoff teams in the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans -- Curry is trending toward adding another award to his collection.

When our own Aidan McGrath looked at this market earlier this season, DeRozan wasn't even a player that was listed among the favorites to win the award. But with the Chicago Bulls needing the veteran forward to shoulder a heavier workload sans Zach LaVine -- and other various injuries -- his numbers have improved.

While the Bulls are trending toward being a play-in team for the NBA playoffs, DeRozan has registered 23.6 PPG and 5.3 APG on an efficient 50.7% shooting from two-point range. The mid-range maestro is tied with Curry for the most clutch points per game with 4.5 while also helping the Bulls earn a 24-15 record in the clutch compared to the Warriors being 22-19 in similar moments.

On the other hand, DeRozan is nine points behind Curry in total clutch points scored, and the fact Curry plays in a much more competitive Western Conference could work in his favor. At the same time, DeRozan deserves credit for potentially helping this version of the Bulls take part in a playoff series this season.

Even though Curry remains the favorite, DeRozan will have a chance to improve his chances of winning Clutch Player of the Year against the New York Knicks (twice), Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards to close out the regular season.

It has been an extremely impressive campaign from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this year. After a three-year drought of missing the postseason, the Thunder are currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 53-25 record, and they still have a chance to sit atop the conference in the final week.

Gilgeous-Alexander is posting 30-plus points per game for the second straight season while also tallying career-best marks in field goal percentage (53.9%), assists per game (6.3), and steals per game (2.1). Although points per game in the clutch isn't the only deciding factor, Gilgeous-Alexander has the 17th-most clutch points per game (3.2) and has the eighth-most total clutch points (105), which is why he's considered such a longshot.

Additionally, the Thunder have played in just 33 games that have been considered to have clutch situations involved, while the Warriors have played in 41 and the Bulls have taken part in 39. Taking care of the basketball is important late in games, and Gilgeous-Alexander has only four turnovers in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter and in overtime contests that are close.

There is a ton of excitement surrounding the Thunder ahead of their first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season, but the chances of Gilgeous-Alexander making a late push for the Clutch Player of the Year award are very slim.

