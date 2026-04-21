NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Tuesday 4/21/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Boston Celtics -14.0

San Antonio Spurs -11.5

Los Angeles Lakers +4.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Check out today's top NBA player props.

NBA Picks, Predictions and Best Bets for Today

76ers at Celtics Best Bet: Celtics -14.0

7 PM ET | BOS leads series 1-0

Spread Betting Boston Celtics Apr 21 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Boston Celtics came out in Game 1 and absolutely dismantled the Philadelphia 76ers, winning 123-91, leading by as many as 35 points, and looking every bit like the second-best team in the Eastern Conference with Jayson Tatum fully healthy and firing. The storyline for the series was set instantly — this isn't a fair fight.

The key context here is Joel Embiid's absence. The 76ers' franchise center is out following an appendectomy, and his impact on the team cannot be overstated. Without him, Philadelphia's starting center is Andre Drummond, who posted a brutal -19 in 21 minutes in Game 1. Tyrese Maxey is genuinely elite and will get his points — he averaged 28.3 PPG this season and carries a 34.2% usage rate without Embiid — but Maxey can do only so much.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Boston is 31-11 at home this season and 7-1 SU when favored by 12.5 points or more at TD Garden

The Celtics shot 50% from the field as a team in Game 1 and led by 18 at halftime

Jaylen Brown dropped 26 points and Tatum added 25, with the latter three assists shy of a triple-double. Boston's duo is operating at championship-level efficiency entering this postseason

Tatum's Achilles recovery is complete — he looks like the 2024 Finals MVP version of himself, attacking the rim and operating as the primary focal point of a fully functional Boston system

Philadelphia's most achievable path to making this competitive runs through Maxey taking over completely and rookie V.J. Edgecombe (16 PPG this season) providing secondary creation. The Sixers found only 34 combined points from that duo in Game 1

The 76ers went 11-28 ATS as underdogs this season

Trail Blazers at Spurs Best Bet: Spurs -11.5

8 PM ET | SAS leads series 1-0

Spread Betting San Antonio Spurs Apr 22 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama's playoff debut was a statement to the entire league. The 22-year-old who just became the youngest unanimous Defensive Player of the Year in NBA history scored 35 points in fewer than 33 minutes, shot 5-for-6 from three, and helped the San Antonio Spurs jump out to a series lead. San Antonio won Game 1 comfortably, and there doesn't appear to be many answers for the Portland Trail Blazers.

This is one of the most lopsided matchups in the first round. The Spurs finished 62-20 this season — the best record in the Western Conference — and have one of the deepest rosters in the league. De'Aaron Fox provides elite playmaking at 18.6 PPG and 6.2 APG alongside Wembanyama. Stephon Castle (16.6 PPG, 7.4 APG) adds a third ballhandler who can create. Julian Champagnie, who is averaging 11.1 PPG on 38.1% from three, gives the Spurs legitimate spacing even with Wembanyama demanding double-teams.

Portland's Deni Avdija was phenomenal in Game 1 — 30 points and 10 rebounds — and deserves genuine credit. But only three other Blazers reached double figures, and the team shot just 26% from three as a unit. Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Jrue Holiday all struggled to generate clean looks against San Antonio's defensive system.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

The Spurs are 33-8 at home this season, one of the most dominant home records in the entire NBA

San Antonio is 51-14 SU as betting favorites and 4-1 ATS in their last five games

Wembanyama averaged 25 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG in the regular season. In the playoffs, with more rest days between games and even sharper preparation time, those numbers could grow

Portland is 19-24 on the road this season and 15-32 SU as the underdog all year

The total has gone under in seven of Portland's last 10 games, and San Antonio's defense — the best in the league — held Portland to a 26% three-point shooting in Game 1

The Spurs' bench depth is significant: Keldon Johnson at 13.2 PPG provides instant offense and Dylan Harper is a quality backup PG. Portland cannot simply key on one or two matchups

Rockets at Lakers Best Bet: Lakers +4.5

10:30 PM ET | LAL leads series 1-0

This is the most fascinating game on Tuesday's board precisely because it is the most unpredictable. The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a Game 1 upset, winning 107-98 despite being without Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique). Luke Kennard led all scorers with 27 points, LeBron James posted a stellar double-double, and the Crypto.com Arena crowd carried a shorthanded team to one of the best playoff wins of the LeBron era.

Now comes the wrinkle that changes everything for Game 2: Kevin Durant, who missed Game 1 with a right knee bone bruise, is listed as day-to-day and may return on Tuesday. ESPN's Shams Charania described Durant's injury as a "deep bruise in his right patellar tendon that has since caused swelling and pain and impacted his range of motion." Whether Durant plays, is limited, or sits out entirely obviously has a big impact on this game's outlook.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

If Durant returns healthy: the Houston Rockets become a comfortable favorite. Durant averaged 26 PPG on 64.1% true shooting this season. His absence was clearly the reason Houston scored just 98 points on 37/33/68 shooting splits in Game 1

If Durant plays limited: This is the most volatile scenario for bettors, and the one to watch closely. A compromised KD playing 20 to 25 minutes without rhythm is a total wild card

If Durant sits out again: The Lakers remain legitimate and James can continue to orchestrate as the clear number-one option

LeBron has been transcendent lately for the Lakers. He earned Western Conference Player of the Week before the playoffs, averaged 9.7 APG in his final regular-season stretch, and has been the engine of the Lakers' 22-8 record in clutch games this season

The Lakers are 24-16-1 ATS at home this season

Houston is 17-24 ATS as a favorite this season

Alperen Sengun (20.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 6.2 APG) might be the most important player in Game 2 regardless of Durant's status. He needs to be more assertive as a primary scorer

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.