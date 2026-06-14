Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight
Fox Sports predicts a draw. CBS Sports predicts 0-0. Covers backs the draw at +180. This is arguably the most defensive Group E fixture of the opening round — two sides built on clean sheets colliding for the first time ever. The goalscorer market needs careful navigation: Enner Valencia is the unanimous expert pick, Amad Diallo is the best Ivory Coast value, and in a tight low-scoring encounter the odds carry real upside. Here's the full breakdown.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board
|#
|Player
|Team
|1st Goal
|Anytime
|Club
|1
|Enner Valencia ⭐
|🇪🇨 ECU
|+550
|+250
|Pachuca (MX)
|2
|Amad Diallo ⭐
|🇨🇮 CIV
|+700
|+300
|Man Utd (EPL)
|3
|Kevin Rodriguez
|🇪🇨 ECU
|+800
|+300
|Sub option
|4
|Evann Guessand 💎
|🇨🇮 CIV
|+800
|+360
|Nice (Ligue 1)
|5
|Simon Adingra
|🇨🇮 CIV
|+850
|+380
|Brighton (EPL)
|6
|Gonzalo Plata
|🇪🇨 ECU
|+850
|+390
|Porto (Liga)
|7
|John Yeboah
|🇪🇨 ECU
|+950
|+425
|Wolfsburg (BL)
|8
|Yan Diomande
|🇨🇮 CIV
|+1000
|+450
|RB Leipzig (BL)
*Anytime scorer odds via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook. Fox Sports confirms Ecuador +140 ML and Ivory Coast +270. Subject to change — always confirm before wagering. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Best Bet #1: Enner Valencia — Anytime +250
Valencia is the unanimous top pick across expert sources. Yahoo Sports makes the case explicitly: "At 36 years old and with 49 international goals in 105 appearances, Valencia remains Ecuador's primary finishing threat. He scored six times across recent qualifying cycles, including two penalties, and his positional intelligence compensates for any reduction in pace. In a game where chances may be scarce, he is the likeliest name to convert one."
Total Football Analysis also back him: "Valencia has 49 goals in 105 caps for Ecuador and remains his nation's primary attacking reference." Tips.GG's model gives him the highest goal probability of any player in this match at 31.06%. CBS Sports notes "Ecuador have brought Enner Valencia out of hibernation for another World Cup" — he famously scored three goals at the 2022 World Cup, including the opening goal of the entire tournament. The set-piece angle is critical: as Ecuador's designated penalty and free-kick taker, every foul in the box gives him a direct scoring opportunity independent of open play.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Best Bet #2: Amad Diallo — Anytime +300
Amad Diallo is WhoScored's primary Ivory Coast goalscorer recommendation, carrying a 20% anytime goal probability — "the joint-highest among Ivory Coast's attackers." Sports Interaction describes him as "one of Ivory Coast's most dangerous attacking threats" with "pace and creativity" that make him a consistent outlet. Fox Sports highlights Ivory Coast's "youthful attack headlined by Yan Diomande" — with Diallo as the other headline name operating from the right side.
Diallo is Ivory Coast's top scorer across their qualifying campaign with 3 goals — more than any other CIV player. At Manchester United he has developed into a consistent goal threat, regularly cutting inside from the right to shoot. His profile — quick, technical, arrives late into the box — is precisely the type that finds pockets in Ecuador's structured 3-4-3 defensive shape. At +300 for Ivory Coast's most prolific recent scorer and highest-probability goalscorer, this is the best CIV value on the board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Dark Horse: Evann Guessand — Anytime +360
Guessand is Ivory Coast's confirmed starting centre-forward — the player physically positioned most directly in front of goal throughout every Ivory Coast attack. Sports Interaction describes him as "a reliable goal-scoring option" who has "emerged" during the qualifying campaign. With two qualifying goals and a regular starting role under Kamara, he is the finisher when Diallo and Adingra create. At +360 for the team's starting number nine in a game where Ivory Coast are expected to carry an attacking threat despite the defensive context, this is the best standalone CIV value on the board — better pricing than Diallo and carrying the physical goal-line presence that wide players lack.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📋 Other Contenders
✅ Best Bets Quick Card
Yahoo Sports + Total Football Analysis unanimously back him. 31.06% probability — highest of any player. All-time Ecuador top scorer (49 goals). Penalty taker — any box foul gives him a direct scoring opportunity. Scored three goals at the 2022 World Cup including the opening goal of the tournament.
This is one of the most defensively matched fixtures of the entire opening round. Ecuador conceded only 5 goals in 18 qualifying matches — the best defensive record in all of CONMEBOL. Ivory Coast qualified without conceding a single goal. CBS Sports predicts a 0-0 draw. Fox Sports predicts a draw. Covers backs the draw at +180 specifically.
The scoreline market reflects this reality — FanDuel has set the total at just 1.5 goals (not 2.5 like most matches). That context makes the goalscorer odds generous: Valencia's +250, Diallo's +300 and Guessand's +360 all reflect the low-scoring environment. If and when a goal comes, it's more likely to be from a set piece, penalty or individual moment of quality than from sustained open-play pressure.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
FAQ: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Goalscorer Betting
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