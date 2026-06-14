Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight

Valencia at +250, Amad Diallo at +300, Guessand at +360 — full FanDuel odds and expert analysis for the most evenly matched Group E opener in Philadelphia.

Ecuador: 19-match unbeaten run. Finished 2nd in CONMEBOL ahead of Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay. Conceded only 5 goals in 18 qualifiers. Beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, Guatemala 3-0 in warm-ups.

🇪🇨 Ecuador: 19-match unbeaten run. Finished 2nd in CONMEBOL ahead of Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay. Conceded only 5 goals in 18 qualifiers. Beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, Guatemala 3-0 in warm-ups.

Ivory Coast: First World Cup since 2014. Won 2024 AFCON. Beat France 2-1 in warm-up. 7W-1D-1L in last 9 games. Qualified without conceding a single goal.

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast: First World Cup since 2014. Won 2024 AFCON. Beat France 2-1 in warm-up. 7W-1D-1L in last 9 games. Qualified without conceding a single goal.

Fox Sports predicts a draw. CBS Sports predicts 0-0. Covers backs the draw at +180. This is arguably the most defensive Group E fixture of the opening round — two sides built on clean sheets colliding for the first time ever. The goalscorer market needs careful navigation: Enner Valencia is the unanimous expert pick, Amad Diallo is the best Ivory Coast value, and in a tight low-scoring encounter the odds carry real upside. Here's the full breakdown.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Enner Valencia ⭐ 🇪🇨 ECU +550 +250 Pachuca (MX) 2 Amad Diallo ⭐ 🇨🇮 CIV +700 +300 Man Utd (EPL) 3 Kevin Rodriguez 🇪🇨 ECU +800 +300 Sub option 4 Evann Guessand 💎 🇨🇮 CIV +800 +360 Nice (Ligue 1) 5 Simon Adingra 🇨🇮 CIV +850 +380 Brighton (EPL) 6 Gonzalo Plata 🇪🇨 ECU +850 +390 Porto (Liga) 7 John Yeboah 🇪🇨 ECU +950 +425 Wolfsburg (BL) 8 Yan Diomande 🇨🇮 CIV +1000 +450 RB Leipzig (BL)

*Anytime scorer odds via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook. Fox Sports confirms Ecuador +140 ML and Ivory Coast +270. Subject to change — always confirm before wagering. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast — 4-3-3 (Kamara) GK: Y. Fofana | DEF: Singo, Kossounou/Agbadou, Ndicka, Konan | MID: Kessié (c), Sangaré, S. Fofana | FWD: A. Diallo, Guessand, Adingra Ivory Coast's first World Cup since 2014. Beat France 2-1 last week. Squad features Premier League quality across the attack — Amad Diallo (Man Utd), Simon Adingra (Brighton), Nicolas Pépé off bench. Ivory Coast qualified without conceding a single goal. Y. Fofana |Singo, Kossounou/Agbadou, Ndicka, Konan |Kessié (c), Sangaré, S. Fofana | 🇪🇨 Ecuador — 3-4-3 / 4-4-2 (Beccacece) GK: Galíndez | DEF: Pacho, Torres/Ordóñez, Hincapié; Preciado, Estupiñán | MID: Caicedo (c), Franco, Páez | FWD: Plata, Valencia, Yeboah 19-match unbeaten run. Finished 2nd in CONMEBOL above Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay. Conceded only 5 goals in 18 qualifying matches. Pacho (Chelsea) + Hincapié (Leverkusen) = one of the best CB partnerships in the tournament. No confirmed injuries or suspensions. Galíndez |Pacho, Torres/Ordóñez, Hincapié; Preciado, Estupiñán |(c), Franco, Páez |, Yeboah

⭐ Best Bet #1: Enner Valencia — Anytime +250

Enner Valencia (c) Ecuador CF · Pachuca (Mexico) · Age 36 · Captain · 49 goals in 105 caps Anytime Scorer +250 Yahoo Sports + Total Football Analysis top pick 49 goals in 105 Ecuador caps — all-time top scorer 31.06% goal probability — Tips.GG model 6 goals in recent qualifying inc. 2 penalties Scored vs Argentina in final qualifier Valencia is the unanimous top pick across expert sources. Yahoo Sports makes the case explicitly: "At 36 years old and with 49 international goals in 105 appearances, Valencia remains Ecuador's primary finishing threat. He scored six times across recent qualifying cycles, including two penalties, and his positional intelligence compensates for any reduction in pace. In a game where chances may be scarce, he is the likeliest name to convert one." Total Football Analysis also back him: "Valencia has 49 goals in 105 caps for Ecuador and remains his nation's primary attacking reference." Tips.GG's model gives him the highest goal probability of any player in this match at 31.06%. CBS Sports notes "Ecuador have brought Enner Valencia out of hibernation for another World Cup" — he famously scored three goals at the 2022 World Cup, including the opening goal of the entire tournament. The set-piece angle is critical: as Ecuador's designated penalty and free-kick taker, every foul in the box gives him a direct scoring opportunity independent of open play.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Valencia Anytime Scorer (+250) — World Cup

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🎯 Best Bet #2: Amad Diallo — Anytime +300

Amad Diallo Ivory Coast RW · Manchester United (EPL) · Age 22 · 3 qualifying goals Anytime Scorer +300 WhoScored: 20% prob — joint-highest for CIV Man Utd — Premier League quality winger Top qualifying scorer for CIV — 3 goals Fox Sports + Sports Interaction back him CBS Sports confirms starting XI placement Amad Diallo is WhoScored's primary Ivory Coast goalscorer recommendation, carrying a 20% anytime goal probability — "the joint-highest among Ivory Coast's attackers." Sports Interaction describes him as "one of Ivory Coast's most dangerous attacking threats" with "pace and creativity" that make him a consistent outlet. Fox Sports highlights Ivory Coast's "youthful attack headlined by Yan Diomande" — with Diallo as the other headline name operating from the right side. Diallo is Ivory Coast's top scorer across their qualifying campaign with 3 goals — more than any other CIV player. At Manchester United he has developed into a consistent goal threat, regularly cutting inside from the right to shoot. His profile — quick, technical, arrives late into the box — is precisely the type that finds pockets in Ecuador's structured 3-4-3 defensive shape. At +300 for Ivory Coast's most prolific recent scorer and highest-probability goalscorer, this is the best CIV value on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Amad Diallo Anytime Scorer (+300) — World Cup

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💎 Dark Horse: Evann Guessand — Anytime +360

Evann Guessand Ivory Coast CF · Nice (Ligue 1) · Starting Striker Anytime Scorer +360 Starting CF — physically closest to goal Sports Interaction: "reliable goal-scoring option" 2 qualifying goals — started most CIV games +360 for confirmed starting striker is value Guessand is Ivory Coast's confirmed starting centre-forward — the player physically positioned most directly in front of goal throughout every Ivory Coast attack. Sports Interaction describes him as "a reliable goal-scoring option" who has "emerged" during the qualifying campaign. With two qualifying goals and a regular starting role under Kamara, he is the finisher when Diallo and Adingra create. At +360 for the team's starting number nine in a game where Ivory Coast are expected to carry an attacking threat despite the defensive context, this is the best standalone CIV value on the board — better pricing than Diallo and carrying the physical goal-line presence that wide players lack.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Guessand Anytime Scorer (+360) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders

Simon Adingra +380 · CIV LW +380 Brighton winger expected to start on the left for Ivory Coast. Covers.com specifically notes: "the availability of four excellent players — Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, Nicolas Pépé and Simon Adingra — allows them to pose a threat at kickoff and off the bench." Dynamic, direct, and capable of arriving into the box from wide. Gonzalo Plata +390 · ECU RW +390 Porto winger expected to start on Ecuador's right side. WhoScored's bet builder includes "Gonzalo Plata to be shown a card" — suggesting he's aggressive and physically combative. Sports Interaction confirms him as part of Ecuador's attacking three with "pace and attacking flair." Solid alternative to Valencia if you want the Ecuador angle at longer odds. Yan Diomande +450 · CIV CF +450 Fox Sports calls him "the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year" and highlights him as one of the headline names in Ivory Coast's attack. RB Leipzig striker who may start ahead of or alongside Guessand. If he gets the nod, +450 is excellent value for a player of genuine Bundesliga quality.

✅ Best Bets Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Ivory Coast 1-1 Ecuador (Draw is the most likely outcome) Top Pick: Enner Valencia +250 🇪🇨 Yahoo Sports + Total Football Analysis unanimously back him. 31.06% probability — highest of any player. All-time Ecuador top scorer (49 goals). Penalty taker — any box foul gives him a direct scoring opportunity. Scored three goals at the 2022 World Cup including the opening goal of the tournament.

⭐ Valencia Anytime — TOP PICK +250 49 goals in 105 caps. Yahoo + Total Football Analysis top pick. 31.06% goal probability. Penalty taker. Scored opening goal of 2022 WC. "Positional intelligence compensates for reduced pace at 36." Universal expert consensus. 🎯 Amad Diallo Anytime — VALUE +300 WhoScored 20% probability — joint-highest for CIV. Top qualifying scorer for Ivory Coast (3 goals). Man Utd winger backed by Fox Sports, Sports Interaction, WhoScored. Best CIV value at +300. 💎 Guessand Anytime — DARK HORSE +360 Confirmed starting CF — physically closest to goal in every CIV attack. Sports Interaction: "reliable goal-scoring option." 2 qualifying goals. +360 for a starting number nine is strong dark horse value.

⚖️ The Defensive Context — Why The Total Is Set At 1.5 This is one of the most defensively matched fixtures of the entire opening round. Ecuador conceded only 5 goals in 18 qualifying matches — the best defensive record in all of CONMEBOL. Ivory Coast qualified without conceding a single goal. CBS Sports predicts a 0-0 draw. Fox Sports predicts a draw. Covers backs the draw at +180 specifically. The scoreline market reflects this reality — FanDuel has set the total at just 1.5 goals (not 2.5 like most matches). That context makes the goalscorer odds generous: Valencia's +250, Diallo's +300 and Guessand's +360 all reflect the low-scoring environment. If and when a goal comes, it's more likely to be from a set piece, penalty or individual moment of quality than from sustained open-play pressure.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Goalscorer Props — Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Valencia · Amad Diallo · Guessand · Plata · Adingra

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FAQ: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Goalscorer Betting

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador? Enner Valencia at +250 is the unanimous expert pick — Yahoo Sports and Total Football Analysis both name him specifically. Tips.GG gives him the highest goal probability in the match at 31.06%. With 49 goals in 105 Ecuador caps and the penalty-taking role, he has both open-play and dead-ball scoring routes. Amad Diallo at +300 is the top Ivory Coast pick per WhoScored (20% goal probability, joint-highest for CIV).

Why is the total set at 1.5 goals — lower than most World Cup matches? Both teams have exceptional defensive records. Ecuador conceded only 5 goals in 18 qualifying matches — the best defensive record in all of CONMEBOL. Ivory Coast qualified without conceding a single goal. CBS Sports predicts 0-0. Fox Sports predicts a draw. Covers backs the draw at +180. Ecuador have drawn 11 of their last 19 matches. The 1.5 total reflects the genuine possibility of a goalless draw — making goalscorer odds generously priced when goals do occur.

What are the odds for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador on FanDuel? Ecuador are the +140 favorites. Ivory Coast are +270 underdogs. The draw is +180. Total goals over/under is set at 1.5. Both teams are in Group E alongside Germany and Curaçao — a win tonight would be a massive statement for either nation's group stage ambitions.

Have Ivory Coast and Ecuador ever played before? No. This is the first-ever meeting between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in international football. Fox Sports confirms it as a "first-ever" encounter. Ivory Coast are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, having won the 2024 AFCON title and beaten France 2-1 in a warm-up last week. Ecuador are making consecutive World Cup appearances after their 2022 run.