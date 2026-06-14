Germany vs Curaçao Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today with Odds

Wirtz at -130, Musiala at +110, Havertz, Undav and every contender ranked — full FanDuel odds and expert analysis for Germany's Group E opener in Houston.

Historic: Curaçao's first-ever World Cup — smallest nation by population ever to qualify | Germany's first match since back-to-back group exits in 2018 & 2022

Germany open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Curaçao — a nation of 150,000 making their historic debut. The latest Germany vs. Curaçao odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Germans at -2000, with Curaçao at +3500 and a draw at +1900. The over/under for total goals is 4.5. The goalscorer market is where the value lives — and Florian Wirtz at -130 is the clearest individual bet of the entire World Cup opening weekend.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team Anytime Club 1 Florian Wirtz ⭐ 🇩🇪 GER -130 Leverkusen (BL) 2 Jamal Musiala ⭐ 🇩🇪 GER +110 Bayern Munich (BL) 3 Kai Havertz 🇩🇪 GER +155 Arsenal (EPL) 4 Leroy Sané 🇩🇪 GER +200 Bayern Munich (BL) 5 Deniz Undav 💎 🇩🇪 GER -200 Stuttgart (BL) 6 Gervane Kastaneer 🇨🇼 CUW +550 Kortrijk (Bel) 7 Tahith Chong 🇨🇼 CUW +600 Burnley (Champ) 8 Jurgen Locadia 🇨🇼 CUW +700 Free agent

*Anytime scorer odds via FanDuel. Wirtz -130 confirmed by Fox Sports. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇩🇪 Germany — 4-2-3-1 (Nagelsmann) GK: Neuer | DEF: Brown/Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum | MID: Pavlovic, Nmecha | ATT: Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz | Sub: Undav Germany scored 16 goals in six qualifying games with multiple elite creative outlets in Wirtz, Musiala and Havertz. Corners and free kicks: Kimmich, Raum, Sané, Wirtz, Havertz, Stiller, Gross. Undav confirmed as high-impact sub. Neuer |Brown/Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum |Pavlovic, Nmecha | 🇨🇼 Curaçao — 3-5-2 / 4-4-2 (Advocaat, 78) GK: Room | DEF: Bazoer, Obispo, Gaari | MID: Fonville, J. Bacuna, L. Bacuna, Comenencia, Floranus | FWD: Chong, Locadia Curaçao is the smallest nation by population to ever qualify for a World Cup, making their first-ever appearance. Penalties: Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Jurgen Locadia. Dick Advocaat (78) is the oldest manager in World Cup history. Room |Bazoer, Obispo, Gaari |Fonville, J. Bacuna, L. Bacuna, Comenencia, Floranus |

⭐ Best Bet #1: Florian Wirtz — Anytime -130

Florian Wirtz Germany AM · Bayer Leverkusen · Age 23 · 7 qualifying goals Anytime Scorer -130 🏆 7 qualifying goals — Germany's top scorer Fox Sports confirmed -130 on FanDuel JuveFc: "standout candidate" to score CBS Green "locked in" a scorer prop — likely Wirtz Fox Sports confirms: "Florian Wirtz is -130 to score in Germany's first 2026 World Cup match against Curaçao." JuveFc names him "the standout candidate to open his World Cup account in this fixture," noting he "carries genuine goal threat from midfield movement and set-piece delivery." CBS Sports' Martin Green — 18-8 on his last 26 UCL picks — has "locked in a pair of best bets, including one goalscorer prop on a player who should run rings around the opposition." The language points directly to Wirtz, who operates in the free creative role behind Havertz specifically designed to exploit defences that sit deep. The -130 price is steep but justified. Germany are projected to score four goals. The total is set at 4.5. Both Wirtz and Musiala scored in Germany's recent 4-0 win over Finland. In a game where Germany will dominate possession and have multiple scoring opportunities, backing their top scorer at -130 is the most rational anytime bet on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wirtz Anytime Scorer (-130) — World Cup

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🎯 Best Bet #2: Jamal Musiala — Anytime +110

Jamal Musiala Germany AM · Bayern Munich · Age 22 · 6 qualifying goals Anytime Scorer +110 +110 = near-even money for elite attacker 6 qualifying goals — 2nd only to Wirtz Tribuna: "most dangerous ball-carrier" Scored in 4-0 Finland pre-tournament game Tribuna describes Musiala as "one of the tournament's most dangerous ball-carriers in tight spaces, returning to full fitness after an injury-hit season" and prices him at "+100 to +130" anytime. At +110, the market offers near-even money on a Bayern Munich attacker in the most one-sided Group E fixture of the opening round. Fox Sports states "between Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, back Germany to win this one by multiple goals." Both players scored in Germany's 4-0 Finland warm-up. Musiala operates centrally — the most dangerous pocket against a Curaçao block — and +110 is the best value-to-commitment ratio on the German attacking board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Musiala Anytime Scorer (+110) — World Cup

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💡 Value Pick: Kai Havertz — Anytime +155

Kai Havertz Germany CF · Arsenal (EPL) · Age 27 · Starting Striker · +280 first scorer Anytime Scorer +155 Starting CF — most direct route to goal 12 Germany career international goals SportsgGambler shots on target prop backed PrizePicks: "scored after 2 mins" in recent friendly Havertz is the starting number nine — the player physically closest to goal in every Germany attack. RotoWire confirms "Nagelsmann's front four are all comfortable drifting and combining in tight spaces, which is precisely the skill set you want against a side that is going to give you no room." SportsgGambler backs his shots on target prop at +130 and places him at +280 for first scorer. PrizePicks notes he scored "after just two minutes" in a recent German friendly. In a projected 4-0 result, the starting striker at +155 anytime represents solid value — Wirtz and Musiala create the chances, Havertz finishes them.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Havertz Anytime Scorer (+155) — World Cup

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🤔 Why Is Undav -200 as a Sub?

Deniz Undav — Sub Role Germany Striker · Stuttgart (BL) · Coming off the Bench Anytime (Sub) -200 🧮 Why -200 Makes Sense for a Sub WhoScored's model gives Undav a 67.29% goalscorer probability — the highest of any player in the match. SportsgGambler explicitly back him: "Undav leads the squad with a 67.29% goalscorer probability and has hit in two of his last three." Even as a substitute, Germany are projected to score 4 goals. If he comes on at 60 minutes leading 2-0, there are 30 minutes against an exhausted Curaçao defence to score. Verdict: Don't back Undav as a standalone bet at -200. The key risk is minutes — if Germany win comfortably by halftime, he may not play long enough to justify the juice. His best use is in a bet builder/SGP: "Germany Win" + "Over 3.5 Goals" + "Undav Anytime" gives you exposure to his 67% probability at meaningful upside odds.

📋 Other Contenders

Leroy Sané +200 · Germany LW +200 RotoWire confirms Sané as a set-piece delivery option alongside Kimmich, Wirtz and Havertz. Starting left winger with directness and crossing that creates problems for Curaçao. At +200 he's a solid alternative if you want a different angle from the three main picks. Gervane Kastaneer +550 · Curaçao 💎 +550 JuveFc identifies Kastaneer, "Curaçao's top qualifying scorer," as fit and available. RotoWire confirms him as a Curaçao set-piece option. Their best route is a set piece or counter-attack error. +550 longshot with structural backing. Tahith Chong +600 · Curaçao +600 RotoWire notes the Curaçao counter route: "Juninho's range of passing is good enough to find Chong in behind if Germany over-commit." At +600, pure longshot territory but the most likely Curaçao scorer if Germany's double pivot gets caught upfield.

✅ Best Bets Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Germany 4-0 Curaçao Top Pick: Florian Wirtz -130 Germany's top qualifying scorer with 7 goals. Fox Sports confirmed at -130. JuveFc "standout candidate." CBS Green locked in. In a projected 4-0 win, their most prolific attacker scoring is the most rational bet of the entire opening round.

⭐ Wirtz Anytime — TOP PICK -130 7 qualifying goals — Germany's best scorer. Fox Sports confirmed. JuveFc "standout candidate." CBS Green locked in. Scored in 4-0 Finland win. In a 4-0 projected result, back their top scorer. 🎯 Musiala Anytime — VALUE +110 Near-even money for the same structural case as Wirtz. 6 qualifying goals. "Most dangerous ball-carrier in tight spaces." Both Wirtz + Musiala scored vs Finland. Better value than -130 if you want one bet. 💡 Havertz Anytime — 3RD PICK +155 Starting CF — the finisher when Wirtz/Musiala create. 12 international goals. SportsgGambler backed. +155 for Germany's physical goal presence in every final-third sequence. ⚠️ Undav Anytime — BET BUILDER ONLY -200 67.29% goalscorer probability but -200 standalone is poor value due to minute uncertainty. Use in a bet builder: Germany Win + Over 3.5 Goals + Undav Anytime for better returns.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Germany Goalscorer Props Wirtz · Musiala · Havertz · Sané

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

FAQ: Germany vs Curaçao Goalscorer Betting

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Germany vs Curaçao? Fox Sports confirmed "Florian Wirtz is -130 to score in Germany's first 2026 World Cup match." JuveFc names him "the standout candidate to open his World Cup account in this fixture." For better value, Musiala at +110 offers near-even money for the same structural argument — both are expected to start and both scored in Germany's 4-0 Finland warm-up win.

Why is Undav -200 as a substitute? WhoScored's statistical model gives Undav a 67.29% goalscorer probability — the highest of any player in the match. SportsgGambler confirms: "Undav leads the squad with a 67.29% goalscorer probability and has hit in two of his last three." Even as a sub in a projected 4-0 win, 30 minutes against a tired Curaçao defence is a genuine scoring opportunity. However, standalone -200 is poor value — use him in a bet builder instead.

What are the Germany vs Curaçao odds on FanDuel? The latest Germany vs. Curaçao odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Germans at -2000 on the 90-minute money line, with Curaçao at +3500 and a draw at +1900. The over/under for total goals is 4.5. CBS Sports backs the Over, noting Germany scored 16 goals in 6 qualifying games and Curaçao conceded 7 across their recent fixtures against stronger opposition.

Is this Curaçao's first World Cup? Yes. This Group E matchup "marks a historic milestone as Curaçao makes its first-ever World Cup appearance. In doing so, it becomes the smallest nation by population to ever qualify." Dick Advocaat (78) has returned as manager after two other coaches stepped down, making him the oldest manager ever to stand on a World Cup touchline.