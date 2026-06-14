Japan vs. Netherlands World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks & Props for Today (June 14)

Japan vs Netherlands Picks in Summary

Both Teams to Score — Yes (-138)

Cody Gakpo Anytime Goalscorer (+220)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 4 p.m. ET today, Japan battles Netherlands.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: Netherlands vs Japan

This is my favorite angle on the match. Japan's attack has become increasingly dangerous, led by players such as Takefusa Kubo and Ayase Ueda, while the Netherlands possesses plenty of firepower through Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, and a talented midfield.

Japan has shown it can score against elite opposition and typically doesn't shy away from attacking regardless of opposition. Plus, the Dutch defense enters the tournament with injury concerns.

The Netherlands have a deep attacking group, setting the stage for what could be one of the better group-stage matches.

Gakpo remains one of the Netherlands' most dangerous attacking players despite a disappointing output this past season at Liverpool (just 12 combined goals/assists in 32 league starts).

He is capable of scoring from open play, set pieces, or long-range efforts, and he should see plenty of touches in space in advanced areas against a Japanese side that likes to push forward.

In a match with high-scoring upside, Gakpo to net a goal is my favorite player prop.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.