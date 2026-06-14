Netherlands vs Japan Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds

Malen at +200, Gakpo at +215, Depay fitness question, Ueda dark horse at +290 — full FanDuel odds and expert analysis for one of the most anticipated Group F openers in Dallas.

🇳🇱 NED OUT: Xavi Simons (ACL), Jerdy Schouten (ACL), Jurrien Timber (groin) 🇳🇱 NED QUESTIONABLE: Memphis Depay (hamstring — confirm before betting his props) 🇯🇵 JPN OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring — World Cup over), Takumi Minamino (ACL), Wataru Endo (foot — retired)

Fox Sports calls it "the hardest pick through the first four days of the tournament" — and the goalscorer market reflects that complexity. Netherlands carry the quality edge but arrive battered by injuries, while Japan have lost their three best players. Four picks stand out on the board: Malen, Gakpo, Depay (if fit), and Ueda as Japan's best dark horse. Here is the complete breakdown with odds confirmed directly from FanDuel and ESPN.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Memphis Depay ⚠️ 🇳🇱 NED +550 +190 Corinthians (BR) 2 Donyell Malen ⭐ 🇳🇱 NED +600 +200 Roma (Serie A) 3 Cody Gakpo ⭐ 🇳🇱 NED +650 +215 Liverpool (EPL) 4 Wout Weghorst 🇳🇱 NED +700 +255 Ajax (Eredivisie) 5 Ayase Ueda 💎 🇯🇵 JPN +800 +290 Feyenoord (Eredivisie) 6 Koki Ogawa 🇯🇵 JPN +850 +300 Besiktas (SL) 7 Crysencio Summerville 🇳🇱 NED +900 +330 West Ham (EPL) 8 Brian Brobbey 🇳🇱 NED +550 +235 Ajax (Eredivisie)

*Odds via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook. Fox Sports confirms Depay +180 (shown here as ESPN's +190). Subject to change. Depay fitness questionable — confirm before wagering. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇳🇱 Netherlands — 4-3-3 (Koeman) GK: Verbruggen | DEF: Dumfries, Van de Ven/Van Hecke, Van Dijk (c), Aké | MID: Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders | FWD: Malen, Depay⚠️, Gakpo OUT: Xavi Simons (ACL), Jerdy Schouten (ACL), Jurrien Timber (groin) | ⚠️ QUESTIONABLE: Depay (hamstring from Corinthians). If Depay misses, Weghorst (+255) likely starts. Netherlands went 6W-2D, 27 goals scored, 4 conceded in qualifying. Verbruggen |Dumfries, Van de Ven/Van Hecke, Van Dijk (c), Aké |Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders |⚠️, 🇯🇵 Japan — 3-4-2-1 (Moriyasu) GK: Z. Suzuki | DEF: Itakura/Watanabe, H. Ito, Taniguchi/Tomiyasu | MID: Nakamura/Doan, Kamada, Tanaka/Sano, Nagatomo | FWD: Kubo, Doan/J. Ito; Ueda (c) OUT: Mitoma (hamstring — WC over), Minamino (ACL), Endo (foot — retired). Japan beat England and Brazil in recent friendlies. Ueda scored 25 Eredivisie goals at Feyenoord. Kubo won Copa del Rey 2025-26 with Real Sociedad. Z. Suzuki |Itakura/Watanabe, H. Ito, Taniguchi/Tomiyasu |Nakamura/Doan, Kamada, Tanaka/Sano, Nagatomo |, Doan/J. Ito;(c)

⭐ Best Bet #1: Donyell Malen — Anytime +200

Donyell Malen Netherlands RW · AS Roma (Serie A) · Age 26 · 15 goals in 20 apps this season Anytime Scorer +200 RotoWire top pick — confirmed +198 15 goals in 20 Roma apps Jan–May "Nearly unstoppable" — RotoWire Confirmed starting RW in Koeman's 4-3-3 Form that "earned him starting lineup place" RotoWire names Malen as their top anytime goalscorer pick at +198, with explicit reasoning: "Malen was nearly unstoppable at AS Roma the second half of the season. We're trusting him to continue the outstanding form he showed with the Giallorossi, a form that earned him a place in the Dutch starting lineup." He joined Roma on loan from Aston Villa in January and scored 15 goals in 20 appearances across Serie A and the Europa League. Malen is confirmed starting on the right wing in Koeman's 4-3-3, operating inside from the right flank — his preferred scoring position. With Japan missing Mitoma and Minamino, their right defensive channel is covered by a weaker unit than Japan would normally field. At +200 for a player in the form of his life who earned a starting role specifically on the back of this red-hot run, this is the clearest goalscorer value on the Dutch board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Malen Anytime Scorer (+200) — World Cup

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🎯 Best Bet #2: Cody Gakpo — Anytime +215

Cody Gakpo Netherlands LW · Liverpool (EPL) · Age 25 · 20 goals in 50 Netherlands caps Anytime Scorer +215 JuveFc + Yahoo Sports + OneFootball top pick 38.76% goal probability — WhoScored 3 goals in 2022 WC group stage "Most consistent goal threat" — JuveFc If Depay misses — Gakpo becomes #1 scorer Three separate expert previews — JuveFc, Yahoo Sports and OneFootball — all back Gakpo as their primary anytime scorer pick. JuveFc: "Gakpo is one of Netherlands' most consistent goal threats, operating from the left in Koeman's 4-3-3 and cutting inside to threaten goal. He is the most likely Dutch scorer in this match." WhoScored's model gives him a 38.76% goal probability in this specific fixture. OneFootball adds: "With Memphis Depay managing a hamstring problem heading into the tournament, greater attacking responsibility falls to Gakpo as the side's most reliable forward threat." The Depay fitness question strengthens Gakpo's case — if Depay is reduced to a partial role, Gakpo becomes the Netherlands' clear #1 scorer. Gakpo scored three goals in the 2022 World Cup group stage. In 50 Netherlands caps he has 20 goals. His left-to-inside movement from the Liverpool system is perfectly suited to finding pockets in Japan's 3-4-2-1 structure. At +215, this is the most heavily expert-backed anytime scorer pick of the entire match.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Gakpo Anytime Scorer (+215) — World Cup

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⚠️ Memphis Depay +190: Play Only If Confirmed Fit

Memphis Depay ⚠️ Questionable Netherlands CF · Corinthians (Brazil) · Age 31 · All-time Dutch top scorer: 55 goals Anytime (if fit) +190 ✅ Case For WhoScored tops projected output at 0.52 — highest of any player. Netherlands' all-time leading scorer (55 goals). Fox Sports confirms +180 and backs him. Scored in 4 of last 5 international appearances per WhoScored. ❌ Case Against RotoWire: "coming off an injury-plagued stretch at Corinthians and is clearly past his prime." Covers.com lists him as "Questionable." If hamstring limits him to a sub role, probability drops sharply. 🔮 Verdict Only back at +190 if confirmed in the starting lineup. Check lineups approximately one hour before 4 PM ET kickoff. If starting, the +190 is the best-priced option on the board. If on the bench, back Gakpo (+215) or Malen (+200) instead.

💎 Dark Horse: Ayase Ueda (Japan) — Anytime +290

Ayase Ueda (c) Japan CF · Feyenoord (Eredivisie) · Age 26 · Captain · 25 league goals 2025-26 Anytime Scorer +290 25 goals for Feyenoord — Eredivisie top scorer Japan captain — only proven goal scorer left OneFootball: "clinical focal point" Plays Eredivisie — knows Dutch defenders Yahoo: "clinical edge up front" for Japan Ueda is Japan's last remaining proven goal scorer after the loss of Mitoma, Minamino, and Endo. OneFootball identifies him as "a clinical focal point" — the player through whom all of Japan's offensive threat flows. With 25 Eredivisie goals for Feyenoord, he arrives in the form of his life. Crucially, he plays his club football in the Dutch league — he knows exactly how Netherlands defenders operate. Yahoo Sports notes Ueda "gives Japan a clinical edge up front" despite the wider squad losses. Japan recently beat England and Brazil in friendlies — Ueda was central to both wins. If Japan spring a counter at any moment today, the ball finds Ueda. At +290, a confirmed Feyenoord striker in the form of his life is the best Japan value on the board by distance.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Ayase Ueda Anytime Scorer (+290) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders

Wout Weghorst +255 · NED Sub/CF +255 Depay's direct replacement if he misses or is subbed off. At 6'6", an aerial threat from set pieces Japan will struggle to contain. +255 gives him elevated value as a potential starter if Depay's hamstring rules him out. Takefusa Kubo ~+480 · Japan RW ~+480 Japan's primary creative outlet after Mitoma's injury. Yahoo Sports flags the Kubo vs. Aké matchup as the tactical key. Real Sociedad's Copa del Rey winner with 7 international goals in 49 caps. If Japan score, Kubo will likely be involved in creating it. Brian Brobbey +235 · NED Sub +235 Ajax striker provides impact off the bench. Physical and direct — would come on if Netherlands need a late goal. Best used in a bet builder rather than standalone given his sub role.

✅ Best Bets Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Japan Top Pick: Donyell Malen +200 🇳🇱

+ Gakpo +215 as second leg Malen is RotoWire's top pick: "nearly unstoppable at Roma, 15 goals in 20 appearances." Gakpo has three expert sources behind him at +215 with a 38.76% goal probability. Run both as a dual-Dutch play or back Gakpo as the stronger consensus value.

⭐ Malen Anytime — TOP PICK +200 RotoWire top pick. 15 goals in 20 Roma apps Jan–May. "Nearly unstoppable." Confirmed starting RW. No fitness concerns. Best pure value on the Dutch board. 🎯 Gakpo Anytime — CONSENSUS +215 JuveFc + Yahoo + OneFootball all back him. 38.76% goal probability. 20 goals in 50 NED caps. 3 group-stage goals at 2022 WC. If Depay's fitness is reduced, Gakpo becomes #1 scorer. Most expert-backed pick in the match. ⚠️ Depay Anytime — IF FIT ONLY +190 Highest projected output (0.52 goals per WhoScored). Fox Sports top priced at +180. All-time Dutch top scorer. But hamstring concern is real. Only play if confirmed starting — check lineups at 3 PM ET. 💎 Ueda Anytime — DARK HORSE +290 25 Eredivisie goals at Feyenoord. Japan captain and only remaining elite scorer. OneFootball "clinical focal point." Knows Dutch defenders from playing in Eredivisie. Best Japan value by a distance at +290.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Goalscorer Props — Netherlands vs Japan Malen · Gakpo · Depay · Ueda · Weghorst

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FAQ: Netherlands vs Japan Goalscorer Betting

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Netherlands vs Japan? Donyell Malen at +200 is RotoWire's explicit top pick, backed by his blistering Roma form of 15 goals in 20 appearances. Cody Gakpo at +215 is the most expert-backed pick across three separate preview sources — JuveFc, Yahoo Sports and OneFootball — with a 38.76% goal probability per WhoScored's model. If Memphis Depay is confirmed fit and starting, his +190 also has strong backing from Fox Sports and WhoScored's projected output of 0.52 goals.

Is Memphis Depay fit to play? Depay is listed as questionable with a hamstring problem sustained late in his season at Corinthians. Covers.com specifically flags his fitness. Fox Sports notes it as a key concern. Check confirmed lineups approximately one hour before the 4 PM ET kickoff. If he is named in the starting lineup, the +190 has strong value — if he's not starting, pivot to Gakpo (+215) or Malen (+200).

Why back Ayase Ueda as Japan's dark horse? Ueda scored 25 goals in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord this season — Japan's only remaining elite scorer after Mitoma, Minamino and Endo all missed the tournament. OneFootball calls him "a clinical focal point" and Yahoo Sports notes he gives Japan "a clinical edge up front." Critically, he plays in the Dutch league and knows how Netherlands defenders operate. At +290, a 25-goal Eredivisie striker in elite form is the best Japan value on the board.

What are the Netherlands vs Japan odds on FanDuel? The latest Japan vs. Netherlands odds from FanDuel list the Dutch side at +100 on the 90-minute money line, Japan at +270, and the draw at +250. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Netherlands are in Group F alongside Japan, Sweden and Tunisia. The indoor AT&T Stadium in Dallas means no weather factor.