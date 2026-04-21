NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/21/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Derrick White 2+ Blocks

Deni Avdija Under 23.5 Points

Jake Laravia Over 6.5 Points

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Tuesday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Derrick White to Record 2+ Blocks (+198)

76ers at Celtics, 7:10 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Blocks To Record 2+ Blocks Derrick White +178 View more odds in Sportsbook

Despite being a 6-foot-4 guard, Derrick White is an excellent shot blocker, and these long odds catch my eye.

Across his last 19 postseason games, White is averaging 1.3 swats per game and has notched at least two blocks in eight of the 19 games.

Tonight, he'll be a busy man on defense as he'll see a lot of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Both of those guys shoot it well, but they also like getting to the bucket -- which should give White chances to block shots.

White would've likely logged more than 32 minutes in Game 1 if the score was more competitive, so he should see heavy minutes today unless it gets ugly again. I think he has a better chance to record multiple blocks than what these odds imply.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Deni Avdija Under 23.5 Points (-122)

Blazers at Spurs, 8:10 p.m. ET

Deni Avdija - Points Deni Avdija Under Apr 22 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Deni Avdija was superb in Game 1, netting 30 points and adding 10 boards with five assists. He did about all he could do -- the Portland Trail Blazers are just overmatched against the San Antonio Spurs.

In spite of Avdija's big opener, I think this is a bad matchup for him and am backing him to go under 23.5 points.

Avdija isn't a very good three-point shooter, nailing just 1.9 triples per night on 31.8% shooting from beyond the arc. He makes his money driving to the rack and getting to the free-throw line (7.4 made FTs per game). Well, you might have heard about this Victor Wembanyama guy the Spurs have roaming the paint. Wemby should make life pretty tough for Deni this series.

While Wemby wasn't his normal paint presence in Game 1 (just two blocks and five rebounds), that'll likely be a fluke outlier performance for him. As a result, I expect Avdija to have a harder time scoring tonight.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Jake Laravia Over 6.5 Points (+100)

Rockets at Lakers, 10:40 p.m. ET

Jake Laravia - Points Jake Laravia Over Apr 22 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Game 1 went about perfectly for the Los Angeles Lakers -- they didn't have to face Kevin Durant and a handful of Lakers players had unsustainably good games.

It's the latter part of that I am focused on, and that's what leads me to Jake LaRavia.

Luke Kennard stole the headlines with a monster 27-point showing, including a 5-for-5 night from three. DeAndre Ayton also cooked, making eight of his 10 shots. LA's makeshift starting five surpassed all expectations, and that led to the Lakers' bench not needing to do much, with LA's reserves scoring only a combined 13 points.

It'll probably be a different story in Game 2 as it's unlikely LA's starting five does that well again, which could result in a bigger role for Laravia, who scored six points in 18 minutes in Game 1.

Laravia can hit the three-ball and should be tasked with more usage than he got on Saturday. I like these odds on him to score at least seven points.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.