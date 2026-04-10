NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Every Friday Game (4/10/26)
The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.
However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.
While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?
All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
NBA Predictions Today: Best Bets, Picks and Odds for Every Game
Pistons at Hornets Pick: Pistons +5.5
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
- The Detroit Pistons own a clear record + efficiency edge
- The Charlotte Hornets have been inconsistent defensively late in the season
- Pistons continue to dominate weaker teams in this range
Heat at Wizards Pick: Heat -18.0
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
- Massive talent gap + Washington Wizards injuries
- Wizards among worst defensive teams in NBA
- Late-season mismatch spots often turn into blowouts
Cavaliers at Hawks Pick: Hawks -7.5
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
- Recent matchup decided by just 6 points
- Atlanta Hawks trending upward late season
- Spread may be a little inflated due to the Cleveland Cavaliers' record
Pelicans at Celtics Pick: Celtics -16.5
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
- The Boston Celtics elite at home + playoff positioning motivation
- The New Orleans Pelicans dealing with lineup uncertainty
- Celtics defense limits weaker offensive teams
76ers at Pacers Pick: 76ers -15.0
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
- Indiana Pacers heavily impacted by injuries
- Philadelphia 76ers still have elite top-end scoring
- Large spreads justified when one roster is depleted
Raptors at Knicks Pick: Knicks -5.5
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
- New York Knicks dominant at home historically vs the Toronto Raptors
- NYK strong ATS trend in this matchup
- New York playing with higher urgency
Magic at Bulls Pick: Magic -14.5
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
- The Orlando Magic have won 3 straight + better season profile
- The Chicago Bulls struggle defensively and in rebounding
- Magic size advantage creates matchup issues
Nets at Bucks Pick: Nets +10.0
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
- Milwaukee Bucks not super reliable as large favorites
- Brooklyn Nets competitive in season series
- Spread may be too wide for inconsistent Milwaukee team
Mavericks at Spurs Pick: Mavericks +17.5
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
- San Antonio Spurs dealing with injury uncertainty
- Spread may be a bit inflated due to record disparity
- Late-season NBA sometimes leads to more backdoor cover potential
Thunder at Nuggets Pick: Thunder +12.0
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
- Oklahoma City Thunder expected to be short-handed but have done well in past without key players
- Season series edge vs Denver Nuggets
- Nuggets dealing with injury uncertainty
Timberwolves at Rockets Pick: Rockets -10.5
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
- Houston Rockets strong at home + better rest
- Minnesota Timberwolves on back-to-back
- Pace + physicality advantage favors Rockets
Grizzlies at Jazz Pick: Jazz -4.0
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
- Both teams struggling, but the Utah Jazz healthier
- Home-court edge matters in coin-flip games
- Memphis Grizzlies still dealing with rotation gaps
Clippers at Trail Blazers Pick: Trail Blazers -2.0
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
- Portland Trail Blazers already beat Los Angeles Clippers recently
- Rebounding edge key in previous matchup
- Spread indicates near pick’em
Warriors at Kings Pick: Kings +10.5
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
- Stephen Curry sat last night and may not be 100%
- Golden State Warriors would lose offensive identity if he sits again
- Sacramento Kings can take advantage of less-than-fully-healthy Dubs roster
Suns at Lakers Pick: Suns -2.0
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
- Los Angeles Lakers dealing with multiple injuries
- Short spread = near pick’em value
- The Phoenix Suns have the more stable roster entering game
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.