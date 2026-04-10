NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Every Friday Game (4/10/26)

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Predictions Today: Best Bets, Picks and Odds for Every Game

Pistons at Hornets Pick: Pistons +5.5

The Detroit Pistons own a clear record + efficiency edge

The Charlotte Hornets have been inconsistent defensively late in the season

Pistons continue to dominate weaker teams in this range

Heat at Wizards Pick: Heat -18.0

Massive talent gap + Washington Wizards injuries

Wizards among worst defensive teams in NBA

Late-season mismatch spots often turn into blowouts

Cavaliers at Hawks Pick: Hawks -7.5

Recent matchup decided by just 6 points

Atlanta Hawks trending upward late season

Spread may be a little inflated due to the Cleveland Cavaliers' record

Pelicans at Celtics Pick: Celtics -16.5

The Boston Celtics elite at home + playoff positioning motivation

The New Orleans Pelicans dealing with lineup uncertainty

Celtics defense limits weaker offensive teams

76ers at Pacers Pick: 76ers -15.0

Indiana Pacers heavily impacted by injuries

Philadelphia 76ers still have elite top-end scoring

Large spreads justified when one roster is depleted

Raptors at Knicks Pick: Knicks -5.5

New York Knicks dominant at home historically vs the Toronto Raptors

NYK strong ATS trend in this matchup

New York playing with higher urgency

Magic at Bulls Pick: Magic -14.5

The Orlando Magic have won 3 straight + better season profile

The Chicago Bulls struggle defensively and in rebounding

Magic size advantage creates matchup issues

Nets at Bucks Pick: Nets +10.0

Milwaukee Bucks not super reliable as large favorites

Brooklyn Nets competitive in season series

Spread may be too wide for inconsistent Milwaukee team

Mavericks at Spurs Pick: Mavericks +17.5

San Antonio Spurs dealing with injury uncertainty

Spread may be a bit inflated due to record disparity

Late-season NBA sometimes leads to more backdoor cover potential

Thunder at Nuggets Pick: Thunder +12.0

Oklahoma City Thunder expected to be short-handed but have done well in past without key players

Season series edge vs Denver Nuggets

Nuggets dealing with injury uncertainty

Timberwolves at Rockets Pick: Rockets -10.5

Houston Rockets strong at home + better rest

Minnesota Timberwolves on back-to-back

Pace + physicality advantage favors Rockets

Grizzlies at Jazz Pick: Jazz -4.0

Both teams struggling, but the Utah Jazz healthier

Home-court edge matters in coin-flip games

Memphis Grizzlies still dealing with rotation gaps

Clippers at Trail Blazers Pick: Trail Blazers -2.0

Portland Trail Blazers already beat Los Angeles Clippers recently

Rebounding edge key in previous matchup

Spread indicates near pick’em

Warriors at Kings Pick: Kings +10.5

Stephen Curry sat last night and may not be 100%

Golden State Warriors would lose offensive identity if he sits again

Sacramento Kings can take advantage of less-than-fully-healthy Dubs roster

Suns at Lakers Pick: Suns -2.0

Los Angeles Lakers dealing with multiple injuries

Short spread = near pick’em value

The Phoenix Suns have the more stable roster entering game

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.