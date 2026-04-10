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NBA

NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Every Friday Game (4/10/26)

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Every Friday Game (4/10/26)

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Predictions Today: Best Bets, Picks and Odds for Every Game

Pistons at Hornets Pick: Pistons +5.5

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Detroit Pistons
@
Charlotte Hornets
Apr 10 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

  • The Detroit Pistons own a clear record + efficiency edge
  • The Charlotte Hornets have been inconsistent defensively late in the season
  • Pistons continue to dominate weaker teams in this range

Heat at Wizards Pick: Heat -18.0

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Miami Heat
@
Washington Wizards
Apr 10 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

  • Massive talent gap + Washington Wizards injuries
  • Wizards among worst defensive teams in NBA
  • Late-season mismatch spots often turn into blowouts

Cavaliers at Hawks Pick: Hawks -7.5

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Cleveland Cavaliers
@
Atlanta Hawks
Apr 10 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Pelicans at Celtics Pick: Celtics -16.5

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New Orleans Pelicans
@
Boston Celtics
Apr 10 11:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

76ers at Pacers Pick: 76ers -15.0

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Philadelphia 76ers
@
Indiana Pacers
Apr 10 11:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Raptors at Knicks Pick: Knicks -5.5

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Toronto Raptors
@
New York Knicks
Apr 10 11:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Magic at Bulls Pick: Magic -14.5

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Orlando Magic
@
Chicago Bulls
Apr 11 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

  • The Orlando Magic have won 3 straight + better season profile
  • The Chicago Bulls struggle defensively and in rebounding
  • Magic size advantage creates matchup issues

Nets at Bucks Pick: Nets +10.0

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Brooklyn Nets
@
Milwaukee Bucks
Apr 11 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

  • Milwaukee Bucks not super reliable as large favorites
  • Brooklyn Nets competitive in season series
  • Spread may be too wide for inconsistent Milwaukee team

Mavericks at Spurs Pick: Mavericks +17.5

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Dallas Mavericks
@
San Antonio Spurs
Apr 11 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

  • San Antonio Spurs dealing with injury uncertainty
  • Spread may be a bit inflated due to record disparity
  • Late-season NBA sometimes leads to more backdoor cover potential

Thunder at Nuggets Pick: Thunder +12.0

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Oklahoma City Thunder
@
Denver Nuggets
Apr 11 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Timberwolves at Rockets Pick: Rockets -10.5

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Minnesota Timberwolves
@
Houston Rockets
Apr 11 1:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Grizzlies at Jazz Pick: Jazz -4.0

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Memphis Grizzlies
@
Utah Jazz
Apr 11 1:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

  • Both teams struggling, but the Utah Jazz healthier
  • Home-court edge matters in coin-flip games
  • Memphis Grizzlies still dealing with rotation gaps

Clippers at Trail Blazers Pick: Trail Blazers -2.0

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

LA Clippers
@
Portland Trail Blazers
Apr 11 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Warriors at Kings Pick: Kings +10.5

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Golden State Warriors
@
Sacramento Kings
Apr 11 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

  • Stephen Curry sat last night and may not be 100%
  • Golden State Warriors would lose offensive identity if he sits again
  • Sacramento Kings can take advantage of less-than-fully-healthy Dubs roster

Suns at Lakers Pick: Suns -2.0

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Phoenix Suns
@
Los Angeles Lakers
Apr 11 2:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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