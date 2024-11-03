NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 11/3/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

This low total may have been appropriate in previous seasons, but the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons have both improved dramatically in 2024-25.

Brooklyn sits all the way in 6th in total offensive rating (113.6 oRTG), and Detroit has improved to 24th (107.9 oRTG) themselves from last season's fourth-worst mark in the NBA. These young teams are uncharacteristically both 18th or worse in pace, which I expect to improve in a larger sample. Pace is more sensitive than efficiency in a sample of just a handful of games thus far.

Defense is still an issue. Both the Nets (114.9 dRTG) and Pistons (116.4 dRTG) rank in the bottom 11 of defensive rating.

numberFire projected 222.5 total points at a median in this contests, so I'm comfortable siding with the over on a short slate.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Contributing to said over could be Nets forward Cameron Johnson.

Johnson should continue to see extended run as 3-3 Brooklyn remains competitive. He's topped 32 minutes in five of his six games played with the exception a bit of a rout of the Milwaukee Bucks. The wing has only topped this line once this season, but that has quite a bit to do with an effective field goal rate (53.5%) well below last year's (56.6%).

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections expect 17.2 points in 34.0 minutes from Johnson in this positive matchup. The Pistons are allowing the 8th-most points and 12th-most threes made per game to his small forward spot.

Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans

Spread Betting Atlanta Hawks Nov 4 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As is so often the case in the NBA's grind of a season, a betting spot can be related to injuries.

Even at home on equal rest, the New Orleans Pelicans are running out of bodies. The Dejounte Murray revenge game here was postponed in the season opener due to Murray's broken hand, and the Pels will also be missing a trio of Trey Murphy III (hamstring), C.J. McCollum (adductor), and Herbert Jones (shoulder) from Sunday's lineup.

The Atlanta Hawks have been missing Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter all season, but that's reflected in their overall -6.4 net rating (nRTG). New Orleans' -9.0 nTG with all four of those key injuries off the floor, per PBP Stats, might be a bit more hidden.

I'll take the points, but this is a good reason to believe Atlanta can pull the road upset. Hawks Moneyline (+140) isn't a bad play here, either.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.