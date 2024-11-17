NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 11/17/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies

Spread Betting Memphis Grizzlies Nov 17 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If you're willing to take on a little risk, this line could be an enormous bargain.

Nikola Jokic (personal) is listed as questionable, but oddsmakers have instilled the Memphis Grizzlies as a favorite here when Jokic was proclaimed to "be back when he's ready" from the birth of his child on Friday when the absence started. Today would be a little quick.

Without him, the Denver Nuggets would be one of the worst teams in the NBA. Per PBP Stats, they've got a -21.5 net rating (NRTG) in medium-to-high leverage situations with him off the floor this season, losing to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans last time out.

Even without Ja Morant (foot) off the floor, Memphis has a +1.4 NRTG in those same leverage situations. At home, they should be able to take care of business.

Desmond Bane - Made Threes Desmond Bane Over Nov 17 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

One of the reasons why is Desmond Bane firing away in a plus matchup.

The Nuggets allow the fifth-most threes made per game to shooting guards (4.0), and Bane chucks when Morant is off the floor. He's averaged 8.1 attempts per 36 minutes in that floor condition. Bane has never shot lower than 38.0% from three in any season, inviting at least three triples a majority of the time he sees volume.

FanDuel NBA DFS projections expect 2.6 made threes from the shooting guard, so plus money is a solid bargain here.

Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

Away Team Total Points Over Nov 17 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There is no more special matchup to score in the NBA than the Washington Wizards.

In addition to the league's worst defensive rating (118.4 DRTG), the Wiz play at the second-fastest pace (104.4), as well. Wrapping that into actual totals, Washington has allowed at least 118 points in 10 of their 11 games this season.

This improved version of the Detroit Pistons seems like no true outlier. At full health, Detroit's 109.2 offensive rating (ORTG) will suffice when they also play faster than three teams that have waxed the Wizards' defense this season.

Jalen Duren - Pts + Reb Jalen Duren Over Nov 17 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

One of Washington's largest issues is just have zero -- and I mean zero -- answers inside at the center spot.

They've allowed the eighth-most paint points per game (51.8) and very most second-chance points per game (18.0) in the entire league. Detroit boasts not a good but great candidate for those in emerging five man Jalen Duren.

Duren has posted 11.9 points and 13.2 rebounds per 36 minutes this season, and he returned to 30-plus minutes in each of his first two games back from injury before foul trouble on Friday.

FDR has Duren projected for 12.9 points and 11.8 rebounds on Sunday; don't be shocked by a mammoth double-double in this sublime matchup.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers

Total Points Under Nov 18 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We'll absolutely take two of the NBA's friendliest teams for unders at this modest total.

The under has hit in 7 of the Utah Jazz's 12 contests this year, and including a push, the Los Angeles Clippers have returned coin in 8 of 13 games if you wagered that side. It's probably for very different reasons, though.

Utah's lost five games by at least 13 points, and that's certainly a possibility on a back-to-back here. Against good defenses, the Jazz's 107.1 ORTG (fourth-worst in the NBA) just can't cut the mustard.

L.A. is an excellent defense, ranking eighth in DRTG (110.7) without a second of Kawhi Leonard yet this season. They also play at the eighth-slowest pace in the league (98.5).

If we're afraid of the Clippers bursting through this total on Utah's poor defense, it's just not super likely. They've topped their team total (115.5) in just two games this year. Even if they do, the Jazz's tired legs still likely lead to another under for these clubs.

