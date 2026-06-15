Nationals vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Washington Nationals will take on the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nationals vs Royals Game Info

Washington Nationals (37-35) vs. Kansas City Royals (29-43)

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Royals.TV

Nationals vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-130) | KC: (+110)

WSH: (-130) | KC: (+110) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184)

WSH: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Nationals vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 1-0, 3.70 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Nationals will give the ball to Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 3.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Mitch Spence. Alvarez has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Alvarez's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Spence and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each time he pitched a season ago.

Nationals vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (56.4%)

Nationals vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Nationals vs. Royals reveal Washington as the favorite (-130) and Kansas City as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Nationals vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Washington is +152 to cover the runline.

Nationals vs Royals Over/Under

Nationals versus Royals, on June 15, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Royals Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

Washington has played as a favorite of -130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 71 opportunities.

The Nationals are 44-27-0 against the spread in their 71 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have gone 14-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 5-7 (41.7%).

The Royals have played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-36-1).

The Royals have collected a 30-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.1% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.558) and total hits (77) this season. He has a .281 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 27th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Wood will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with a double, four home runs, eight walks and seven RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .290 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 20th.

Abrams takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with four RBIs.

Daylen Lile has 74 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.318/.426.

Lile heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, two triples, two walks and six RBIs.

Luis Garcia is batting .259 with a .284 OBP and 43 RBI for Washington this season.

Garcia has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .358, a slugging percentage of .455, and has 82 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .287).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 50th in slugging.

Witt enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .268 with 16 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 54th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Carter Jensen has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .220.

Jac Caglianone is hitting .269 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

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