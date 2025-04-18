Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 5:17 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Washington Nationals facing the Colorado Rockies.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (7-12) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-15)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and MASN

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-132) | COL: (+112)

WSH: (-132) | COL: (+112) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150)

WSH: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 1-2, 3.52 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 1-1, 5.06 ERA

The Nationals will give the ball to MacKenzie Gore (1-2, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Dollander (1-1, 5.06 ERA). Gore's team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gore's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Dollander has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for one Dollander start this season -- they lost.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (59.9%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Rockies, Washington is the favorite at -132, and Colorado is +112 playing at home.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and Washington is +125 to cover the runline.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Nationals versus Rockies contest on April 18 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in three games this year and have walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

Washington has played as a favorite of -132 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 19 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have posted a record of 10-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won two of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (12.5%).

Colorado is 1-13 (winning just 7.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-11-1).

The Rockies have a 5-13-0 record ATS this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington with 16 hits, batting .229 this season with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .529.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz leads the Nationals with an OPS of .821. He has a slash line of .317/.377/.444 this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe is batting .284 with a .493 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Lowe has logged a hit or more in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Alex Call has no home runs, but eight RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has put up 17 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .315 and slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Kyle Farmer has a .383 on-base percentage while slugging .509. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman is batting .222 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Mickey Moniak is batting .225 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.

