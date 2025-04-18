Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18
The MLB's Friday slate includes the Washington Nationals facing the Colorado Rockies.
Nationals vs Rockies Game Info
- Washington Nationals (7-12) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-15)
- Date: Friday, April 18, 2025
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: COLR and MASN
Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: WSH: (-132) | COL: (+112)
- Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 1-2, 3.52 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 1-1, 5.06 ERA
The Nationals will give the ball to MacKenzie Gore (1-2, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Dollander (1-1, 5.06 ERA). Gore's team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gore's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Dollander has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for one Dollander start this season -- they lost.
Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Nationals win (59.9%)
Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Rockies, Washington is the favorite at -132, and Colorado is +112 playing at home.
Nationals vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and Washington is +125 to cover the runline.
Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under
- The over/under for the Nationals versus Rockies contest on April 18 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.
Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in three games this year and have walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.
- Washington has played as a favorite of -132 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Nationals and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 19 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 10-9-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rockies have won two of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (12.5%).
- Colorado is 1-13 (winning just 7.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Rockies have played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-11-1).
- The Rockies have a 5-13-0 record ATS this season.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood leads Washington with 16 hits, batting .229 this season with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .529.
- Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Keibert Ruiz leads the Nationals with an OPS of .821. He has a slash line of .317/.377/.444 this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.
- Nate Lowe is batting .284 with a .493 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.
- Lowe has logged a hit or more in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
- Alex Call has no home runs, but eight RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Brenton Doyle has put up 17 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .315 and slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Kyle Farmer has a .383 on-base percentage while slugging .509. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .345.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.
- Hunter Goodman is batting .222 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Mickey Moniak is batting .225 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
