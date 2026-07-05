Nationals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nationals vs Pirates Game Info

Washington Nationals (46-44) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-45)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Peacock

Nationals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-134) | PIT: (+116)

WSH: (-134) | PIT: (+116) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182)

WSH: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Nationals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 5-4, 3.69 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 3-8, 4.62 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (5-4) to the mound, while Bubba Chandler (3-8) will take the ball for the Pirates. Cavalli's team is 10-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cavalli's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Pirates have gone 7-9-0 against the spread when Chandler starts. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Chandler's starts this season, and they went 2-7 in those games.

Nationals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (58.5%)

Nationals vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Pirates, Washington is the favorite at -134, and Pittsburgh is +116 playing on the road.

Nationals vs Pirates Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -182 to cover.

Nationals vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Nationals versus Pirates contest on July 5 has been set at 9.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Washington has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 52 of their 88 opportunities.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 52-36-0 in 88 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have a 16-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 8-10 (44.4%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 51 times this season for a 51-36-2 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have covered 49.4% of their games this season, going 44-45-0 against the spread.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington OPS (.930) this season. He has a .269 batting average, an on-base percentage of .393, and a slugging percentage of .538.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 47th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Wood has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .268 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven walks and seven RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .270 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 22nd.

Luis Garcia has 77 hits and is batting .280 this season.

Daylen Lile has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Lile enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .395, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .284 and slugging .470.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 27th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Reynolds enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe's 79 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .242 while slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .283 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Nick Gonzales leads his team with a .390 slugging percentage.

Nationals vs Pirates Head to Head

7/4/2026: 7-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/3/2026: 9-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/16/2026: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/14/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2026: 16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/14/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/13/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/12/2025: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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