Nationals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Nationals vs Pirates Game Info
- Washington Nationals (46-44) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-45)
- Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: Peacock
Nationals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: WSH: (-134) | PIT: (+116)
- Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Nationals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 5-4, 3.69 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 3-8, 4.62 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (5-4) to the mound, while Bubba Chandler (3-8) will take the ball for the Pirates. Cavalli's team is 10-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cavalli's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Pirates have gone 7-9-0 against the spread when Chandler starts. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Chandler's starts this season, and they went 2-7 in those games.
Nationals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (58.5%)
Nationals vs Pirates Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Pirates, Washington is the favorite at -134, and Pittsburgh is +116 playing on the road.
Nationals vs Pirates Spread
- The Nationals are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -182 to cover.
Nationals vs Pirates Over/Under
- The over/under for the Nationals versus Pirates contest on July 5 has been set at 9.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
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Nationals vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Nationals have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Washington has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 52 of their 88 opportunities.
- The Nationals have an against the spread record of 52-36-0 in 88 games with a line this season.
- The Pirates have a 16-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 8-10 (44.4%).
- The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 51 times this season for a 51-36-2 record against the over/under.
- The Pirates have covered 49.4% of their games this season, going 44-45-0 against the spread.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood leads Washington OPS (.930) this season. He has a .269 batting average, an on-base percentage of .393, and a slugging percentage of .538.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 47th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Wood has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .268 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven walks and seven RBIs.
- C.J. Abrams is batting .270 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 22nd.
- Luis Garcia has 77 hits and is batting .280 this season.
- Daylen Lile has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.
- Lile enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .395, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .284 and slugging .470.
- Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 27th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.
- Reynolds enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Brandon Lowe's 79 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .242 while slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.
- Ryan O'Hearn is batting .283 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.
- Nick Gonzales leads his team with a .390 slugging percentage.
Nationals vs Pirates Head to Head
- 7/4/2026: 7-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 7/3/2026: 9-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/16/2026: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/15/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 4/14/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/13/2026: 16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 9/14/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/13/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/12/2025: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/17/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
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