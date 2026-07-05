Yankees vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Twins Game Info

New York Yankees (49-39) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-47)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Peacock

Yankees vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-136) | MIN: (+116)

NYY: (-136) | MIN: (+116) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192)

NYY: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Yankees vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 3-6, 4.08 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 5-5, 3.61 ERA

The Yankees will look to Ryan Weathers (3-6) versus the Twins and Joe Ryan (5-5). Weathers' team is 5-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Weathers' team has won 38.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-8). The Twins have gone 10-7-0 against the spread when Ryan starts. The Twins are 1-4 in Ryan's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (54.7%)

Yankees vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Yankees, Minnesota is the underdog at +116, and New York is -136 playing at home.

Yankees vs Twins Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +158 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -192.

Yankees vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Twins on July 5 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (57.3%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 32-21 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 39 of 85 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 39-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have a 26-31 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Minnesota has a 16-17 record (winning 48.5% of its games).

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 88 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-31-2).

The Twins have a 48-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 82 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .564. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .267 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is fifth in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 84th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Trent Grisham has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 66 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated 82 hits with a .574 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 47th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee has 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks while batting .244. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell is hitting .247 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Kody Clemens has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 20 walks while batting .248.

Yankees vs Twins Head to Head

7/4/2026: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 MIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/3/2026: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/17/2025: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/16/2025: 10-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/15/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/12/2025: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/11/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/6/2024: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/5/2024: 9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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