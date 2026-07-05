Yankees vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5
Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.
The New York Yankees will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Twins Game Info
- New York Yankees (49-39) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-47)
- Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: Peacock
Yankees vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-136) | MIN: (+116)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Yankees vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 3-6, 4.08 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 5-5, 3.61 ERA
The Yankees will look to Ryan Weathers (3-6) versus the Twins and Joe Ryan (5-5). Weathers' team is 5-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Weathers' team has won 38.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-8). The Twins have gone 10-7-0 against the spread when Ryan starts. The Twins are 1-4 in Ryan's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Yankees vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (54.7%)
Yankees vs Twins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Yankees, Minnesota is the underdog at +116, and New York is -136 playing at home.
Yankees vs Twins Spread
- The Yankees are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +158 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -192.
Yankees vs Twins Over/Under
- The over/under for Yankees-Twins on July 5 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.
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Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been favorites in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (57.3%) in those contests.
- New York has a record of 32-21 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 39 of 85 chances this season.
- The Yankees have posted a record of 39-46-0 against the spread this season.
- The Twins have a 26-31 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.6% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Minnesota has a 16-17 record (winning 48.5% of its games).
- The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 88 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-31-2).
- The Twins have a 48-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Ben Rice has 82 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .564. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .267 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Cody Bellinger is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- He is 84th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Trent Grisham has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
- Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 66 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .395.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton has accumulated 82 hits with a .574 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 47th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- Brooks Lee has 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks while batting .244. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .301.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.
- Josh Bell is hitting .247 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks.
- Kody Clemens has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 20 walks while batting .248.
Yankees vs Twins Head to Head
- 7/4/2026: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/3/2026: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/17/2025: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/16/2025: 10-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/15/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/12/2025: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 8/11/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/6/2024: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/5/2024: 9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/4/2024: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
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