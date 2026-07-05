MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 5
Will Nolan McLean strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Luinder Avila exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
- Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers
- Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
- Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +140, Under -180) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Luinder Avila (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
- Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances