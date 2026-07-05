Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 5

Will Nolan McLean strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Luinder Avila exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +140, Under -180) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +140, Under -180) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Luinder Avila (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners