Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 5

Will Shohei Ohtani or Andy Pages hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Rodolfo Durán (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Eliezer Alfonzo (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR

+1000 to hit a HR Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Byron Buxton (Twins): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 74 games (has homered in 31.1% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 74 games (has homered in 31.1% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson (Rangers): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Jake Rogers (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) James Outman (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 55 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 55 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Juan Soto (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 69 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 69 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 86 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 86 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Eric Wagaman (Mets): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 84 games (has homered in 29.8% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 84 games (has homered in 29.8% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Kameron Misner (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners