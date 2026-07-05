Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (49-39) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-39)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Peacock

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-162) | STL: (+136)

CHC: (-162) | STL: (+136) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 6-1, 4.53 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 4-5, 5.33 ERA

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (6-1) against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (4-5). When Assad starts, his team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season. Assad's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 9-8-0 record against the spread in Liberatore's starts. The Cardinals have a 7-5 record in Liberatore's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (61.6%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +136 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +128 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -154.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cubs-Cardinals on July 5, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (56.9%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 10-6 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 86 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 36-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 58 total times this season. They've gone 30-28 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, St. Louis has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 84 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-43-5).

The Cardinals have a 49-35-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 95 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .526. He's batting .287.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is batting .241 with 22 doubles, four home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .339 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 106th, his on-base percentage 105th, and his slugging percentage 139th.

Dansby Swanson has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .428 this season.

Michael Busch has 11 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Busch brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is batting .276 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 38th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Walker's 94 hits and .519 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera has accumulated a team-best .396 on-base percentage.

JJ Wetherholt has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks while batting .260.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/3/2026: 17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2026: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2026: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/28/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/26/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/5/2025: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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