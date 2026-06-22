Nationals vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Nationals vs Phillies Game Info

Washington Nationals (40-38) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (42-35)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and NBCS-PH

Nationals vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-110) | PHI: (-106)

WSH: (-110) | PHI: (-106) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-166) | PHI: -1.5 (+138)

WSH: +1.5 (-166) | PHI: -1.5 (+138) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nationals vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 7-2, 3.32 ERA vs TBA (Phillies)

Foster Griffin (7-2) take the hill for the Nationals in this matchup. The Phillies, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Griffin's team is 10-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Griffin's team won his only start as a favorite this season.

Nationals vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (58.2%)

Nationals vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -110 favorite at home.

Nationals vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Phillies are +138 to cover, while the Nationals are -166 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Phillies Over/Under

A total of 10 runs has been set for the Nationals-Phillies contest on June 22, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win four times (44.4%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 4-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 77 opportunities.

The Nationals have posted a record of 47-30-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have won 36.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-14).

Philadelphia is 7-13 (winning only 35% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

In the 76 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-40-2).

The Phillies have collected a 28-48-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.8% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington in OBP (.398) and total hits (80) this season. He's batting .270 batting average while slugging .534.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 12th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington in slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (81) this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .367.

His batting average ranks 24th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 12th.

Abrams has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs.

Daylen Lile is batting .252 with a .404 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Luis Garcia has 10 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has put up an on-base percentage of .372, a team-best for the Phillies. He's batting .266 and slugging .524.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 59th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber's 72 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .603 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 75th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has accumulated a team-best .479 slugging percentage.

Bryson Stott is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks.

Nationals vs Phillies Head to Head

4/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2026: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/30/2026: 13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/23/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/17/2025: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

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