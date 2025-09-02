Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

The Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (54-83) vs. Miami Marlins (65-73)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSFL

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-116) | MIA: (-102)

WSH: (-116) | MIA: (-102) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-176) | MIA: -1.5 (+146)

WSH: +1.5 (-176) | MIA: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 1-1, 5.11 ERA vs Adam Mazur (Marlins) - 0-1, 5.59 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cade Cavalli (1-1) for the Nationals and Adam Mazur (0-1) for the Marlins. Cavalli and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cavalli has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Mazur has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Mazur starts this season -- they split the games.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (55.2%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Marlins, Washington is the favorite at -116, and Miami is -102 playing on the road.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Marlins are +146 to cover, while the Nationals are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

Nationals versus Marlins on Sept. 2 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with four wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Washington has won two of 11 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 131 opportunities.

The Nationals are 64-67-0 against the spread in their 131 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 112 total times this season. They've finished 53-59 in those games.

Miami is 48-53 (winning 47.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times this season for a 65-69-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 78-56-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.2% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .265 with 28 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .447.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

James Wood leads Washington in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.471) and total hits (131) this season. He's batting .257.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 85th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.299/.408.

Josh Bell has been key for Washington with 91 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .383.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has a slugging percentage of .357, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 144th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is batting .242 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .231 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 29 walks.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .237 with 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

9/1/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/15/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/14/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2025: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2025: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/14/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/13/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

