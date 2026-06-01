Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1
Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.
MLB action on Monday includes the Washington Nationals facing the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Nationals vs Marlins Game Info
- Washington Nationals (31-29) vs. Miami Marlins (26-34)
- Date: Monday, June 1, 2026
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: Nationals.TV and Marlins.TV
Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: WSH: (-142) | MIA: (+120)
- Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 3-3, 3.62 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 3-4, 4.66 ERA
The probable starters are Cade Cavalli (3-3) for the Nationals and Sandy Alcantara (3-4) for the Marlins. Cavalli and his team have a record of 8-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Cavalli's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have gone 5-7-0 ATS in Alcantara's 12 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 2-3 record in Alcantara's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (52.8%)
Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline
- Washington is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +120 underdog on the road.
Nationals vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Washington is +140 to cover the runline.
Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Nationals-Marlins contest on June 1, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!
Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in three games this year and have walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.
- Washington has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -142.
- The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 60 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Nationals have an against the spread record of 38-22-0 in 60 games with a line this season.
- The Marlins have gone 5-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 17.2% of those games).
- Miami has a 4-12 record (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 59 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-22-2).
- The Marlins have a 25-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.4% of the time).
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood leads Washington with 62 hits and an OBP of .411 this season. He has a .272 batting average and a slugging percentage of .548.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Wood has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.
- C.J. Abrams leads Washington in slugging percentage (.542) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .391.
- He is 18th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.
- Daylen Lile is batting .249 with a .409 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.
- Curtis Mead has been key for Washington with 32 hits, an OBP of .359 plus a slugging percentage of .492.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Xavier Edwards has racked up a team-high OBP (.398), and leads the Marlins in hits (70). He's batting .314 and slugging.
- He is fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.
- Liam Hicks is batting .268 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- His batting average is 53rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Otto Lopez has put up a team-best .457 slugging percentage.
- Jakob Marsee has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 32 walks while batting .197.
Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head
- 5/10/2026: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/9/2026: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 5/8/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/11/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/10/2025: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/9/2025: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/8/2025: 15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/3/2025: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/2/2025: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/1/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
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