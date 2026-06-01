Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Washington Nationals facing the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (31-29) vs. Miami Marlins (26-34)

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Monday, June 1, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Marlins.TV

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-142) | MIA: (+120)

WSH: (-142) | MIA: (+120) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

WSH: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 3-3, 3.62 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 3-4, 4.66 ERA

The probable starters are Cade Cavalli (3-3) for the Nationals and Sandy Alcantara (3-4) for the Marlins. Cavalli and his team have a record of 8-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Cavalli's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have gone 5-7-0 ATS in Alcantara's 12 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 2-3 record in Alcantara's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (52.8%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

Washington is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +120 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Washington is +140 to cover the runline.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Nationals-Marlins contest on June 1, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in three games this year and have walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

Washington has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -142.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 60 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 38-22-0 in 60 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have gone 5-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 17.2% of those games).

Miami has a 4-12 record (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 59 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-22-2).

The Marlins have a 25-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.4% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington with 62 hits and an OBP of .411 this season. He has a .272 batting average and a slugging percentage of .548.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is seventh in slugging.

Wood has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington in slugging percentage (.542) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .391.

He is 18th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Abrams has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Daylen Lile is batting .249 with a .409 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.

Curtis Mead has been key for Washington with 32 hits, an OBP of .359 plus a slugging percentage of .492.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has racked up a team-high OBP (.398), and leads the Marlins in hits (70). He's batting .314 and slugging.

He is fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Liam Hicks is batting .268 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average is 53rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Otto Lopez has put up a team-best .457 slugging percentage.

Jakob Marsee has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 32 walks while batting .197.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

5/10/2026: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2026: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/8/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/10/2025: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/9/2025: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/8/2025: 15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2025: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/2/2025: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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