Nationals vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

The Washington Nationals versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Nationals vs Blue Jays Game Info

Washington Nationals (1-4) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MASN2

Nationals vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

WSH: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+142) | TOR: +1.5 (-172)

WSH: -1.5 (+142) | TOR: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Nationals vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Easton Lucas (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Nationals will call on MacKenzie Gore versus the Blue Jays and Easton Lucas. Gore and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Gore's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Lucas' team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Nationals vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (50.6%)

Nationals vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -116 favorite on the road.

Nationals vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Nationals. The Blue Jays are -172 to cover the spread, and the Nationals are +142.

The over/under for the Nationals versus Blue Jays contest on April 2 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Nationals vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Nationals were chosen as favorites in 27 games last year and walked away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those games.

Last season Washington came away with a win 14 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Blue Jays went 24-52 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 31.6% of those games).

Toronto went 22-43 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (33.8%).

The Blue Jays combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times last season for a 77-76-4 record against the over/under.

Nationals Player Leaders

Last season, C.J. Abrams finished with 20 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .246 last season.

Luis Garcia finished with 141 hits and a slugging percentage of .444.

Josh Bell ended his last campaign with 134 hits, an OBP of .319, plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Nate Lowe had 129 hits and an OBP of .361.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has put up seven hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .318 and slugging .818 with an on-base percentage of .423.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette is slugging .458 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .375 with an on-base percentage of .444.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

George Springer a has .524 on-base percentage to lead the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .316 with a double.

Nationals vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/1/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 3/31/2025: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/30/2023: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/29/2023: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/28/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/4/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/3/2024: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

