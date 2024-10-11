NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks: Drive for the Cure 250

For one last time, we get to watch Shane Van Gisbergen and AJ Allmendinger go head-to-head on a road course as full-time teammates in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Cherish it. Savor it. Indulge.

Both guys are graduating to the Cup Series next year, meaning we won't get to see them duke it out at the lower level. Van Gisbergen has three wins to Allmendinger's zero across five races, but this is a track where Allmendinger has won all four Xfinity Series races he has run.

So, who's got the edge entering this one? Here's what my sims have prior to practice and qualifying, and then we'll run through the standouts compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds below.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Shane Van Gisbergen 24.0% 51.2% 65.1% A.J. Allmendinger 15.1% 38.8% 54.9% Austin Hill 8.9% 25.9% 40.4% Sheldon Creed 8.8% 25.9% 41.1% Sam Mayer 6.5% 21.4% 35.3% Justin Allgaier 5.7% 18.6% 31.5% Cole Custer 4.8% 16.4% 27.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets for the Charlotte ROVAL

Sheldon Creed (+2400): Creed has finished runner-up at both Sonoma and Watkins Glen this year, and he was second at Watkins Glen last year, too. Eventually, his streak of 13 straight runner-ups without a win should snap, and I'd love for it to be this weekend.

(+2400): Creed has finished runner-up at both Sonoma and Watkins Glen this year, and he was second at Watkins Glen last year, too. Eventually, his streak of 13 straight runner-ups without a win should snap, and I'd love for it to be this weekend. Austin Hill (+4000): The model's high on Hill because he's always at the front in these races, meaning he could pounce if we get chaos among the favorites. Hill was runner-up at COTA this year and in 2022, and he added a sixth-place average running position in both Chicago and Sonoma, as well.

(+4000): The model's high on Hill because he's always at the front in these races, meaning he could pounce if we get chaos among the favorites. Hill was runner-up at COTA this year and in 2022, and he added a sixth-place average running position in both Chicago and Sonoma, as well. Jesse Love (+10000): Hill's teammate, Love has three finishes of eighth or better in five road course races, and he had an eighth-place average running position in another. Similar to Hill, he'll need some wrecks to snag a win, but at a reconfigured Charlotte ROVAL, that's within the range of outcomes.

