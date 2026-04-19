NASCAR Odds Kansas: Who Are the Favorites for Today's AdventHealth 400?

NASCAR Kansas Odds at a Glance

Kyle Larson +340

Denny Hamlin +470

Christopher Bell +550

Tyler Reddick +600

The 2026 NASCAR season heads to Kansas today for the AdventHealth 400.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best odds to win today?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NASCAR Odds for Kansas Today

Full NASCAR odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds Kyle Larson +340 Denny Hamlin +470 Christopher Bell +550 Tyler Reddick +600 Ryan Blaney +900 William Byron +1100 Chase Briscoe +1200 View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What types of bets can I make on NASCAR races? NASCAR offers a wide variety of betting markets. The most common are race winner (picking who wins outright), top-3 or top-5 finishes, head-to-head matchups between two drivers, and manufacturer props (which make of car wins). You'll also find futures bets on season-long outcomes like Cup Series champion.

How do head-to-head NASCAR matchups work? Head-to-head bets pit two drivers against each other, and you simply pick which one will finish higher. On FanDuel, if one driver fails to finish, the other is declared the winner; if both drivers fail to finish, the one with more laps completed wins.

What is a NASCAR futures bet? A futures bet is a wager placed on an outcome that will be decided further down the road — such as the Cup Series champion. Odds are typically available before and throughout the season, and lines shift based on race results and points standings.

What factors should I consider when handicapping a NASCAR race? Key factors include recent form (how a driver has run over the most recent races weeks), track history (some drivers consistently excel at certain track types like superspeedways or short tracks), manufacturer strength at a given venue, starting position, and weather conditions.

What is the difference between track types, and why does it matter for betting? NASCAR holds races on several different track types: superspeedways (Daytona, Talladega), intermediate tracks (Charlotte, Michigan), short tracks (Bristol, Martinsville), road courses (Sonoma, Watkins Glen), and hybrid layouts. Driver skill sets vary by track type — some excel at superspeedway pack racing while others are road course specialists. Knowing which drivers have historically performed well as which track types is vital information.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NASCAR bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.