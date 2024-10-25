NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Betting Picks: Baptist Health 200

For most of this NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, it has been the Corey Heim and Christian Eckes show.

The two have combined to win 9 of 20 races, so more often than not, if you bet elsewhere, you were losing money.

Weirdly, 1.5-mile tracks have been different. There, Heim has won twice, but Eckes is winless as his McAnally Hilgemann team hasn't quite had the same pace on this track type.

So, while I do understand why Heim and Eckes are +155 and +350 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series betting odds, I've got things a bit more wide open than that.

Here's what my win sims have prior to practice and qualifying, and I'll lay out some drivers who are betting values on FanDuel below.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Corey Heim 21.9% 46.5% 59.6% Christian Eckes 14.0% 34.6% 48.6% Ty Majeski 13.6% 33.3% 46.7% Kaden Honeycutt 6.8% 20.5% 33.4% Nick Sanchez 6.5% 19.7% 31.2% Taylor Gray 4.7% 16.1% 27.8% Connor Zilisch 4.2% 14.6% 27.1% View Full Table ChevronDown

Truck Series at Homestead Best Bets

Kaden Honeycutt (+1600): Honeycutt is running a limited schedule, but he finished fourth in both Kansas races and seventh in Charlotte with a top-eight average running position in all three races. The model expects regression from him, but even baking that in, he's still above his implied odds.

(+1600): Honeycutt is running a limited schedule, but he finished fourth in both Kansas races and seventh in Charlotte with a top-eight average running position in all three races. The model expects regression from him, but even baking that in, he's still above his implied odds. Taylor Gray (+2500): Gray wasn't all that fast in Kansas during the playoffs, which is a concern. But he had a sixth-place average running position in both Vegas and Texas, and he finished ninth in Darlington. He also ran well in Kansas last year, so I do think this type of track could suit him.

