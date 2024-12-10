Najee Harris Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Running back Najee Harris is looking at a matchup versus the eighth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (105.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

For more information on Harris, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Eagles.

Harris vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.90

68.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.78

11.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Harris Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Harris is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player (45th overall), tallying 142.6 total fantasy points (11.0 per game).

During his last three games, Harris has delivered 35.6 total fantasy points (11.9 per game), running the ball 48 times for 169 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 67 yards on eight receptions (eight targets).

Harris has delivered 56.2 total fantasy points (11.2 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 87 times for 285 yards and three scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 97 yards on 12 receptions (13 targets).

The high point of Harris' fantasy season was a Week 13 outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup in which he posted 18.9 fantasy points (16 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 54 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Najee Harris disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, when he managed only 5.4 fantasy points (16 carries, 41 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

Philadelphia has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Eagles have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Eagles have given up a TD reception by 14 players this year.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Eagles this season.

