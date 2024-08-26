Najee Harris 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2024 season, Najee Harris is the 23rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Pittsburgh Steelers player was 20th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 166.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Najee Harris Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Harris' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|166.5
|55
|20
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|152.4
|74
|24
Najee Harris 2023 Game-by-Game
Harris accumulated 24.2 fantasy points -- 27 carries, 122 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|49ers
|3.3
|6
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|33
|Week 2
|Browns
|4.3
|10
|43
|0
|3
|1
|0
|43
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|6.5
|19
|65
|0
|1
|0
|0
|65
|Week 4
|@Texans
|10.3
|14
|71
|0
|2
|1
|0
|103
|Week 5
|Ravens
|4.0
|14
|37
|0
|1
|1
|0
|40
|Week 7
|@Rams
|12.8
|14
|53
|1
|3
|3
|0
|68
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|5.5
|7
|13
|0
|5
|5
|0
|55
Najee Harris vs. Other Steelers Rushers
The Steelers called a pass on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Harris' 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Najee Harris
|255
|1,035
|8
|42
|4.1
|Jaylen Warren
|149
|784
|4
|17
|5.3
|Justin Fields
|124
|657
|4
|22
|5.3
|Russell Wilson
|80
|341
|3
|18
|4.3
