Najee Harris 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, Najee Harris is the 23rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Pittsburgh Steelers player was 20th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 166.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Najee Harris Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Harris' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 166.5 55 20 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 152.4 74 24

Najee Harris 2023 Game-by-Game

Harris accumulated 24.2 fantasy points -- 27 carries, 122 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 49ers 3.3 6 31 0 2 2 0 33 Week 2 Browns 4.3 10 43 0 3 1 0 43 Week 3 @Raiders 6.5 19 65 0 1 0 0 65 Week 4 @Texans 10.3 14 71 0 2 1 0 103 Week 5 Ravens 4.0 14 37 0 1 1 0 40 Week 7 @Rams 12.8 14 53 1 3 3 0 68 Week 8 Jaguars 5.5 7 13 0 5 5 0 55 View Full Table

Najee Harris vs. Other Steelers Rushers

The Steelers called a pass on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Harris' 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 255 1,035 8 42 4.1 Jaylen Warren 149 784 4 17 5.3 Justin Fields 124 657 4 22 5.3 Russell Wilson 80 341 3 18 4.3

