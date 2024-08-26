menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Najee Harris 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Najee Harris 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, Najee Harris is the 23rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Pittsburgh Steelers player was 20th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 166.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Najee Harris Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Harris' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points166.55520
2024 Projected Fantasy Points152.47424

Najee Harris 2023 Game-by-Game

Harris accumulated 24.2 fantasy points -- 27 carries, 122 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 149ers3.3631022033
Week 2Browns4.31043031043
Week 3@Raiders6.51965010065
Week 4@Texans10.314710210103
Week 5Ravens4.01437011040
Week 7@Rams12.81453133068
Week 8Jaguars5.5713055055
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Najee Harris vs. Other Steelers Rushers

The Steelers called a pass on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Harris' 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris2551,0358424.1
Jaylen Warren1497844175.3
Justin Fields1246574225.3
Russell Wilson803413184.3

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Najee Harris? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup