Morocco vs. Haiti World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 24)

Morocco vs Haiti Picks in Summary

Morocco Over 2.5 Goals (-130)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today as we are now into the final round of the group stage.

At 6 p.m. ET, Haiti faces Morocco.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Morocco vs Haiti

This sets up as a nightmare situation for Haiti.

Haiti are already eliminated, have nothing to play for and are at a sizable talent deficit against Morocco. Meanwhile, Morocco can top the group with a win and might need to overturn at least a two-goal goal difference between them and Brazil (if Brazil beat Scotland today). That will likely lead to a scenario where Morocco don't just want to win against Haiti -- they want to win by several goals.

Haiti is in trouble, and I like Morocco to pour it on, leading me to take Morocco to net at least three goals today.

Best Prop Bet: Achraf Hakimi to Score or Assist (+105)

In a game where Morocco likely need goals -- maybe three or four -- to win the group, Hakimi should spend a lot of time in attacking areas.

That would be true in this matchup in any scenario as Morocco should control possession and allow the electric Hakimi to push forward from full-back. But given the scenario at play, Hakimi should be bombing forward even more than usual. Him to score or assist is my favorite player prop in this game.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.