Morocco vs Haiti Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group C

CBS SportsLine Jon Eimer recommends Over 3.5 goals (+140) AND Over 2.5 goals. "There will be no mercy in a match like this with Morocco having their foot on the gas for 90 minutes, and their strikers Ismael Saibari and Brahim Diaz expected to play to as close as 90 minutes as possible." Morocco's goal difference chase incentivizes attacking for all 90 minutes — no early sitting on a lead. FOX Sports: Morocco Over 2.5 goals at -121 as the primary pick. Sports Mole: "Morocco completed 601 passes in their dominant win over Scotland — the most by any African nation in a WC game on record since 1966." Against Haiti — 0 goals, 4 conceded, already eliminated — Morocco's attack operates at full intensity. Covers: "Cannot fake motivation. With absolutely nothing to play for, Haiti's defenders will struggle." Contrarian warning (Racing Post: Under 2.5 at 11-8): "Morocco and Haiti have between them played four matches in North America and have just two goals to show for their efforts." But this misses the motivation asymmetry — Morocco need goals for GD reasons and face an already-eliminated team. Morocco's 2-goal total across two games reflects tight games vs Brazil and Scotland, not a ceiling.

Our prediction: Morocco 3-0. Over 3.5 +140 (CBS Eimer primary) and Saibari -110 / El Kaabi +105 (FOX FD confirmed) are the market picks. Morocco win to nil is also live — Haiti haven't scored in either WC game.