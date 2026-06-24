Morocco vs Haiti Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group C

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🏟️ TONIGHT 6:00 PM ET · MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM · ATLANTA GA · FS1 · INDOOR DOME
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group C · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Morocco vs Haiti: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Morocco -600 · Draw +600 · Haiti +1500 · Over 3.5 +140 · Haiti eliminated · Saibari scored both WC goals · Hakimi 99th cap · Prediction: Morocco 3-0
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
⚡ GROUP C CONTEXT — HAITI ELIMINATED · MOROCCO WIN = R16 CONFIRMED · WIN + BRAZIL SLIP = GROUP WINNERS
Haiti have been eliminated — first team out of WC 2026, playing purely for pride. Morocco advance with a win or draw. Morocco can WIN Group C with a win + Brazil slip vs Scotland. Current GD: Brazil +3, Morocco +1 — Morocco must outscore Brazil's margin to leapfrog. CBS Eimer: "There will be no mercy in a match like this with Morocco having their foot on the gas for 90 minutes." Morocco are unbeaten in 31 straight matches (in 90 minutes).
⚽ Match Context — Morocco Chase Group Glory
Morocco are the first African nation to go unbeaten in six straight World Cup group games. They drew 1-1 with Brazil on Matchday 1 and beat Scotland 1-0 on Matchday 2 — Saibari scoring in both matches, Brahim Díaz assisting both. Four points, level with Brazil but two behind on goal difference. Haiti are the first team eliminated — lost 1-0 to Scotland and 3-0 to Brazil, scored zero goals. The motivation gap could not be wider. Morocco's incentive: a big win combined with a Brazil slip could hand them Group C leadership — which shapes a more favourable Round of 32 draw. Every extra goal matters. Covers: "There will be no mercy in a match like this."
Group C After Matchday 2
Morocco win = R16 confirmed
🇧🇷 Brazil · 4pts · +3 GD · Drew Morocco 1-1, Beat Haiti 3-0 (vs Scotland simultaneously)
🇲🇦 Morocco · 4pts · +1 GD · Drew Brazil 1-1, Beat Scotland 1-0 · WIN = R16 + possible group top
2nd GD
🏴 Scotland · 1pt · -1 GD (vs Brazil simultaneously)
🇭🇹 Haiti · 0pts · -4 GD · ELIMINATED · 0 goals scored · 4 conceded · playing for pride only
4th
🎯 Score Prediction
CBS Eimer Over 3.5 · FOX Over 2.5 -121 · CBS Sports Morocco 3-0 · all analysts Morocco comfortable win
🇲🇦 3 – 0 🇭🇹
Saibari scores again · El Kaabi adds · Hakimi 99th cap milestone goal · Morocco R16 confirmed
CBS SportsLine Jon Eimer recommends Over 3.5 goals (+140) AND Over 2.5 goals. "There will be no mercy in a match like this with Morocco having their foot on the gas for 90 minutes, and their strikers Ismael Saibari and Brahim Diaz expected to play to as close as 90 minutes as possible." Morocco's goal difference chase incentivizes attacking for all 90 minutes — no early sitting on a lead.
FOX Sports: Morocco Over 2.5 goals at -121 as the primary pick. Sports Mole: "Morocco completed 601 passes in their dominant win over Scotland — the most by any African nation in a WC game on record since 1966." Against Haiti — 0 goals, 4 conceded, already eliminated — Morocco's attack operates at full intensity. Covers: "Cannot fake motivation. With absolutely nothing to play for, Haiti's defenders will struggle."
Contrarian warning (Racing Post: Under 2.5 at 11-8): "Morocco and Haiti have between them played four matches in North America and have just two goals to show for their efforts." But this misses the motivation asymmetry — Morocco need goals for GD reasons and face an already-eliminated team. Morocco's 2-goal total across two games reflects tight games vs Brazil and Scotland, not a ceiling.
Our prediction: Morocco 3-0. Over 3.5 +140 (CBS Eimer primary) and Saibari -110 / El Kaabi +105 (FOX FD confirmed) are the market picks. Morocco win to nil is also live — Haiti haven't scored in either WC game.
⭐ Best Bets — All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ BET #1 · CBS EIMER PRIMARY · +140 · MOROCCO CHASE GD · NO MERCY · HAITI ZERO WC GOALS
Over 3.5 Total Goals (+140)
CBS Eimer primary · Morocco chase GD vs Brazil · Haiti eliminated · no motivation to defend · $10→$24
CBS SportsLine Jon Eimer recommends Over 3.5 goals (+140) for this match. "There will be no mercy in a match like this with Morocco having their foot on the gas for 90 minutes, and their strikers Ismael Saibari and Brahim Diaz expected to play to as close as 90 minutes as possible. Haiti, meanwhile, could find opportunities on the counter-attack and they can take some risks, given that they don't have anything on the line in this match." Morocco need goals for goal difference — Brazil currently leads by +2 in GD, meaning Morocco need a large winning margin to leapfrog.
Covers: "Cannot fake motivation. With absolutely nothing to play for, Haiti's defenders will struggle to shut out Moroccan attackers. The potential for Haiti to select some back-up players in a game where there is nothing at stake for them merely increases the likelihood of a big Morocco win." FOX: "Back Morocco to score over 2.5 goals (-121). Morocco has a chance to win the group if they can pour it on and make up the goal differential on Brazil. Haiti may treat this match as open gym." $10 at +140 returns $24.
Over 3.5 at +140 is the primary pick — CBS Eimer's explicit recommendation. Morocco need goals for GD and face an already-eliminated, demotivated Haiti in an indoor dome in Atlanta. $10 at +140 returns $24.
💎 FOX FD -110 · SCORED BOTH MOROCCO WC GOALS · 2' GOAL vs SCOTLAND · 9 INTL GOALS · EVERY ANALYST PICKS HIM
Ismael Saibari · FW/ST · Bayern Munich (bound)
FOX FD confirmed -110 · scored vs Brazil + Scotland · Brahim Díaz assisted both · $10→$19.09
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Ismael Saibari: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)." Saibari scored in the 2nd minute vs Scotland and against Brazil. Both goals were assisted by Brahim Díaz. PrizePicks: "Saibari has played at least 84 minutes in each of Morocco's first two matches. While averaging 2.6 shots per 90 minutes, Haiti is the most favorable matchup he's had this tournament." SI: "Saibari and Díaz will look to combine for the third straight match as Morocco knows goal difference could be vital." $10 at -110 returns $19.09.
Saibari at -110 is the primary scorer pick — FOX FD confirmed. Scored in both WC games. Paired with Brahim Díaz who has assisted both goals. $10 at -110 returns $19.09.
💎 FOX FD +105 · 35 INTL GOALS 71 CAPS · JUVEFC/SHEKICKS EXPLICIT PICK · BETTER RETURN THAN SAIBARI
Ayoub El Kaabi · FW · Atlético Madrid
FOX FD confirmed +105 · 35 intl goals · bench or starter · $10→$20.50
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Ayoub El Kaabi: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)." Juvefc (explicit scorer pick): "El Kaabi carries 35 international goals from 71 caps, making him one of the most reliable finishers in the Morocco squad. His positional play and record inside the box make him the most straightforward pick from the squad to find the net against Haiti's exposed defence." At +105, El Kaabi offers BETTER payout than Saibari (-110) while bringing 35 international goals of clinical finishing. $10 at +105 returns $20.50.
El Kaabi at +105 is the value scorer pick — better return than Saibari at -110. 35 goals in 71 caps. FOX FD confirmed. Against Haiti's exposed defence, his positioning and clinical touch make him a near-certain scorer given Morocco's expected dominance. $10 at +105 returns $20.50.
💎 FOX FD -121 · MOROCCO TEAM TOTAL OVER 2.5 · MOROCCO CAN SCORE 3 ALONE · CBS EIMER ALSO BACKS
Morocco Over 2.5 Goals (-121)
FOX FD confirmed -121 · Morocco team total · can reach mark alone vs Haiti · $10→$18.26
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): Morocco Over 2.5 goals at -121. Morocco need to score 3+ to have a meaningful impact on group goal difference vs Brazil. With Saibari, El Kaabi, Brahim Díaz, El Khannouss, Ounahi and Hakimi all capable of scoring against a demotivated Haiti, reaching 3 is achievable. CBS Eimer also recommends this. The Over 3.5 total at +140 offers better value if you also expect Haiti to score — but the Morocco team total at -121 is the "safe" over play that doesn't require Haiti to score. $10 at -121 returns $18.26.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇲🇦 MOROCCO 4-2-3-1 · SI / Sports Mole / RotoWire / Racing Post unanimous · SAME XI 3rd match running · ❌ Aguerd OUT (injury) · ❌ Abde OUT (injury) · Hakimi 99th cap · Bouaddi 18yr standout · Official team sheet due ~5:15 PM ET
ATTACKING END
SAIBARI ⭐
FW · scored both WC goals
-110 anytime FD confirmed
BRAHIM DÍAZ ⭐
RW · Real Madrid · 2 WC assists
EL KHANNOUSS
LW · Genk · 18yrs
BOUADDI ⭐
DM · Lille · 18yrs · standout
HAKIMI (c) ⭐
RB · PSG · 99th cap
BOUNOU (BONO)
GK · Sevilla
Set pieces: Hakimi (4 WC corners), El Khannouss, Ounahi (1), Brahim Díaz (1) · PK: Brahim Díaz, Hakimi, Rahimi — RotoWire · Bench: El Kaabi +105 FD · Rahimi · Amrabat · Talbi
Sources: SI / Sports Mole / RotoWire unanimous · Same XI for 3rd consecutive match · Hakimi 99th cap
🇲🇦 Morocco Key Player Notes
⭐ Ismael Saibari · FW · Bayern Munich (bound) — FOX FD -110 · SCORED BOTH WC GOALS · PRIMARY
FOX FD -110 confirmed. Scored vs Brazil AND vs Scotland in the 2nd minute. Both assisted by Brahim Díaz. Averaging 2.6 shots per 90. PrizePicks: "Haiti is the most favorable matchup he's had this tournament." SI: "Ouahbi named the same XI for the past two matches and there are no obvious reasons to make alterations." $10 at -110 returns $19.09.
⭐ Achraf Hakimi · RB · PSG · (c) — 99TH CAP · 11 INTL GOALS FROM RB · SET PIECE PRIMARY
99th cap tonight. 11 international goals from RB. 4 corners taken at this WC. 3 shots vs Brazil. Against Haiti's weak LB (Expérience), Hakimi's overlapping runs will be constant. Check FD anytime — milestone 99th cap motivation. His combination with Brahim Díaz on Morocco's right is their primary goal-creation channel.
⭐ Ayoub El Kaabi · FW · Atlético Madrid — FOX FD +105 · 35 INTL GOALS · BEST VALUE PICK
FOX FD +105 confirmed. 35 international goals from 71 caps. Juvefc primary scorer pick. Bench or starter — gets significant minutes either way. +105 pays better than Saibari's -110 with comparable underlying scoring probability. $10 at +105 returns $20.50.
Ayyoub Bouaddi · DM · Lille · 18yrs — TOURNAMENT STANDOUT · 6TH CAP TONIGHT
Sports Mole: "Eighteen-year-old starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi has been a standout performer at this summer's tournament and he is set to earn his sixth international cap." SI calls him "the 18-year-old Lille phenom." His late runs and box arrivals from DM give Morocco a third scoring threat behind Saibari and El Kaabi. Check FD for anytime at longer odds.
🇭🇹 HAITI 4-4-2 (predicted) · Racing Post / RotoWire consensus · ⚠️ Nazon doubtful · ❌ L. Pierre OUT · may rotate already-eliminated squad · Official team sheet due ~5:15 PM ET
ISIDOR
FW · counter threat
EXPÉRIENCE
LB · vs Hakimi
PLACIDE
GK · 0 WC goals conceded · 4 vs
⚠️ Nazon doubtful · ❌ L. Pierre OUT · 0 goals in 2 WC games · 4 conceded · playing for pride · may rotate · Haiti first WC point would be historic
⚔️ Two Key Battles + Haiti's Pride Mission
#1 — Hakimi vs Expérience (LB): Yahoo: "The contest between Achraf Hakimi and Haiti's left flank will shape how many Morocco create. Hakimi carries 96 caps and 11 international goals — exceptional for a defender. Martin Expérience at left-back for Haiti is likely to face repeated overlapping runs." Hakimi bombing forward vs Expérience is Morocco's most reliable goal-creation channel. Hakimi direct + setting up Saibari and Brahim Díaz are the two primary scoring scenarios.
#2 — Saibari/El Kaabi vs Haiti CBs: Haiti's centre-backs (Adé, Duverne) conceded 3 to Brazil and 1 to Scotland. Against Saibari's movement (scored in 2nd minute vs Scotland) and El Kaabi's clinical positioning (35 intl goals), they face a step up in quality from both previous opponents. Saibari -110 and El Kaabi +105 express the same thesis at slightly different prices.
Haiti's pride mission: RotoWire: "Haiti, freed from the weight of needing a result, will try to be brave and spring Isidor and Pierrot on the break." A first-ever World Cup point would be historic. Wilson Isidor (Nottm Forest) is their counter-attack threat. Check FD for his anytime at long odds — even a dart play if Haiti get in behind Morocco's high defensive line. Haiti's first WC appearance since 1974 ends here regardless.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Morocco vs Haiti · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
+140
⭐ #1 — Over 3.5 Goals (+140 · CBS Eimer primary · Morocco chase GD · 90-min attack mode · $10→$24)
+140 · primary pick · CBS Eimer explicit · Morocco need goals · Haiti eliminated and open
-110
💎 #2 — Saibari anytime (FOX FD -110 · scored both WC goals · 2' vs Scotland · $10→$19.09)
-110 · primary scorer · Brahim Díaz assists again · primary pick
+105
💎 #3 — El Kaabi anytime (FOX FD +105 · 35 intl goals · better return than Saibari · $10→$20.50)
+105 · value scorer · Juvefc explicit pick · 35 goals in 71 caps
-121
💎 #4 — Morocco Over 2.5 goals (FOX FD -121 · Morocco can score 3 alone · CBS Eimer also backs)
-121 · $10→$18.26 · Morocco team total · doesn't require Haiti to score
Check FD
🏆 Hakimi anytime (check FD · 99th cap · 11 intl goals from RB · 3 shots vs Brazil · milestone)
Check FD · milestone 99th cap · dominant vs Haiti left flank · ~+200-+250 expected
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group C · Morocco vs Haiti · 6:00 PM ET Wed · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta
Bet Morocco vs Haiti — All Markets
Over 3.5 +140 · Saibari -110 · El Kaabi +105 · Morocco Over 2.5 -121 · Hakimi check FD
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Morocco -600 / Draw +600 / Haiti +1500 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Over 3.5 +140 confirmed CBS Eimer FD primary · Over 2.5 -121 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Saibari -110 anytime confirmed FOX Sports FD · El Kaabi +105 anytime confirmed FOX Sports FD · Morocco 4-2-3-1: SI / Sports Mole / RotoWire / Racing Post unanimous · ❌ Aguerd OUT (injury) · ❌ Abde OUT (injury) · ⚠️ Nazon (Haiti) doubtful · Hakimi 99th cap · Bouaddi 18yr 6th cap · Official lineups due ~5:15 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly