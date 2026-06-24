Mets vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, up against the Chicago Cubs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Cubs Game Info

New York Mets (34-45) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-37)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and MARQ

Mets vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-120) | CHC: (+102)

NYM: (-120) | CHC: (+102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-205) | CHC: -1.5 (+168)

NYM: +1.5 (-205) | CHC: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-2, 4.64 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 4-6, 4.26 ERA

The probable starters are Sean Manaea (1-2) for the Mets and Shota Imanaga (4-6) for the Cubs. Manaea has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Manaea's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Cubs are 4-11-0 against the spread when Imanaga starts. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for two Imanaga starts this season -- they split the games.

Mets vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (50.7%)

Mets vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -120 favorite at home.

Mets vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Cubs are +168 to cover, while the Mets are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Cubs on June 24 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 26 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 20-25 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 78 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 31-47-0 against the spread in their 78 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won 12 of the 23 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (52.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Chicago has gone 7-7 (50%).

The Cubs have played in 77 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-36-0).

The Cubs have covered 40.3% of their games this season, going 31-46-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 66 hits and an OBP of .395 this season. He has a .299 batting average and a slugging percentage of .570.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fifth in slugging.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .672, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .376 this season. He's batting .251.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 80th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Bichette brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Carson Benge is batting .261 with a .407 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Benge takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 61 hits, an OBP of .272 plus a slugging percentage of .343.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has a slugging percentage of .525 and has 85 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 16th in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .475 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs, seven walks and 11 RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, four home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .332 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage.

Michael Busch has racked up an on-base percentage of .378, a team-best for the Cubs.

Ian Happ is hitting .229 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks.

Mets vs Cubs Head to Head

6/24/2026: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/23/2026: 9-6 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-6 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/19/2026: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2026: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2026: 12-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2025: 8-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/23/2025: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/10/2025: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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