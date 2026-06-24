Scotland vs Brazil Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group C

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🏟️ TONIGHT 6:00 PM ET · HARD ROCK STADIUM · MIAMI GARDENS FL · FOX / TELEMUNDO · OUTDOOR
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group C · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Scotland vs Brazil: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Brazil -350 · Draw ~+500 · Scotland +700 · Over 2.5 -130 · ❌ Raphinha OUT · Neymar bench · Scotland draw = first-ever R16 · Vinícius +135 · Prediction: Brazil 2-1
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🏆 THE DEFINING STORY — SCOTLAND HAVE NEVER REACHED THE WC KNOCKOUT STAGE IN 9 APPEARANCES · A DRAW DOES IT
Scotland (3pts, 0 GD) need a result to keep their Round of 32 hopes alive. A WIN sends them through on 6pts. A DRAW almost certainly qualifies them (~98% chance as a best 3rd-placed side). PSU: "A draw gives Scotland a 98 percent chance of progressing — the most important ninety minutes in the nation's football history." Brazil only need a draw to top the group and have managed minutes on mind. CBS Green: Over 2.5 goals -130 (primary). FOX: Vinícius Júnior +135 (FD confirmed). ❌ Raphinha OUT. ✅ Neymar available bench.
⚽ The Biggest Match in Scotland's History
Scotland have appeared at nine World Cups and never once made it past the group stage — eliminated on goal difference in 1974, 1978 and 1982, and most recently going home in 1998 after losing to Brazil. Now, in 2026, they stand on the verge of making history. Beat Brazil, or more likely draw with Brazil, and Scotland enter the knockout rounds for the first time ever. PSU: "A draw gives Scotland a 98 percent chance of progressing — arguably the most important ninety minutes in the nation's football history." Robertson: "We want to give them something to shout about. Obviously, also if we win the game, then we've created history." Brazil only need a draw to top the group — the asymmetric incentives shape everything.
Group C After Matchday 2
Scotland draw = ~98% R16
🇧🇷 Brazil · 4pts · +3 GD · Drew Morocco 1-1, Beat Haiti 3-0 · DRAW = GROUP WINNERS
1st GD
🇲🇦 Morocco · 4pts · +1 GD (vs Haiti simultaneously)
2nd GD
🏴 Scotland · 3pts · 0 GD · Beat Haiti 1-0, Lost Morocco 0-1 · DRAW ≈ 98% THROUGH · WIN = CERTAIN
3rd
🇭🇹 Haiti · 0pts · ELIMINATED (vs Morocco simultaneously)
4th
🎯 Score Prediction
CBS Green Over 2.5 · RotoWire Brazil 2-0 controlled · FOX Vinícius +135 · Scotland fight for history
🇧🇷 2 – 1 🏴
Vinícius opens · McTominay equalizes (Scotland fight) · Cunha wins it late · Over 2.5 cashes
CBS Green: leaning Over 2.5 goals (-130). "Brazil's elite forwards should be too hot for Scotland to handle. Vinícius Júnior has been on fire at this tournament, and Matheus Cunha is fresh from scoring twice in Brazil's 3-0 win against Haiti. Scotland lost 1-0 to Morocco last time out, and they could struggle to contain Vinícius." Scotland MUST come forward with elimination on the line — which creates the open space Brazil thrive in on counter-attacks.
RotoWire (contrarian): "Brazil 2-0. This projects as a controlled win rather than a goal-fest." Brazil have no reason to chase — a draw tops the group. Their incentive is to manage the game, not open it up. The under case is real: Scotland failed to register a single shot on target vs Morocco (first time at a WC since 1986). But this game is structurally completely different — Scotland cannot sit back when elimination is on the line.
The Scotland case: Robertson: "We want to give them something to shout about. Obviously, also if we win the game, then we've created history." Scotland have McGinn (goal vs Haiti), McTominay (5 recent intl goals), and Gannon-Doak's directness. ESPN identifies Brazil's right side — Danilo + the untested 19-year-old Rayan — as Scotland's exploitable flank. A Scotland goal is genuinely possible. They've scored in both WC games so far.
Our prediction: Brazil 2-1. Over 2.5 -130 (CBS Green) and Vinícius +135 (FOX FD confirmed) are the primary bets. Scotland score but ultimately Brazil's quality tells.
⭐ Best Bets — All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ BET #1 · CBS GREEN PRIMARY · -130 · VINÍCIUS SCORED BOTH WC GAMES · SCOTLAND MUST ATTACK
Over 2.5 Total Goals (-130)
CBS Green primary · Scotland cannot park the bus · Cunha 2 goals vs Haiti · $10→$17.69
CBS SportsLine Martin Green: leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-130). "Brazil's elite forwards should be too hot for Scotland to handle. Raphinha is out injured but Rayan is an able deputy. Vinícius Júnior has been on fire at this tournament, and Matheus Cunha is fresh from scoring twice in Brazil's 3-0 win against Haiti. Scotland lost 1-0 to Morocco last time out, and they could struggle to contain Vinícius." Scotland have no choice but to attack — a draw qualifies them but they can't park the bus without knowing the Morocco score in real time. The open structure produces goals.
Structural case: Scotland MUST push forward (elimination stakes). Brazil's Vinícius, Cunha and Paquetá thrive in transition against teams that commit. Scotland have scored in both WC games (1-0 Haiti, unlucky vs Morocco). McTominay, McGinn and Gannon-Doak will create chances. The match has all the hallmarks of a game that goes over — committed Scotland, clinical Brazil, both teams with real attacking quality. $10 at -130 returns $17.69.
Over 2.5 at -130 is the primary pick — CBS Green explicit. Scotland must attack, Brazil will counter. $10 at -130 returns $17.69.
💎 FOX FD +135 · SCORED BOTH BRAZIL WC GAMES · MAN OF MATCH vs MOROCCO · BRAZIL'S BEST
Vinícius Júnior · LW · Real Madrid
FOX FD confirmed +135 · scored vs Morocco + Haiti · vs Patterson/Hendry · $10→$23.50
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Vinícius Júnior: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)." Vinícius scored in BOTH of Brazil's World Cup games — the draw vs Morocco and the 3-0 vs Haiti. CBS Green: "Vinícius Júnior has been on fire at this tournament." Sports Mole: "Vinicius Junior has scored in both of Brazil's opening two games and is set to continue on the left flank." He faces Nathan Patterson (or Hickey if fit) down Scotland's right side. PSU: "Stopping Vinícius Júnior is a near-impossible assignment one-on-one." $10 at +135 returns $23.50.
TheSportsRush: "Vinícius Júnior is Brazil's most dangerous forward and the player most likely to create and finish against a Scotland defence that is well-organised but not equipped to handle elite wide forwards one-on-one." RotoWire notes that with Raphinha (primary FK/corner taker) now out, set piece delivery changes — but Vinícius remains the primary open-play goal threat. Scotland's historical record vs Brazil: never won, scored only 2 goals in 4 WC meetings. $10→$23.50.
Vinícius +135 is the primary scorer pick — FOX FD confirmed. Scored in both WC games. Against Scotland's exposed right side. $10 at +135 returns $23.50.
💎 CHECK FD · 5 RECENT INTL GOALS · SCOTLAND'S PRIMARY SCORER · LATE BOX RUNS · SET PIECE TARGET
Scott McTominay · CM · Manchester United
Check FD · 5 goals in recent intl run · Scotland's primary scorer · arrives late in box
TheSportsRush: "Scott McTominay has been Scotland's most consistent attacking outlet — with five goals in recent international action — he carries the physical presence and engine to disrupt Brazil's rhythm." RotoWire: "Scotland's best hope of imposing themselves is McTominay's runs from midfield and his threat in the box. His duel in midfield will shape whether Scotland can compete." He plays in a free role behind Adams — arriving late, targeting set piece delivery from Robertson and McGinn. Racing Post backs him to have a shot on target at ~+110. If Scotland score (which Over 2.5 implies), McTominay is their most likely vehicle. Check FD for anytime price.
McTominay is Scotland's primary threat — 5 recent international goals, free-roaming behind Adams. The most likely Scotland scorer. Check FD for anytime price.
🎯 CHECK FD · NEYMAR BENCH DART · FIRST WC MATCH IN 3 YEARS · IMPACT SUB ~60' · $5 MAX
Neymar · AM/FW · Santos · $5 Dart
Check FD · confirmed available · bench · enters ~60' · first WC game since 2023 · $5 max only
Ancelotti confirmed Neymar "will be available" — first WC match since 2023. Al Jazeera: "The 34-year-old is available for Brazil's final group match." Sports Mole: "a start is considered unlikely, so Lucas Paquetá should retain his spot." Neymar enters from the bench ~60', giving Scotland a new defensive problem at a critical moment. Brazil's all-time record scorer, even at 34 returning from injury, carries individual quality that can unlock a tired defence. $5 maximum only — managed minutes and fitness concerns cap the stake.
🏥 Team News — Key Injuries & Doubts
🏥 Injuries, Doubts & Key Absentees — Verify at ~5:15 PM ET
🇧🇷 ❌ Raphinha — OUT (hamstring) · Rayan (19yr, Bournemouth) starts RW
Sustained hamstring injury vs Haiti first half. ESPN: "Rayan, who replaced him in that game, could be Ancelotti's only change." Rayan is untested at this level — a genuine quality drop from Raphinha. Critically, Raphinha was Brazil's primary set piece taker (7 WC corners) — losing his delivery changes Brazil's dead ball threat.
🇧🇷 ✅ Neymar — AVAILABLE · bench · NOT expected to start · first WC since 2023
Ancelotti confirmed available. Resumed full training. Not starting — Paquetá continues at no.10. Impact sub from ~60'. $5 dart on his anytime scorer from bench.
🏴 ⚠️ Aaron Hickey — not in training · likely OUT · Patterson starts at RB
Missed Morocco match, remains doubt. Patterson likely continues at RB — his head-to-head with Vinícius on Scotland's right is the defining defensive matchup.
🏴 ⚠️ Scott McKenna — calf · returned to training Monday · possible start over Hanley
ESPN: returned to team training Monday. Could replace Hanley at CB — McKenna is more mobile and better suited to handling Vinícius transition pressure.
🏴 ⚠️ Lewis Ferguson — missed Sunday training · questionable · McLean may replace
ESPN: returned to team training Monday but remains uncertain. Kenny McLean may replace him in CM. Ferguson's energy vs Casemiro/Guimarães is significant for Scotland's midfield battle.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🏴 SCOTLAND 4-3-3 or 4-4-1-1 · ESPN / RotoWire / Al Jazeera / Racing Post consensus · ⚠️ Ferguson/McLean CM · ⚠️ Hanley vs McKenna CB · ⚠️ Hickey likely OUT · Team sheet due ~5:15 PM ET
ATTACKING END
McGINN
RW · Villa · scored Haiti
GANNON-DOAK
LW · Brighton · 20yrs
McTOMINAY ⭐
CM · Man Utd · 5 intl Gs
FERGUSON ⚠️
CM · or McLean
PATTERSON ⚠️
RB · vs VINÍCIUS
HANLEY/McKENNA ⚠️
CB · TBC
ROBERTSON (c)
LB · Liverpool · ⚠️YC
A. GUNN
GK · Southampton · 1 WC goal conceded
Set pieces: McGinn (3), Ferguson (2), Robertson — RotoWire · ⚠️ Hickey likely OUT · ⚠️ Robertson booked vs Morocco
🇧🇷 BRAZIL 4-2-3-1 · Sports Mole / RotoWire / Racing Post / ESPN unanimous · ❌ Raphinha OUT · Rayan 19yr starts RW · ✅ Neymar bench · Team sheet due ~5:15 PM ET
❌ Raphinha OUT
CUNHA ⭐
ST · Man Utd · 2 goals vs Haiti
RAYAN 🔄
RW · Bournemouth · 19yrs
for Raphinha ❌
VINÍCIUS JR. ⭐
LW · Real Madrid · +135 FD
❌ Raphinha OUT (7 WC corners lost) · Set pieces: Paquetá primary now · Vinícius / Guimarães (1) — RotoWire · Bench: Neymar ✅ · Endrick · Luiz Henrique
⚔️ Three Defining Battles
#1 — Vinícius vs Patterson/Hendry (the defining matchup): PSU: "Stopping Vinícius Júnior is a near-impossible assignment one-on-one, so Clarke's plan will lean on structure, compactness and numbers in wide areas rather than individual duels." Patterson (if Hickey misses out) faces Brazil's best player at the World Cup. Scotland cannot beat Vinícius 1v1 — they need collective defensive compactness to limit his impact. This shapes Scotland's entire defensive setup.
#2 — McTominay vs Casemiro/Guimarães: TheSportsRush: "The contest between Scott McTominay and Brazil's midfield trio of Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá will define how much of the ball Scotland see." Casemiro and Guimarães together represent a combined 97-cap midfield wall. If McTominay escapes their press and arrives late in the box, Scotland score. If he can't, Scotland create nothing. This duel determines Scotland's World Cup.
#3 — Scotland's left vs Rayan/Danilo (the opportunity): ESPN: "With Brazil comparatively weak at right back, Gannon-Doak may start on the left." Rayan is a 19-year-old making his World Cup debut alongside Danilo at RB. Robertson, Gannon-Doak and Adams can target Brazil's right side in transition. This is the one genuine weakness in the Brazil XI — the Scottish attack's best route.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Scotland vs Brazil · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
-130
⭐ #1 — Over 2.5 Goals (-130 · CBS Green primary · Vinícius in form · Scotland must attack · $10→$17.69)
-130 · primary pick · both teams incentivized to create goals
+135
💎 #2 — Vinícius Júnior anytime (FOX FD +135 · scored both WC games · $10→$23.50)
+135 · primary scorer · in-form · vs exposed Patterson
Check FD
💎 #3 — McTominay anytime (check FD · 5 recent intl goals · Scotland's primary scorer)
Check FD · Scotland's best scorer · free-roaming behind Adams · late box arrivals
Check FD
💎 Cunha anytime (check FD · 2 goals vs Haiti · confirmed ST · ~+160-+180 expected)
Check FD · brace vs Haiti · confirmed starting ST · Man Utd forward
Check FD
🎯 Neymar anytime (check FD · bench · first WC since 2023 · impact sub ~60' · $5 max dart)
Check FD · $5 max · individual quality off bench · Brazil's all-time record scorer
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group C · Scotland vs Brazil · 6:00 PM ET Wed · Hard Rock Stadium Miami
Bet Scotland vs Brazil — All Markets
Brazil -350 · Scotland +700 · Over 2.5 -130 · Vinícius +135 · McTominay (check FD) · Neymar $5 dart
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Brazil -350 / Draw ~+500 / Scotland +700 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Over 2.5 -130 CBS Martin Green FD primary · Vinícius Júnior +135 anytime confirmed FOX Sports FD · ❌ Raphinha OUT (hamstring) confirmed · ✅ Neymar available from bench (Ancelotti confirmed) · Scotland 4-3-3: ESPN / RotoWire / Al Jazeera consensus · ⚠️ Ferguson/McLean CM TBC · ⚠️ Hanley vs McKenna CB TBC · ⚠️ Hickey likely OUT · Brazil 4-2-3-1: Sports Mole / RotoWire · Rayan starts for Raphinha · Neymar bench · Official lineups due ~5:15 PM ET · Scotland draw = first-ever R16 (~98% per PSU) · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly