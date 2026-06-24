Scotland vs Brazil Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group C

CBS Green: leaning Over 2.5 goals (-130). "Brazil's elite forwards should be too hot for Scotland to handle. Vinícius Júnior has been on fire at this tournament, and Matheus Cunha is fresh from scoring twice in Brazil's 3-0 win against Haiti. Scotland lost 1-0 to Morocco last time out, and they could struggle to contain Vinícius." Scotland MUST come forward with elimination on the line — which creates the open space Brazil thrive in on counter-attacks. RotoWire (contrarian): "Brazil 2-0. This projects as a controlled win rather than a goal-fest." Brazil have no reason to chase — a draw tops the group. Their incentive is to manage the game, not open it up. The under case is real: Scotland failed to register a single shot on target vs Morocco (first time at a WC since 1986). But this game is structurally completely different — Scotland cannot sit back when elimination is on the line. The Scotland case: Robertson: "We want to give them something to shout about. Obviously, also if we win the game, then we've created history." Scotland have McGinn (goal vs Haiti), McTominay (5 recent intl goals), and Gannon-Doak's directness. ESPN identifies Brazil's right side — Danilo + the untested 19-year-old Rayan — as Scotland's exploitable flank. A Scotland goal is genuinely possible. They've scored in both WC games so far.

Our prediction: Brazil 2-1. Over 2.5 -130 (CBS Green) and Vinícius +135 (FOX FD confirmed) are the primary bets. Scotland score but ultimately Brazil's quality tells.