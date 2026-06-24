Scotland vs Brazil Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds For World Cup 2026

⭐ FOX FD CONFIRMED +135 · SCORED BOTH WC GAMES · BRAZIL'S BEST PLAYER · PRIMARY PICK Vinícius Júnior · LW · Real Madrid FOX FD +135 confirmed · scored vs Morocco + Haiti · LW vs Patterson · $10→$23.50 Anytime FD +135 $10→$23.50

FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Vinícius Júnior: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)." Racing Post: "Vinicius Junior looked razor sharp against the Haitians and has every chance of adding to his two-goal tournament tally." CBS Sports: "Brazil's Vinicius Jr. will be far and away the best player on the pitch and should carry the key to unlocking the match. The most gifted attacker Brazil has on offer, Vinicius is the best bet to break through the Scottish defense." SportsBettingDime: "He already has two goals in this tournament, and even if Scotland +1.5 is my preferred side, Brazil should still dominate the ball and create the majority of high-danger chances for its star winger." The matchup: Vinícius faces Nathan Patterson at Scotland's right back. PSU: "Stopping Vinícius Júnior is a near-impossible assignment one-on-one, so Clarke's plan will lean on structure and numbers in wide areas rather than individual duels." Scotland failed to register a single shot on target vs Morocco — defending Vinícius's directness, pace and finishing is a completely different challenge. Brazil have scored in both WC games. $10 at +135 returns $23.50.