Scotland vs Brazil Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds For World Cup 2026

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🏟️ TONIGHT 6:00 PM ET · HARD ROCK STADIUM · MIAMI GARDENS FL · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group C · Matchday 3 · Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Scotland vs Brazil: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Vinícius +135 · Endrick ~+165 · Cunha ~+170 · Rayan ~+190 · Paquetá ~+220 · McTominay ~+550 · ❌ Raphinha OUT · ✅ Neymar bench dart · DO NOT BET Raphinha (+1700 — INJURED)
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🚨 CRITICAL WARNING — DO NOT BET RAPHINHA · HE IS INJURED AND WILL NOT PLAY
Raphinha appears on some pre-match anytime goalscorer boards at +1700. He is OUT with a hamstring injury sustained vs Haiti and will NOT feature vs Scotland. Any board listing Raphinha as a scorer is using pre-injury data. Do not bet him at any price.
⚽ Why This Board Has Clear Value
Vinícius Júnior at +135 (FOX FD confirmed) is the cleanest pick on the board — he scored in BOTH Brazil games, against Morocco and Haiti. Below the primary pick, the board has genuine value: Endrick at ~+165 is Brazil's 18-year-old Real Madrid bench prodigy and the second-highest priority on the cross-book board. Cunha at ~+170 scored a brace vs Haiti as the confirmed starting ST. McTominay at ~+550 is Scotland's only realistic scoring route — 5 recent international goals, free role behind Adams. The board's critical trap: Raphinha appears at +1700 on some sources. He is injured and will not play. Do not bet him at any price.
⭐ Primary Pick: Vinícius Júnior +135
Bet Vinícius +135 at FanDuel Sportsbook · 6:00 PM ET
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⭐ FOX FD CONFIRMED +135 · SCORED BOTH WC GAMES · BRAZIL'S BEST PLAYER · PRIMARY PICK
Vinícius Júnior · LW · Real Madrid
FOX FD +135 confirmed · scored vs Morocco + Haiti · LW vs Patterson · $10→$23.50
Anytime FD
+135
$10→$23.50
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Vinícius Júnior: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)." Racing Post: "Vinicius Junior looked razor sharp against the Haitians and has every chance of adding to his two-goal tournament tally." CBS Sports: "Brazil's Vinicius Jr. will be far and away the best player on the pitch and should carry the key to unlocking the match. The most gifted attacker Brazil has on offer, Vinicius is the best bet to break through the Scottish defense." SportsBettingDime: "He already has two goals in this tournament, and even if Scotland +1.5 is my preferred side, Brazil should still dominate the ball and create the majority of high-danger chances for its star winger."
The matchup: Vinícius faces Nathan Patterson at Scotland's right back. PSU: "Stopping Vinícius Júnior is a near-impossible assignment one-on-one, so Clarke's plan will lean on structure and numbers in wide areas rather than individual duels." Scotland failed to register a single shot on target vs Morocco — defending Vinícius's directness, pace and finishing is a completely different challenge. Brazil have scored in both WC games. $10 at +135 returns $23.50.
Vinícius at +135 is the primary pick — FOX FD confirmed. Scored in both WC games. Brazil's most dangerous player. Against Scotland's exposed right side. $10 at +135 returns $23.50.
💎 Value Bench Pick: Endrick ~+165
💎 ~+165 · 18YR REAL MADRID PRODIGY · BENCH IMPACT SUB · 2ND ON CROSS-BOOK BOARD
Endrick · FW · Real Madrid
~+165 · bench · enters ~60' · Real Madrid prodigy · $10→$26.50
Endrick is listed SECOND on the cross-book scorer board at ~+165 — priced above Cunha (~+170) and Rayan (~+190). That priority reflects his status as Brazil's designated impact sub with the quality of a Real Madrid starting attacker. At 18, he represents Brazil's most exciting attacking talent off the bench — pace, directness, and finishing ability that creates genuine scoring chances against a tiring Scotland defence in the second half. ESPN's odds board confirms him at +165. At +165, you're getting $26.50 for a $10 bet on a Real Madrid player making his mark at his first World Cup. $10 at +165 returns $26.50.
Endrick at ~+165 is the value bench pick — second on the cross-book board, Real Madrid prodigy, enters as impact sub ~60-70'. Check FD live board for exact price. $10 at ~+165 returns $26.50.
💎 ~+170 · BRACE vs HAITI · CONFIRMED ST STARTER · ROTOWIRE EXPLICIT PICK · MAN UTD
Matheus Cunha · ST · Manchester United
~+170 · confirmed starter · 2 goals vs Haiti · combinations with Vinícius · $10→$27
RotoWire explicit pick: Matheus Cunha anytime goalscorer. Racing Post: "Matheus Cunha bagged a brace in his first start of the tournament and his combinations with Vinicius Junior were key to the team's much-improved overall performance." Sports Mole: "After scoring a brace against Haiti, Cunha is likely to start again as the central striker." Confirmed at ST, ~+170 offers better return than Vinícius (+135) with a brace-scorer at ST facing Scotland's CB pairing. $10 at ~+170 returns $27.
💎 ~+220 · MAN CITY AM · PK TAKER (RAPHINHA OUT) · CONFIRMED NO.10 · $10→$32
Lucas Paquetá · AM/No.10 · Manchester City
~+220 · confirmed no.10 · now PK taker with Raphinha out · direct scoring route · $10→$32
Paquetá is confirmed at no.10 as Brazil's AM starter. The key update: with Raphinha OUT, RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide confirms Paquetá is now Brazil's primary PK taker (Raphinha had 7 WC corners). In a match where Brazil may earn a penalty — Vinícius or Cunha being fouled in the box is a live scenario vs a committed Scotland — Paquetá converting from the spot is a direct scoring route. Also generates goals from late AM arrivals. Check FD for exact price. $10 at ~+220 returns $32.
🏴 Scotland Pick: McTominay ~+550
💎 ~+550 · 5 RECENT INTL GOALS · SCOTLAND'S ONLY REAL THREAT · FREE ROLE · $10→$65
Scott McTominay · CM · Manchester United
~+550 · 5 goals recent intl form · free role behind Adams · set piece target · $10→$65
RotoWire: "Scotland's best hope of imposing themselves is Scott McTominay's runs from midfield and his threat in the box." TheSportsRush: "McTominay has been Scotland's most consistent attacking outlet — with five goals in recent international action." Racing Post: "McTominay's energy and quality will pose a threat to Brazil and, at odds-against, he looks a decent bet to manage an effort on target." Scotland MUST push forward — they need a result. McTominay, in a free role operating between midfield and attack, will arrive late in the box repeatedly. Set piece target from Robertson (3 corners). If Scotland score at any point in this match, McTominay is the most likely scorer vehicle. $10 at ~+550 returns $65.
McTominay at ~+550 is the Scotland primary pick. 5 recent international goals. Free-roaming role. If Scotland score, he scores. $10 at +550 returns $65.
🎯 ~+1700 · NEYMAR · BENCH DART · FIRST WC SINCE 2023 · IMPACT SUB · $5 MAX ONLY
Neymar · FW (bench) · Brazil's all-time scorer · $5 Dart
~+1700 · $5 max · bench · enters ~60-70' · first WC since 2023 · Brazil all-time record scorer
Neymar is confirmed available from the bench — his first World Cup appearance since 2023. Ancelotti confirmed this. At ~+1700, the payout on a $5 bet is approximately $90 if he scores. Individual quality and class even at 34 and returning from injury. Limited minutes (~20-30 off the bench) cap the risk of overexposure to this line — hence $5 maximum only. Check FD for updated bench price and verify confirmed bench inclusion before placing.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
Anytime FD
2+ Goals
⭐ Vinícius Júnior · BRA LW · FOX FD +135 · SCORED BOTH WC GAMES · PRIMARY PICK
+135 FOX FD confirmed · $10→$23.50 · scored vs Morocco + Haiti
+135
~+425
💎 Endrick · BRA FW (bench) · ~+165 · 18YR REAL MADRID PRODIGY · VALUE BENCH DART
~+165 · $10→$26.50 · bench · impact sub ~60' · pace and finishing
~+165
~+800
💎 Cunha · BRA ST · ~+170 · BRACE vs HAITI · CONFIRMED STARTER · ROTOWIRE PICK
~+170 · $10→$27 · confirmed starter · 2 goals vs Haiti · better return than Vinícius
~+170
~+850
Rayan · BRA RW (for Raphinha ❌) · ~+190 · 19YR BOURNEMOUTH · CONFIRMED STARTER
~+190 · confirmed starter · 19yr · replaces Raphinha · $10→$29
~+190
~+900
💎 Paquetá · BRA AM · ~+220 · MAN CITY · CONFIRMED NO.10 · PK TAKER (RAPHINHA OUT)
~+220 · $10→$32 · new PK taker · confirmed AM starter · penalty route
~+220
~+1300
Guimarães · BRA DM · ~+380 · NEWCASTLE · 1 WC CORNER · OCCASIONAL LATE GOAL
~+380 · $10→$48 · DM · late arrival threat
~+380
~+1800
Casemiro · BRA DM · ~+440 · MAN UTD · AERIAL CORNER THREAT · OCCASIONAL HEADERS
~+440 · $10→$54 · DM · corner target
~+440
~+2200
💎 McTominay · SCO CM · ~+550 · 5 RECENT INTL GOALS · SCOTLAND'S PRIMARY SCORER · FREE ROLE
~+550 · $10→$65 · Scotland's scorer · late box runs · set piece target
~+550
~+3500
Ché Adams · SCO ST · ~+600 · CONFIRMED STARTER · SOUTHAMPTON · MCGINN/MCTOMINAY FEED HIM
~+600 · $10→$70 · confirmed ST · physical hold-up vs Marquinhos/Gabriel
~+600
~+4000
McGinn · SCO RW · ~+850 · VILLA · SCORED vs HAITI · SET PIECE PRIMARY (3 CORNERS)
~+850 · $10→$95 · scored vs Haiti · set piece primary · 3 WC corners
~+850
~+5500
🎯 Neymar · BRA bench · ~+1700 · FIRST WC SINCE 2023 · IMPACT SUB · $5 MAX ONLY
~+1700 · $5 max · bench ~60' · all-time BRA scorer · injury concerns
~+1700
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🚨 RAPHINHA — DO NOT BET · INJURED/OUT · HAMSTRING · WILL NOT PLAY
Listed at ~+1700 on some boards — stale/pre-injury data. Raphinha is confirmed OUT. Do not bet.
❌ OUT
—
Vinícius +135 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Full board prices (~+165 Endrick, ~+170 Cunha, ~+190 Rayan, ~+220 Paquetá, ~+380 Guimarães, ~+440 Casemiro, ~+550 McTominay, ~+600 Adams, ~+850 McGinn, ~+1700 Neymar) from cross-book analysis (Gambling911, ESPN odds page) proxied to FD equivalent · Check FD live board for exact current prices · 🚨 Raphinha OUT — do not bet at any price · Must be 21+
📋 Anytime Goalscorer Best Bets Ranked · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
+135
⭐ #1 — Vinícius anytime (FOX FD +135 · scored both WC games · primary pick · $10→$23.50)
+135 confirmed · Brazil's best · in-form · vs Patterson
~+165
💎 #2 — Endrick anytime (~+165 · 18yr Real Madrid · bench impact sub · $10→$26.50)
~+165 · best value bench option · Real Madrid prodigy
~+170
💎 #3 — Cunha anytime (~+170 · brace vs Haiti · confirmed ST · RotoWire pick · $10→$27)
~+170 · better return than Vinícius · brace-scorer in last match
~+220
💎 #4 — Paquetá anytime (~+220 · confirmed no.10 · new PK taker · Man City · $10→$32)
~+220 · PK route · confirmed AM starter
~+550
💎 #5 — McTominay anytime (~+550 · Scotland's primary scorer · free role · $10→$65)
~+550 · Scotland pick · 5 recent intl goals · if Scotland score he scores
~+1700
🎯 Neymar (~+1700 · $5 dart · first WC since 2023 · impact sub · $5 max only)
~+1700 · $5 max · all-time BRA scorer off bench
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FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group C · Scotland vs Brazil · 6:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium Miami
Bet Anytime Goalscorer — Scotland vs Brazil
Vinícius +135 · Endrick ~+165 · Cunha ~+170 · Paquetá ~+220 · McTominay ~+550 · 🚨 Raphinha OUT
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Vinícius +135 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Full board (~+165 Endrick, ~+170 Cunha, ~+190 Rayan, ~+220 Paquetá, ~+550 McTominay) from cross-book analysis proxied to FD equivalent · Check FD live board for exact current prices before placing · 🚨 Raphinha OUT (hamstring) — do NOT bet any Raphinha line at any price · ✅ Neymar bench available confirmed by Ancelotti · Brazil -350 / Scotland +700 / Over 2.5 -130 FD · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly