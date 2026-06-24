Morocco vs Haiti Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds For World Cup Match

Morocco vs Haiti Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group C | FanDuel
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FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group C · Matchday 3 · Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Morocco vs Haiti: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Saibari -110 · El Kaabi +105 · Rahimi ~+120 · Brahim Díaz ~+140 · Hakimi ~+330 · Haiti: Isidor ~+600 dart · FOX FD confirmed -110 and +105
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇲🇦
Morocco ML
-600
Top 2 FD Picks
Saibari -110 · El Kaabi +105
Over 3.5
+140
🇭🇹
Haiti ML
+1500
⚡ THE BOARD — SAIBARI -110 AND EL KAABI +105 BOTH CONFIRMED FOX FD · TWO PICKS ON SAME TEAM
Saibari -110 and El Kaabi +105 are both confirmed FD anytime picks per FOX Sports. Saibari scored both Morocco WC goals. El Kaabi has 35 international goals. Sports Interaction: "Saibari is -110 to score a goal in the third straight match of this tournament." The board is simple — two picks, two confirmed FD prices, one dominant attacking team against an already-eliminated Haiti side that has scored zero goals in two WC games.
⭐ Saibari -110 (FOX FD · scored both WC goals · $10→$19.09 · primary)💎 El Kaabi +105 (FOX FD · 35 intl goals · BETTER return than Saibari · $10→$20.50)🎯 Hakimi ~+330 (99th cap · 11 intl goals from RB · 3 shots vs Brazil) · Isidor $5 dart
⚽ The Board in One Line
Morocco need goals for group-stage glory. They trail Brazil on goal difference by two. Against an already-eliminated Haiti side that has scored zero goals and conceded four in two WC games — in a dome in Atlanta — Ouahbi's team attacks for 90 full minutes. CBS Eimer: "There will be no mercy in a match like this." The scorer board asks one question: which Moroccan scores next? FOX Sports locked in two FD-confirmed prices — Saibari at -110 (scored in both WC games) and El Kaabi at +105 (35 goals in 71 caps, better return). Saibari is the higher-probability play. El Kaabi is the better value play. Both are correct bets.
⭐ Primary Pick: Saibari -110
⭐ FOX FD CONFIRMED -110 · SCORED BOTH WC GOALS · 2' vs SCOTLAND · ASSISTED BY BRAHIM DÍAZ BOTH TIMES
Ismael Saibari · FW/ST · PSV Eindhoven
FOX FD -110 confirmed · scored vs Brazil + Scotland · both Brahim Díaz assists · $10→$19.09
Anytime FD
-110
$10→$19.09
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Ismael Saibari: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)." Sports Interaction (FD confirmed): "Saibari is -110 to score a goal in the third straight match of this tournament." Saibari scored in the 1st minute vs Brazil and in the 2nd minute vs Scotland. Both goals were assisted by Brahim Díaz. Against Haiti — 0 goals, 4 conceded, already eliminated — the Saibari-Díaz axis faces no meaningful defensive resistance. PrizePicks: "Haiti is the most favorable matchup he's had this tournament." CBS Eimer: "Ismael Saibari expected to play to as close as 90 minutes as possible." $10 at -110 returns $19.09.
Saibari at -110 is the primary pick — FOX FD confirmed. Scored in both WC games. Morocco's most reliable finisher with CBS Eimer's explicit backing. $10 at -110 returns $19.09.
💎 FOX FD CONFIRMED +105 · 35 INTL GOALS 71 CAPS · ATLÉTICO MADRID · BETTER RETURN THAN SAIBARI
Ayoub El Kaabi · FW · Atlético Madrid
FOX FD +105 confirmed · 35 intl goals · better return than Saibari · $10→$20.50
Anytime FD
+105
$10→$20.50
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Ayoub El Kaabi: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)." Squawka: "Ayoub El Kaabi: the lead striker and the market's clear favorite to score." Yahoo Sports: "With 35 international goals from 71 caps, El Kaabi is Morocco's most prolific striker in the squad. He is the natural beneficiary of crosses and cut-backs in the final third and carries the finishing record to convert." Juvefc: "El Kaabi's positional play and record inside the box make him the most straightforward pick to find the net against Haiti's exposed defence." The value argument: El Kaabi at +105 offers BETTER payout than Saibari at -110 — $20.50 vs $19.09 on $10 — while bringing 35 international goals as Morocco's box predator. $10 at +105 returns $20.50.
El Kaabi at +105 is the value pick — FOX FD confirmed. Better return than Saibari. 35 goals in 71 caps. Morocco's box predator. $10 at +105 returns $20.50.
💎 ~+140 · REAL MADRID · ASSISTED BOTH WC GOALS · CONFIRMED RW STARTER · ALSO FINISHES
Brahim Díaz assisted BOTH of Morocco's World Cup goals — the Saibari strikes against Brazil and Scotland. Sports Interaction: "Don't sleep on Diaz, who is +275 to assist a goal for the third straight match." CBS Eimer: "Ismael Saibari and Brahim Diaz expected to play to as close as 90 minutes as possible." Díaz isn't just an assister — he's a finisher with Real Madrid quality, creating and shooting from the right channel. Oddschecker prices him at 11/8 (~+137) across the board. Against Haiti's left flank, he has free rein to create and finish. $10 at ~+140 returns $24.
Brahim Díaz at ~+140 is the third pick — assisted both WC goals, direct RW scorer route, confirmed 90-minute starter. $10 at ~+140 returns $24.
🎯 ~+330 · 99TH CAP · 11 INTL GOALS FROM RB · 3 SHOTS vs BRAZIL · SET PIECE PRIMARY
Achraf Hakimi · RB · PSG · 99th cap
~+330 · 99th cap milestone · 11 intl goals from RB · set piece primary · $10→$43
Anytime FD
~+330
Racing Post: "Roaming right-back Hakimi had three shots against Brazil, two against the Scots and can get at least one on target against Haiti." 99th cap tonight — milestone motivation. 11 international goals from right-back means he doesn't just create, he finishes. In a match where Morocco attack relentlessly and he bombs forward repeatedly against Haiti's weak left flank, Hakimi's three shots vs Brazil suggests 3-4 shooting opportunities tonight. At ~+330 ($10→$43) this is the best milestone scorer on the board. Check FD for exact price.
🎯 ~+600 · WILSON ISIDOR · HAITI COUNTER THREAT · NOTTM FOREST · BTS VEHICLE · $5 MAX
Wilson Isidor · FW · Nottm Forest · Haiti · $5 Max Dart
SI ~+600 · $5 max · pace on counter · Haiti's only scorer route · $5→$35
Anytime FD
~+600
Sports Interaction (FD proxied): "Wilson Isidor (+600) — fun bets for a Haiti anytime goal." RotoWire: "Haiti's hopes of a goal rest largely on Wilson Isidor making the most of the rare chances that come on the counter." CBS Eimer: "Haiti could find opportunities on the counter-attack given that they don't have anything on the line." Haiti's first WC goal would be historic — their tournament debut since 1974. Isidor (Nottm Forest) has the pace to get in behind Morocco's advancing full-backs. $5 maximum only. $5 at +600 returns $35.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
Anytime FD
First Goal
⭐ Saibari · MAR FW · FOX FD -110 · SCORED BOTH WC GOALS · 2' vs SCOTLAND · PRIMARY
-110 confirmed · $10→$19.09 · scored vs Brazil + Scotland · CBS Eimer explicit
-110
+340
💎 El Kaabi · MAR FW · FOX FD +105 · 35 INTL GOALS · BETTER RETURN THAN SAIBARI · VALUE
🎯 Wilson Isidor · HAI FW · ~+600 · NOTTM FOREST · COUNTER THREAT · $5 MAX DART
SI ~+600 · $5 max · Haiti's only scoring route · first WC goal would be historic
~+600
~+2000
Saibari -110 / El Kaabi +105 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Rahimi ~+120, Ounahi ~+235, Hakimi ~+330 from ESPN cross-book + Oddschecker board proxied to FD equivalent · Brahim Díaz ~+140 (Oddschecker 11/8) · Isidor ~+600 confirmed Sports Interaction · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Morocco -600 / Haiti +1500 confirmed CBS FD · Over 3.5 +140 CBS Eimer primary · Must be 21+
📋 Anytime Goalscorer Best Bets Ranked · Morocco vs Haiti · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Saibari -110 / El Kaabi +105 confirmed FOX Sports FD (June 24) · Rahimi ~+120 / Brahim Díaz ~+140 / Hakimi ~+330 from ESPN cross-book + Oddschecker (11/8) proxied to FD equivalent · Isidor ~+600 confirmed Sports Interaction · Morocco -600 / Haiti +1500 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Over 3.5 +140 CBS Eimer FD primary · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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