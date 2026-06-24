Morocco vs Haiti Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds For World Cup Match

Saibari -110 and El Kaabi +105 are both confirmed FD anytime picks per FOX Sports. Saibari scored both Morocco WC goals. El Kaabi has 35 international goals. Sports Interaction: "Saibari is -110 to score a goal in the third straight match of this tournament." The board is simple — two picks, two confirmed FD prices, one dominant attacking team against an already-eliminated Haiti side that has scored zero goals in two WC games.

⚡ THE BOARD — SAIBARI -110 AND EL KAABI +105 BOTH CONFIRMED FOX FD · TWO PICKS ON SAME TEAM

⚽ The Board in One Line

Morocco need goals for group-stage glory. They trail Brazil on goal difference by two. Against an already-eliminated Haiti side that has scored zero goals and conceded four in two WC games — in a dome in Atlanta — Ouahbi's team attacks for 90 full minutes. CBS Eimer: "There will be no mercy in a match like this." The scorer board asks one question: which Moroccan scores next? FOX Sports locked in two FD-confirmed prices — Saibari at -110 (scored in both WC games) and El Kaabi at +105 (35 goals in 71 caps, better return). Saibari is the higher-probability play. El Kaabi is the better value play. Both are correct bets.

⭐ Primary Pick: Saibari -110

⭐ FOX FD CONFIRMED -110 · SCORED BOTH WC GOALS · 2' vs SCOTLAND · ASSISTED BY BRAHIM DÍAZ BOTH TIMES Ismael Saibari · FW/ST · PSV Eindhoven FOX FD -110 confirmed · scored vs Brazil + Scotland · both Brahim Díaz assists · $10→$19.09 Anytime FD -110 $10→$19.09 FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Ismael Saibari: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)." Sports Interaction (FD confirmed): "Saibari is -110 to score a goal in the third straight match of this tournament." Saibari scored in the 1st minute vs Brazil and in the 2nd minute vs Scotland. Both goals were assisted by Brahim Díaz. Against Haiti — 0 goals, 4 conceded, already eliminated — the Saibari-Díaz axis faces no meaningful defensive resistance. PrizePicks: "Haiti is the most favorable matchup he's had this tournament." CBS Eimer: "Ismael Saibari expected to play to as close as 90 minutes as possible." $10 at -110 returns $19.09. Saibari at -110 is the primary pick — FOX FD confirmed. Scored in both WC games. Morocco's most reliable finisher with CBS Eimer's explicit backing. $10 at -110 returns $19.09.

Bet Saibari -110 at FanDuel Sportsbook · 6:00 PM ET

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💎 Value Pick: El Kaabi +105

💎 FOX FD CONFIRMED +105 · 35 INTL GOALS 71 CAPS · ATLÉTICO MADRID · BETTER RETURN THAN SAIBARI Ayoub El Kaabi · FW · Atlético Madrid FOX FD +105 confirmed · 35 intl goals · better return than Saibari · $10→$20.50 Anytime FD +105 $10→$20.50 FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Ayoub El Kaabi: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)." Squawka: "Ayoub El Kaabi: the lead striker and the market's clear favorite to score." Yahoo Sports: "With 35 international goals from 71 caps, El Kaabi is Morocco's most prolific striker in the squad. He is the natural beneficiary of crosses and cut-backs in the final third and carries the finishing record to convert." Juvefc: "El Kaabi's positional play and record inside the box make him the most straightforward pick to find the net against Haiti's exposed defence." The value argument: El Kaabi at +105 offers BETTER payout than Saibari at -110 — $20.50 vs $19.09 on $10 — while bringing 35 international goals as Morocco's box predator. $10 at +105 returns $20.50. El Kaabi at +105 is the value pick — FOX FD confirmed. Better return than Saibari. 35 goals in 71 caps. Morocco's box predator. $10 at +105 returns $20.50.

💎 ~+140 · REAL MADRID · ASSISTED BOTH WC GOALS · CONFIRMED RW STARTER · ALSO FINISHES Brahim Díaz · RW · Real Madrid ~+140 · confirmed RW starter · 2 WC assists · direct RW scoring route · $10→$24 Anytime FD ~+140 Brahim Díaz assisted BOTH of Morocco's World Cup goals — the Saibari strikes against Brazil and Scotland. Sports Interaction: "Don't sleep on Diaz, who is +275 to assist a goal for the third straight match." CBS Eimer: "Ismael Saibari and Brahim Diaz expected to play to as close as 90 minutes as possible." Díaz isn't just an assister — he's a finisher with Real Madrid quality, creating and shooting from the right channel. Oddschecker prices him at 11/8 (~+137) across the board. Against Haiti's left flank, he has free rein to create and finish. $10 at ~+140 returns $24. Brahim Díaz at ~+140 is the third pick — assisted both WC goals, direct RW scorer route, confirmed 90-minute starter. $10 at ~+140 returns $24. Brahim Díaz at ~+140 is the third pick — assisted both WC goals, direct RW scorer route, confirmed 90-minute starter. $10 at ~+140 returns $24.

🎯 ~+330 · 99TH CAP · 11 INTL GOALS FROM RB · 3 SHOTS vs BRAZIL · SET PIECE PRIMARY Achraf Hakimi · RB · PSG · 99th cap ~+330 · 99th cap milestone · 11 intl goals from RB · set piece primary · $10→$43 Anytime FD ~+330 Racing Post: "Roaming right-back Hakimi had three shots against Brazil, two against the Scots and can get at least one on target against Haiti." 99th cap tonight — milestone motivation. 11 international goals from right-back means he doesn't just create, he finishes. In a match where Morocco attack relentlessly and he bombs forward repeatedly against Haiti's weak left flank, Hakimi's three shots vs Brazil suggests 3-4 shooting opportunities tonight. At ~+330 ($10→$43) this is the best milestone scorer on the board. Check FD for exact price.

🎯 ~+600 · WILSON ISIDOR · HAITI COUNTER THREAT · NOTTM FOREST · BTS VEHICLE · $5 MAX Wilson Isidor · FW · Nottm Forest · Haiti · $5 Max Dart SI ~+600 · $5 max · pace on counter · Haiti's only scorer route · $5→$35 Anytime FD ~+600 Sports Interaction (FD proxied): "Wilson Isidor (+600) — fun bets for a Haiti anytime goal." RotoWire: "Haiti's hopes of a goal rest largely on Wilson Isidor making the most of the rare chances that come on the counter." CBS Eimer: "Haiti could find opportunities on the counter-attack given that they don't have anything on the line." Haiti's first WC goal would be historic — their tournament debut since 1974. Isidor (Nottm Forest) has the pace to get in behind Morocco's advancing full-backs. $5 maximum only. $5 at +600 returns $35.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook

Player · Team · Role Anytime FD First Goal ⭐ Saibari · MAR FW · FOX FD -110 · SCORED BOTH WC GOALS · 2' vs SCOTLAND · PRIMARY -110 confirmed · $10→$19.09 · scored vs Brazil + Scotland · CBS Eimer explicit -110 +340 💎 El Kaabi · MAR FW · FOX FD +105 · 35 INTL GOALS · BETTER RETURN THAN SAIBARI · VALUE +105 confirmed · $10→$20.50 · 35 goals 71 caps · box predator · Juvefc pick +105 +390 💎 Rahimi · MAR FW (bench) · ~+120 · PK TAKER OPTION · IMPACT SUB · SQUAWKA PICK ~+120 · $10→$22 · bench impact sub · PK taker · confirmed bench ~+120 +425 💎 Brahim Díaz · MAR RW · ~+140 · REAL MADRID · ASSISTED BOTH WC GOALS · DIRECT SCORER ~+140 · $10→$24 · confirmed starter · 2 WC assists · also finishes directly ~+140 ~+450 Ounahi · MAR AM · ~+235 · BETIS · CONFIRMED AM · SET PIECE DELIVERY · LATE ARRIVALS ~+235 · $10→$33.50 · confirmed AM starter ~+235 +800 Talbi / Amaimouni · MAR FW (bench) · ~+260 · ROTATION OPTIONS · $5 DARTS ONLY ~+260 · $5 darts → $31 · bench attackers · Morocco likely rotate for knockouts ~+260 +850 🎯 Hakimi · MAR RB · ~+330 · 99TH CAP · 11 INTL GOALS · 3 SHOTS vs BRAZIL · MILESTONE ~+330 · $10→$43 · 99th cap · milestone night · 3 shots vs Brazil · set piece primary (4 corners) ~+330 +1100 El Khannouss · MAR LW · ~+360 · GENK · 18YRS · CONFIRMED LW · WIDE THREAT ~+360 · $10→$46 · confirmed LW starter · set piece 1 corner ~+360 ~+1200 🎯 Wilson Isidor · HAI FW · ~+600 · NOTTM FOREST · COUNTER THREAT · $5 MAX DART SI ~+600 · $5 max · Haiti's only scoring route · first WC goal would be historic ~+600 ~+2000

Saibari -110 / El Kaabi +105 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Rahimi ~+120, Ounahi ~+235, Hakimi ~+330 from ESPN cross-book + Oddschecker board proxied to FD equivalent · Brahim Díaz ~+140 (Oddschecker 11/8) · Isidor ~+600 confirmed Sports Interaction · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Morocco -600 / Haiti +1500 confirmed CBS FD · Over 3.5 +140 CBS Eimer primary · Must be 21+

📋 Anytime Goalscorer Best Bets Ranked · Morocco vs Haiti · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook ⭐ #1 — Saibari anytime (FOX FD -110 · scored both WC goals · primary · $10→$19.09) -110 confirmed · highest probability · CBS Eimer explicit -110 💎 #2 — El Kaabi anytime (FOX FD +105 · 35 intl goals · BETTER return than Saibari · $10→$20.50) +105 confirmed · best scorer by career record · superior value to -110 +105 💎 #3 — Brahim Díaz anytime (~+140 · Real Madrid · assisted both WC goals · $10→$24) ~+140 · confirmed starter · 2 WC assists · direct RW scoring route ~+140 🎯 #4 — Hakimi anytime (~+330 · 99th cap · 11 intl goals from RB · 3 shots vs Brazil · $10→$43) ~+330 · milestone night · high-volume shooter · set piece primary ~+330 🎯 Haiti dart — Isidor (~+600 · Nottm Forest · BTS vehicle · Haiti first WC goal · $5 MAX) SI ~+600 · $5 max · Haiti's only scoring route · counter pace ~+600

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group C · Morocco vs Haiti · 6:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Bet Anytime Goalscorer — Morocco vs Haiti Saibari -110 · El Kaabi +105 · Brahim Díaz ~+140 · Hakimi ~+330 · Isidor $5 dart

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Saibari -110 / El Kaabi +105 confirmed FOX Sports FD (June 24) · Rahimi ~+120 / Brahim Díaz ~+140 / Hakimi ~+330 from ESPN cross-book + Oddschecker (11/8) proxied to FD equivalent · Isidor ~+600 confirmed Sports Interaction · Morocco -600 / Haiti +1500 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Over 3.5 +140 CBS Eimer FD primary · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly