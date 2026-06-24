Brazil vs. Scotland World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 24)

Brazil vs Scotland Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-104)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today as we are now into the final round of the group stage.

At 6 p.m. ET, Scotland takes on Brazil.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Brazil vs Scotland

Brazil are in the driver's seat for first place in the group as they can top the group with a win as long as they maintain their two-goal cushion over Morocco in goal difference.

While Morocco thumping Haiti and scoring several goals could push Brazil into a second-half scenario where they need to score to hold onto that goal difference tiebreaker, it's far from a lock we get to that scenario, and even if we do, I'm not sure Brazil can pour it on in the goal department as they haven't been all that impressive in attack.

Plus, don't sleep on Scotland. They're a solid enough defense and will also be concerned with advancing. Sitting on three points, the Scots would likely be safe with a tie, and given how they prefer to operate, Scotland will be doing everything they can to make this a low-scoring, tight affair where Brazil's attacking talent doesn't have space to do damage.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.